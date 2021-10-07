Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Grants Pass
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Grants Pass
Fair price and easy sales experience
by 07/10/2021on
I called about a truck in the morning and Travis called back right away, texted pictures and given a good description over the phone. I stopped by later that day and between the test drive and closing paper work I was out in about 90 minutes with my new used truck. Couldn’t have been easier and Travis and team were solid.
Laziness at the dealership
by 09/29/2021on
Very poor experience. I have come in for an oil leak diag. I was told my vehicle could not be worked on due to "rusty" pinch welds. I waited an hour and 20 minutes to receive this news. I took my vehicle and drove it back to where I am stationed. I went under the vehicle myself with brake cleaner, cleaned the oil and found the leak source myself. I took out my intake manifold and i also saw/heard something sparking. My oil leak was the oil pressure sensor and the spark was due to torn wires on the alternator cable. To think this shop charges $165 per hour and is incompetent enough to do the work that I, a 29 year old female have done myself without a lift. I did tell the manager how I have felt and asked for an apology but the apology did not seem sincere. I told him that there were other options instead of turning me away. The alignment rack was open and is a drive on rack and a floor jack with support along the crossmember were two other options. This was pure laziness on behalf of the Dodge dealership. The atmosphere was nice and Nate was wonderful to work with. Hence, 2 stars.
Buyer Beware of "Extended Warranty" prices/terms at Lithia
by 09/14/2021on
The brand new car we purchased on 9-11-21 is very nice and it was fairly priced as it was labeled. We are pleased with the car and the price we paid for it. I am not pleased that Lithia Dodge tried to push me on the spot into buying the extended warranty or "vehicle protection plan" at a grossly inflated rate. It was presented to me at a cost of $6100+ in addition to an oil change plan at $849. When I resisted, they magically brought back a figure of $3190 (for the same extended warranty? I think?) and took off the oil change plan (at my request). The salesmen told me that they wanted to "be transparent", they said this more than once, but I'm realizing now that they were trying to sell me an extended warranty at a very highly inflated markup. I could have declined it, but I did agree to the $3190 for the extended warranty since it could be a beneficial safeguard for our situation in the future. My online research after I got home shows that the plan they sold me can be purchased by the customer directly online at anytime before the factory warranty expires. So, To Lithia: You sold me a Vehicle Protection Plan at $1300 more then what I could have purchased it for myself. True "Transparency" would have been disclosing the truth about the plan when I originally resisted and the availability the customer has to buy at it a later time and at the REAL price of the plan (which is $1890). I would have appreciated knowing about this and I also would have appreciated knowing about the plethora of other vehicle service plans, terms and prices available for my new car. I might have picked a different plan if I had been given all available options. I feel a little duped by you, but it could have been worse than the $1300 I overpaid you for the service plan if I had not asked as many questions as I did. Even after this I would still return to you for another car if needed in the future. I'll just be armed with the experience of this transaction and the knowledge I carry now about the warranties. ***Buyer Beware on the Extended Warranty or the "Vehicle Service Plan" you are presented with at Lithia. Get an online estimate from the Mopar Vehicle Protection or Chrysler Warranty Direct website before saying "yes" to an extended warranty at the dealership. You can buy it yourself later if desired and you get it at the real price, not the inflated rate that Lithia presents it at
Wes is disrespectful
by 08/06/2021on
Called to get my 2020 Jeep Gladiator in for a steering issue. Wes the service manager is the person I spoke with. My jeep is wondering all over the road and pulls to the right. Wind driven wander on the freeway is a real issue and makes me want to forget about long trips. My jeep is still under warranty and jeep knows about this problem and has replaced the aluminum steering box with a heavier duty cast unit for several others with the same problem, just look at Youtube. I'm not new to the Jeep world have had several and have several currently. I have had the steering box adjusted by my mechanic, tires have been balanced and rotated, and it has had a full alignment. My mechanic stated that there is a lot of flex between the steering box and the frame that has been torqued. This should not be my problem and I shouldn't have to pay $165.00 to diagnose a problem that jeep knows about. I purchased a $50,000 + Jeep and the dealer acts like this is just an issue with mine. This is not right and blaming it on other things other than the real problem is just deflecting from the real dangerous issue. Fallow up to this review: Called Medford Lithia Jeep and talked with Travis. He told me that YES Jeep infact knows my issue well and is sending them a new steel steering box to replace the oem aluminum box. How Wes at the GP Lithia didn't know about this bulletin, that was sent out in March 2020, totally escapes me. Glad I called Travis at Medford Lithia Jeep to fix this dangerous issue. I will also not be buying another vehicle from GP Jeep. Wes tried to charge me $165.00 to diagnose this issue that they should have known about and treat me like a novice Jeep owner is disrespectful.
