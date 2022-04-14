Skip to main content
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Klamath Falls

2675 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97603
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Klamath Falls

4.9
Overall Rating
4.88 out of 5 stars(188)
Recommend: Yes (152) No (4)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great transaction

by Patrick on 04/14/2022

The price was unbeatable & although there was some hiccups with the process everything was taken care of professionally and prompt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

188 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

I love my New Red Dodge Ram

by Monica on 04/19/2022

Everyone was so friendly & helpful. Jim was so wonderful on filling out paperwork and making the delivery easy. The way Doug explained the control instruments to me made it very easy to understand. Randy was great at exchanging my truck top plus added information. Mike explained everything as I signed the paperwork. I think this was the first time, when buying a vehicle, I have ever had a manager take the time to introduce himself to me. Being recently widowed, everyone made me feel very comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Staff, I came to them from a different local Lithia dealership

by Amber on 04/14/2022

Staff is always polite and informative about the time windows and services. Also are NEVER pushy about other services your car may need, just give you the information! I love that!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Cassandra on 04/09/2022

Fast and pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service truck

by Chris on 04/06/2022

They take care of what they said they will

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service as always

by Charles on 04/02/2022

Friendly, knowledgeable employees and quick, precise service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Joe R on 03/26/2022

Easy, no hassle buying experience! We traveled down to Klamath Falls after locating the Jeep we wanted. Jim pulled the keys aside and it was ready when we arrived. Test drove, negotiated, and signed we were on the road in just a couple of hours. Smoothest car buying experience I've ever had!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good visit

by Gregor on 03/24/2022

No wait for lifetime oil change...a first!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Service.

by Laura on 03/20/2022

Good service. Fast only if your first in line. But because they’re sooo busy, I don’t mind waiting.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Experience at Lithia

by Antonio on 03/16/2022

Super nice people to work with. Rafael was the guy that worked with us. Great person. 100% recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing

by AliciaR on 03/09/2022

This is my 4th ever car purchase and honestly my best experience. Him and the entire staff went above and beyond to help me get in to a car. I really appreciated them working overtime and not pushing me towards a car that I didn’t want Neil made sure to show me a few and I luckily went with one of his suggestions instead of a car that I would have regretted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jeep Service Review

by Sharron on 03/02/2022

Everyone, from Mr. Stork, to Mr.Kennedy, the technician was available, friendly, answered my questions and made the experience more pleasant than expected. Being able to express my expectations was appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy purchase

by Allen on 02/25/2022

No games, just straight deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jeep service

by Jentry on 02/24/2022

Fast friendly and dependable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Common 5.7 ticking. Fixed.

by David on 02/17/2022

Thorough inspection. John was in touch and informative. Work was completed professionally and on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience

by Kyle on 02/15/2022

Randy Goodrich and Kirk made the whole car buying experience wonderful. Travis the manger was very helpful as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Repairs

by John on 02/13/2022

the speed and price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Job!

by Danny on 02/09/2022

Thank you to Service advisor Chad Stork-brought our Jeep Renegade in on 2-3-2022 for service, jeep had been running rough with different warning lights coming on from time to time for various reasons. Chad had things checked and found the computer had stored several codes, they checked everything and flashed the codes-jeep is running now like it did when brand new! Thank you to everyone involved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fast and friendly service

by Crystal on 02/02/2022

Bailey was very friendly and helpful. The car I was first interested in wasn't going to work out and he got me approved for an even better one within a couple of hours. I will definitely return when I decide to buy again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Standard oil change

by Marcy on 01/31/2022

I was in and out quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Knows the products

by Thomas on 01/06/2022

Did an excellent installation of new parts

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

