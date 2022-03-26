Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Klamath Falls

Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Klamath Falls

Visit dealer’s website 
2675 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97603
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Klamath Falls

4.9
Overall Rating
4.89 out of 5 stars(184)
Recommend: Yes (153) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Joe R on 03/26/2022

Easy, no hassle buying experience! We traveled down to Klamath Falls after locating the Jeep we wanted. Jim pulled the keys aside and it was ready when we arrived. Test drove, negotiated, and signed we were on the road in just a couple of hours. Smoothest car buying experience I've ever had!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
184 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service truck

by Chris on 04/06/2022

They take care of what they said they will

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service as always

by Charles on 04/02/2022

Friendly, knowledgeable employees and quick, precise service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Joe R on 03/26/2022

Easy, no hassle buying experience! We traveled down to Klamath Falls after locating the Jeep we wanted. Jim pulled the keys aside and it was ready when we arrived. Test drove, negotiated, and signed we were on the road in just a couple of hours. Smoothest car buying experience I've ever had!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good visit

by Gregor on 03/24/2022

No wait for lifetime oil change...a first!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Service.

by Laura on 03/20/2022

Good service. Fast only if your first in line. But because they’re sooo busy, I don’t mind waiting.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Experience at Lithia

by Antonio on 03/16/2022

Super nice people to work with. Rafael was the guy that worked with us. Great person. 100% recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing

by AliciaR on 03/09/2022

This is my 4th ever car purchase and honestly my best experience. Him and the entire staff went above and beyond to help me get in to a car. I really appreciated them working overtime and not pushing me towards a car that I didn’t want Neil made sure to show me a few and I luckily went with one of his suggestions instead of a car that I would have regretted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jeep Service Review

by Sharron on 03/02/2022

Everyone, from Mr. Stork, to Mr.Kennedy, the technician was available, friendly, answered my questions and made the experience more pleasant than expected. Being able to express my expectations was appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy purchase

by Allen on 02/25/2022

No games, just straight deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jeep service

by Jentry on 02/24/2022

Fast friendly and dependable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Common 5.7 ticking. Fixed.

by David on 02/17/2022

Thorough inspection. John was in touch and informative. Work was completed professionally and on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience

by Kyle on 02/15/2022

Randy Goodrich and Kirk made the whole car buying experience wonderful. Travis the manger was very helpful as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Repairs

by John on 02/13/2022

the speed and price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Job!

by Danny on 02/09/2022

Thank you to Service advisor Chad Stork-brought our Jeep Renegade in on 2-3-2022 for service, jeep had been running rough with different warning lights coming on from time to time for various reasons. Chad had things checked and found the computer had stored several codes, they checked everything and flashed the codes-jeep is running now like it did when brand new! Thank you to everyone involved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fast and friendly service

by Crystal on 02/02/2022

Bailey was very friendly and helpful. The car I was first interested in wasn't going to work out and he got me approved for an even better one within a couple of hours. I will definitely return when I decide to buy again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Standard oil change

by Marcy on 01/31/2022

I was in and out quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Knows the products

by Thomas on 01/06/2022

Did an excellent installation of new parts

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My Lucky Day!

by Traci on 01/02/2022

Everyone was very nice and this was a quick process. Chris, Travis, Randy and the financing department were awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thanks Lithia!

by Michael on 01/02/2022

The whole lithia team gave there absulute best to help me get my truck back as fast as possible and went out of their way to make the process as smooth as possible. Some of the best customer service I could have asked for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Dodge Ram

by TheDogHouse_2 on 12/22/2021

Justin and Ed work great to work with. Very simple process to finance. Justin especially worked very hard to find the perfect vehicle for my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New truck

by Jeremy on 12/22/2021

I would like to thank him Baxter and Edward Kotz. They helped me for hours to find the right truck for me and my job. Will definitely come back in the future just cause of them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
166 cars in stock
0 new147 used19 certified pre-owned
Dodge Charger
Dodge Charger
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes