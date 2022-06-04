Customer Reviews of Kendall Toyota Of Bend
2018 Tacoma TRD Sport
by 04/06/2022on
Very positive experience, from the initial contact to the final purchase. Very impressed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 03/30/2022on
Kendall Toyota is by far one of the best dealerships I've dealt with over all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Price Gouging is Unethical
by 03/22/2022on
Price gouging, I personally think it’s unethical. But that’s what a number of auto dealers are doing these days, including the Kendall Auto Group. Kendall Auto makes a big deal of being family owned and really caring about their customers. What a crock. So here is my experience, specifically with Kendall Toyota. They gave me a spec sheet and price, working back and forth over email. I replied that it sounded fine and would come in to make a deposit (these days there are few cars on the lot). So they brought out the paperwork and said there is a $2500 surcharge???? Looking at other reviews, they are doing this a lot. They say there is a surcharge because these cars are in high demand. Ford and General Motors have publicly told their dealers not to do this (price gouging), apparently Toyota has not communicated that or Kendall Auto just doesn’t care. So here is my reaction, first of all I told them no deal. Second, although I have done a lot of business with Kendall Auto in the past, they will never see me again. At any of their dealerships. I am due to replace my 4Runner next year, and it will definitely not be with these guys. I am making sure that my friends and family know this as well. My message to Kendall Auto is the same as the Ukrainians gave to the Russian warship (I won’t get any more specific here).
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Low drama, low pressure, friendly purchase
by 03/05/2022on
I knew what I wanted before I contacted Kendall. Was able to close the deal online in a few days. They even drove the Highlander and the paperwork to my house to sign everything. Super nice people. Highly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Nice place to buy a new Toyota: no drama, no up sells, easy and fast.
by 03/02/2022on
I knew what I was looking for and the salesman at Kendall made this an easy purchase. I was able to get my Highlander at the price I was happy and with w/o all the annoying add-ons that the other dealerships had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2022 Toyota Venza Purchase Review
by 02/26/2022on
Nichole Andre was an amazing help throughout the whole process of purchasing my car. She communicated very well and was always very clear. She’s so sweet and she made the experience all worth it! Also, everyone else at the dealership was very helpful and welcoming during the whole process. I would definitely recommend her and Kendall Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LOVED my first car-buying experience!
by 11/02/2021on
Kendall's got a great staff all around - and I've interacted with quite a few of them lately! I appreciate Allison's willingness to help me get set up with my very first car. I felt at peace and super-informed throughout the entire process. I drove away with a new car and zero doubts about my car, my price, and knowing I'm supported moving forward!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and Beyond Experience
by 08/28/2021on
Everyone involved with my purchase had a great understanding of the customer (me). Everything I needed and nothing I didn't. Buying a new car should always be this pleasant!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very good experience
by 08/21/2021on
Had a very smooth experience at Kendal Toyota of Bend. Sales person was new but did a great job. Was in and out pretty quickly. Only issue was with the written ad and a bit of confusion regarding a small included warranty. Nothing huge, but was a bit of a bummer on my part. Wanted the vehicle so purchased anyway.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tons of excuses, ZERO customer service
by 06/18/2021on
Absolutely the worst purchase experience I have had in my lifetime. Toyota Bend is all about making money and couldn’t care less about customer service. They made all kinds of promises of great customer service when I was in the showroom, but as soon as I drove off the lot, they couldn’t be bothered by me. They completely bungled the paperwork, nearly losing my .9% loan, failed to register the vehicle before the temporary registration expired, and overcharged me $4000 for DMV fees. You’d think they would do everything they could to make the deal right. When I called the finance manager Joe Wittwer, he made excuses and argued with me. When I called the General Manager, Jason Wilkinson, he promised to take care of the problem and then didn’t call me back. It has been nearly 3 months and I am still waiting for them to refund the excess fees. Shop here if you enjoy being treated badly and don’t mind spending a lot of time trying to get them to do the right thing.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They call him the Great Dane!
by 05/20/2021on
Dane is the best! Super friendly and knowledgeable. He knows these vehicles from the inside out., top to bottom. He was patient with me as I had to ask a lot of questions or have him repeat things since I've never owned such a new vehicle. I have had terrible experiences at other dealerships in town, so I highly recommend Kendall Toyota of Bend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience!!!
by 04/30/2021on
Orion was great! Worked with my specific situation to get me in the vehicle I wanted at a reasonable price/payment and interest rate. Now is the time to bring your used vehicle in!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Toyota Rav4
by 04/25/2021on
Very good experience, they worked very hard to earn my business and I appreciate that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 04/09/2021on
After cancelling my original appt, I showed up unannounced to look at a used vehicle. Lacey, who I had been in contact with via e-mail still seemed more than happy to help us. I really liked that Kendall had the Carfax to look at and that they had already taken care of any safety issues that needed addressed on the used vehicle I was looking at. They disclosed any issues the vehicle had based on their inspection so I feel pretty certain there are unknown problems. Lacey was super approachable, helpful and nice and didn't pressure us to make a decision. She gave us the time we needed to make an educated decision while I looked up reviews, checked for recalls and the Kelley blue book price on the vehicle on line. Most importantly she worked to get the price down low enough where we needed it to be so I could walk away with a safe reliable vehicle that met our needs. I am super happy with my experience at Kendall Toyota of Bend and will definitely return when the need arises.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Honest Dealership!
by 03/15/2021on
I flew to Bend, Oregon from Los Angeles to purchase a used 2015 Golf R. I took a chance because Chris and Damon sold me on their transparency about the car and listed it for a very good price. The car was exactly as advertised when I arrived. They took care of every ask and made the car buying process feel like a breeze. Unfortunately, when I arrived in Los Angeles two weeks later the check engine light came on. Took the car in and discovered over 2k in fixes that my United Car Care service would not pay for. I called Damon at Kendall and told him the issues then emailed him the report, and within an hour he called me back and assured me they would take care of everything. They didn't have to pay for the issues, it was not in the contract, but they did. This is what happens when you deal with "Salt of the Earth" type of people, a hand shake means something. Thank you Damon and Chris for steadfast reliability, I'm glad I took a chance on you guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
pickup deal
by 03/04/2021on
Same old tactics used by dealerships for years. Get your keys to your vehicle for appraisal and and then not returning them while they pressure you to buy. I had to ask for them to return my keys so I could leave at least three times because I was not happy with the deal offered.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bought a used Lexus!!
by 02/26/2021on
I would recommend NICOLE and DANE. They were very kind. I never felt pressured by NICOLE my sales person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THEY LIED - SOLD US A LEMON
by 08/14/2020on
BEWARE!!!! Sold us a lemon while claiming to disclose all known issues. Two days after purchasing vehicle check engine light came on and it needs a new transmission.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2020 Tacoma TRD OFF ROAD
by 04/09/2020on
Our buying experience at Kendall Toyota in Bend, Oregon was excellent. Our salesperson, Alex Moschitti provided outstanding service! Alex was the consummate professional throughout our buying experience. If you ever need a car sales professional, Alex Moschitti is your choice, look no further. All in all an enjoyable buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2020 RAV4
by 03/04/2020on
Was excellent. They made it easy and worked with our credit
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 Highlander
by 06/15/2019on
Brian Smith and Jason Bartlett both get 5 + stars for making my wife’s Highlander purchase a smooth transaction at Kendall Toyota of Bend Or. Thank you both, she loves it
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