Great car buying experience
by 05/11/2021on
We had a wonderful salesperson, Travis. We didn't feel pressured at all. Best cat buying experience we have had!
Constant harassing emails about surveys
by 03/02/2021on
Wes in service was nice, im upset with jeep. A required uconnect software update bricked my touchscreen. Wes did everything he could but its trashed a replacement is needed. No eta on the replacement because uconnect did this to tons of people. Will never buy another new jeep product because of this kind of thing. Once again service department did great, jeep as a company failed on this.
2020 Dodge Ram Black Widow
by 02/28/2021on
I just bought my truck!!! I absolutely love it. It is delmonico red. This truck has everything I wanted. Put the pedal to the floor, it really moves. Just set all apps-very simple. Love courtesy lights (black widow shines on ground). Inside floor lights red. Big screen. It has a massive cab. Can’t say enough!!! My salesman Shannon is the best. I’ve been looking at this truck for the last month. Shannon was working every time. And came out every time I was there. I test drove it 2 times, I knew it was for me. Shannon never ever pushed me buy. So two days ago went in and made the deal. Thanks to Shannon, Travis and Ron. I got my dream truck!!! Thanks again, Barbara
Prompt and Professional Service
by 02/25/2021on
I've been personally aware of and a customer of this Lithia dealership since 2017. In the intervening years since then I have employed them for scheduled service requirements. Every time this dealership has proven to be courteous, prompt, efficient, professional and friendly! Just overall good guys and gals!
Jeep repair
by 02/24/2021on
Very friendly. Took longer than we thought but was not their fault. The part didn’t come in. Jeep is running good again. Nate kept us up to date.
Quick and friendly
by 02/22/2021on
They contacted me for a recall notice, got me right in when it was convenient for me and did the update quicker then expected. The service team is always friendly & personable. I only take my truck here for service other then an oil change and this is where I bought the truck.
Best car buying experience ever!
by 02/02/2021on
Helpful friendly and above and beyond the call of duty service is what I experienced! Will always come back for my family’s car buying needs. Thank you!
Service dept replacement of alternator
by 12/30/2020on
I am very happy with the service that I received from the service dept, to get my alternator replaced. Darren was very helpful.
Service Lube and Oil Change
by 10/01/2020on
The truck was done on time and Daren was great work with.
Happiness at last !!!
by 12/26/2019on
I am very happy with my Purchase. My sales person was amazing. Went above and beyond to get me what I wanted. Thank you Corey Larsen. You Rock 🤘🤘
Excellent Sales Consultant-Travis
by 08/10/2019on
Travis is an excellent resource for the efficient sale of a vehicle at Lithia Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge in Grants Pass. Travis provided a thorough overview of the vehicle specifications and warranty options. I highly recommend Travis for his excellent service.
Great Experience
by 06/20/2019on
I was able to handle the entire car deal over the phone. Travis was prompt on answering all my questions. When it was time to sign documents, he brought them to my office. I appreciate everything Travis did to make the transaction a great experience.
Very quick and easy
by 04/03/2019on
Went very smooth and easy, got a good rate. Travis was great.
Travis Cooke
by 03/31/2019on
I have bought from Travis a number of times and it has always been great. In and out within a few hours. I would/ will use him in the future.
