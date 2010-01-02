5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was in the market for a Honda CRV and went to see Jim. We bought a minivan from him a few yrs ago and our experience was superb. Again, Jim was prompt in answering calls, knowledgeable of the cars and the system, extremely friendly and refreshingly genuine. We were able to work a great deal but unfortunately they couldn't locate the model I wanted anywhere nearby. Still, the experience was great, and I will return again! Thank you, Jim! Read more