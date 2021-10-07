3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The brand new car we purchased on 9-11-21 is very nice and it was fairly priced as it was labeled. We are pleased with the car and the price we paid for it. I am not pleased that Lithia Dodge tried to push me on the spot into buying the extended warranty or "vehicle protection plan" at a grossly inflated rate. It was presented to me at a cost of $6100+ in addition to an oil change plan at $849. When I resisted, they magically brought back a figure of $3190 (for the same extended warranty? I think?) and took off the oil change plan (at my request). The salesmen told me that they wanted to "be transparent", they said this more than once, but I'm realizing now that they were trying to sell me an extended warranty at a very highly inflated markup. I could have declined it, but I did agree to the $3190 for the extended warranty since it could be a beneficial safeguard for our situation in the future. My online research after I got home shows that the plan they sold me can be purchased by the customer directly online at anytime before the factory warranty expires. So, To Lithia: You sold me a Vehicle Protection Plan at $1300 more then what I could have purchased it for myself. True "Transparency" would have been disclosing the truth about the plan when I originally resisted and the availability the customer has to buy at it a later time and at the REAL price of the plan (which is $1890). I would have appreciated knowing about this and I also would have appreciated knowing about the plethora of other vehicle service plans, terms and prices available for my new car. I might have picked a different plan if I had been given all available options. I feel a little duped by you, but it could have been worse than the $1300 I overpaid you for the service plan if I had not asked as many questions as I did. Even after this I would still return to you for another car if needed in the future. I'll just be armed with the experience of this transaction and the knowledge I carry now about the warranties. ***Buyer Beware on the Extended Warranty or the "Vehicle Service Plan" you are presented with at Lithia. Get an online estimate from the Mopar Vehicle Protection or Chrysler Warranty Direct website before saying "yes" to an extended warranty at the dealership. You can buy it yourself later if desired and you get it at the real price, not the inflated rate that Lithia presents it at Read more