Honda World
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honda World
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Jim Mitchell is a prince and great to buy a car from
by 02/01/2010on
I was in the market for a Honda CRV and went to see Jim. We bought a minivan from him a few yrs ago and our experience was superb. Again, Jim was prompt in answering calls, knowledgeable of the cars and the system, extremely friendly and refreshingly genuine. We were able to work a great deal but unfortunately they couldn't locate the model I wanted anywhere nearby. Still, the experience was great, and I will return again! Thank you, Jim!
about our dealership