Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Klamath Falls
Great transaction
by 04/14/2022on
The price was unbeatable & although there was some hiccups with the process everything was taken care of professionally and prompt.
I love my New Red Dodge Ram
by 04/19/2022on
Everyone was so friendly & helpful. Jim was so wonderful on filling out paperwork and making the delivery easy. The way Doug explained the control instruments to me made it very easy to understand. Randy was great at exchanging my truck top plus added information. Mike explained everything as I signed the paperwork. I think this was the first time, when buying a vehicle, I have ever had a manager take the time to introduce himself to me. Being recently widowed, everyone made me feel very comfortable.
Great Staff, I came to them from a different local Lithia dealership
by 04/14/2022on
Staff is always polite and informative about the time windows and services. Also are NEVER pushy about other services your car may need, just give you the information! I love that!
Great transaction
by 04/14/2022on
The price was unbeatable & although there was some hiccups with the process everything was taken care of professionally and prompt.
Oil change
by 04/09/2022on
Fast and pleasant.
Service truck
by 04/06/2022on
They take care of what they said they will
Great service as always
by 04/02/2022on
Friendly, knowledgeable employees and quick, precise service.
Great experience!
by 03/26/2022on
Easy, no hassle buying experience! We traveled down to Klamath Falls after locating the Jeep we wanted. Jim pulled the keys aside and it was ready when we arrived. Test drove, negotiated, and signed we were on the road in just a couple of hours. Smoothest car buying experience I've ever had!
Good visit
by 03/24/2022on
No wait for lifetime oil change...a first!
Good Service.
by 03/20/2022on
Good service. Fast only if your first in line. But because they’re sooo busy, I don’t mind waiting.
Experience at Lithia
by 03/16/2022on
Super nice people to work with. Rafael was the guy that worked with us. Great person. 100% recommend.
Amazing
by 03/09/2022on
This is my 4th ever car purchase and honestly my best experience. Him and the entire staff went above and beyond to help me get in to a car. I really appreciated them working overtime and not pushing me towards a car that I didn’t want Neil made sure to show me a few and I luckily went with one of his suggestions instead of a car that I would have regretted.
Jeep Service Review
by 03/02/2022on
Everyone, from Mr. Stork, to Mr.Kennedy, the technician was available, friendly, answered my questions and made the experience more pleasant than expected. Being able to express my expectations was appreciated.
Easy purchase
by 02/25/2022on
No games, just straight deal
Jeep service
by 02/24/2022on
Fast friendly and dependable
Common 5.7 ticking. Fixed.
by 02/17/2022on
Thorough inspection. John was in touch and informative. Work was completed professionally and on time.
Great experience
by 02/15/2022on
Randy Goodrich and Kirk made the whole car buying experience wonderful. Travis the manger was very helpful as well.
Repairs
by 02/13/2022on
the speed and price.
Great Job!
by 02/09/2022on
Thank you to Service advisor Chad Stork-brought our Jeep Renegade in on 2-3-2022 for service, jeep had been running rough with different warning lights coming on from time to time for various reasons. Chad had things checked and found the computer had stored several codes, they checked everything and flashed the codes-jeep is running now like it did when brand new! Thank you to everyone involved.
Fast and friendly service
by 02/02/2022on
Bailey was very friendly and helpful. The car I was first interested in wasn't going to work out and he got me approved for an even better one within a couple of hours. I will definitely return when I decide to buy again.
Standard oil change
by 01/31/2022on
I was in and out quickly.
Knows the products
by 01/06/2022on
Did an excellent installation of new parts