Love love love lithia !!
by 01/09/2019on
Larry was amazing ! Got a great car for a great deal
Greedy, money hungry people who will cheat you!
by 10/25/2018on
Truly disgusting people. They sold us a "Certified" vehicle and on the drive home it was having problems so we took it in and they claimed to have replaced something but the drive home after getting it back it was doing the same thing so we took it back and they told us there's nothing wrong with it. The tires leak too and they told us only 3 weeks after getting it that theres nothing they can do and that we'll have to go pay to get new tires. I took it to Les Schwab and they found 2 nails in one of the tires. They sold us a car with two nails in the tire! I've left them numerous messages and no one will call me back. When I do reach someone, they hang up on me or tell me they'll call me back and then don't. This place and the people here obviously don't care about their customers. We wanted a reliable vehicle for our two small children because I drive over Hayes hill multiple times a week and they totally screwed us over. Please take your business elsewhere!
Goodbye to my 2008 Cummins 6.7 Dodge 2500
by 07/09/2018on
15 months ago my wife and I fulfilled a lengthy quest to find her a new truck. The research led us eventually (and unexpectedly) to a Saturday morning online viewing of a 2015, low mileage Dodge Laramie 2500 6.7 Cummins. The truck met her criteria of color, amenities and capabilities. Lithia of Grants Pass had posted an online price that further sparked our interest. And they quickly offered us a copy of Carfax, insuring their stated claims held up to closer inspection. On top of that they had the truck attractively priced. We phoned and spoke to a sales associate, Ray Morgan. In speaking to Ray I quickly came to understand this guy was all about making a fair and transparent deal. We arrived at an agreement on the phone. And that same day we drove to Grants Pass to culminate the transaction. The entire process was one of the most pleasant experiences I've ever encountered in purchasing a vehicle. Well, I already had a big Dodge 2008 Cummins Diesel truck. Though the color,the amenities and the 8' bed were three strikes (in her book) against the truck. On top of all that, she very much wanted her OWN truck. Go figure.... We both travel for work and occasionally the travel involves trailer life. She very much wanted the ability to safely, efficiently and in comfort, pull a travel trailer. Dodge trucks and the 6.7 package easily accomplish these demands. The 2015 Dodge 2500 with the Laramie trim, easily met all of her expectations. And Lithia of Grants Pass made her day with the professionally seamless, purchase experience. 15 months later I've found I seldom use my 2008, 2500 Cummins Diesel. I've not traveled for work in a few years and we've become quite enamored with her 'new' 2015. As such I had decided to part ways with my beloved 2008. This week I had personal business that again found me in Grants Pass. And as luck would have it, the route to my destination led me directly past Lithia Dodge. I was driving my 2008 Dodge with no intentions of trading, in mind. Though destiny seemed to be in-play. As I was passing the dealer's used truck lot I could not help but notice a late model truck and I stopped to have a look. I admit, I already had in mind that I would eventually sell my 2008 Dodge Cummins and likely look to get a late model half ton, nicely equipped. Though I certainly had no intentions to promptly pursue that imagined, nefarious, future goal. And then suddenly, I again found myself speaking with Ray Morgan and explaining my reasoning concerning my 2008 Dodge. Ray Morgan (being Ray Morgan) quickly set about showing me the advantages of reaching a deal to trade my Dodge for the late model 1500 GMC (that had caught my attention and prompted the stop). At first blush the notion seemed far fetched and even ridiculous. I told Ray I wanted to first sell the Dodge myself. And after I managed that only then would I begin seeking to purchase another vehicle. Being the top sales associate Ray is, he quickly assessed my objectives and put attractive pricing together. We negotiated a bit further and suddenly I realized my nebulous goal was immediately possible and in a very attractive fashion. I do not hesitate for a moment to recommend this dealership. They are truly a group that inspire loyalty. I've found this trait to be exceedingly rare in the business of auto sales and service. In my experience, Lithia excels in the pursuit of excellence with regard to customer satisfaction, on both fronts.
