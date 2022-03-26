Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Klamath Falls
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Klamath Falls
Great experience!
by 03/26/2022on
Easy, no hassle buying experience! We traveled down to Klamath Falls after locating the Jeep we wanted. Jim pulled the keys aside and it was ready when we arrived. Test drove, negotiated, and signed we were on the road in just a couple of hours. Smoothest car buying experience I've ever had!
Service truck
by 04/06/2022on
They take care of what they said they will
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service as always
by 04/02/2022on
Friendly, knowledgeable employees and quick, precise service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Good visit
by 03/24/2022on
No wait for lifetime oil change...a first!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service.
by 03/20/2022on
Good service. Fast only if your first in line. But because they’re sooo busy, I don’t mind waiting.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experience at Lithia
by 03/16/2022on
Super nice people to work with. Rafael was the guy that worked with us. Great person. 100% recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing
by 03/09/2022on
This is my 4th ever car purchase and honestly my best experience. Him and the entire staff went above and beyond to help me get in to a car. I really appreciated them working overtime and not pushing me towards a car that I didn’t want Neil made sure to show me a few and I luckily went with one of his suggestions instead of a car that I would have regretted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Jeep Service Review
by 03/02/2022on
Everyone, from Mr. Stork, to Mr.Kennedy, the technician was available, friendly, answered my questions and made the experience more pleasant than expected. Being able to express my expectations was appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy purchase
by 02/25/2022on
No games, just straight deal
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Jeep service
by 02/24/2022on
Fast friendly and dependable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Common 5.7 ticking. Fixed.
by 02/17/2022on
Thorough inspection. John was in touch and informative. Work was completed professionally and on time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 02/15/2022on
Randy Goodrich and Kirk made the whole car buying experience wonderful. Travis the manger was very helpful as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repairs
by 02/13/2022on
the speed and price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job!
by 02/09/2022on
Thank you to Service advisor Chad Stork-brought our Jeep Renegade in on 2-3-2022 for service, jeep had been running rough with different warning lights coming on from time to time for various reasons. Chad had things checked and found the computer had stored several codes, they checked everything and flashed the codes-jeep is running now like it did when brand new! Thank you to everyone involved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and friendly service
by 02/02/2022on
Bailey was very friendly and helpful. The car I was first interested in wasn't going to work out and he got me approved for an even better one within a couple of hours. I will definitely return when I decide to buy again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Standard oil change
by 01/31/2022on
I was in and out quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Knows the products
by 01/06/2022on
Did an excellent installation of new parts
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Lucky Day!
by 01/02/2022on
Everyone was very nice and this was a quick process. Chris, Travis, Randy and the financing department were awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Lithia!
by 01/02/2022on
The whole lithia team gave there absulute best to help me get my truck back as fast as possible and went out of their way to make the process as smooth as possible. Some of the best customer service I could have asked for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Dodge Ram
by 12/22/2021on
Justin and Ed work great to work with. Very simple process to finance. Justin especially worked very hard to find the perfect vehicle for my needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New truck
by 12/22/2021on
I would like to thank him Baxter and Edward Kotz. They helped me for hours to find the right truck for me and my job. Will definitely come back in the future just cause of them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
