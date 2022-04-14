5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Everyone was so friendly & helpful. Jim was so wonderful on filling out paperwork and making the delivery easy. The way Doug explained the control instruments to me made it very easy to understand. Randy was great at exchanging my truck top plus added information. Mike explained everything as I signed the paperwork. I think this was the first time, when buying a vehicle, I have ever had a manager take the time to introduce himself to me. Being recently widowed, everyone made me feel very comfortable. Read more