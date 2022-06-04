1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Price gouging, I personally think it’s unethical. But that’s what a number of auto dealers are doing these days, including the Kendall Auto Group. Kendall Auto makes a big deal of being family owned and really caring about their customers. What a crock. So here is my experience, specifically with Kendall Toyota. They gave me a spec sheet and price, working back and forth over email. I replied that it sounded fine and would come in to make a deposit (these days there are few cars on the lot). So they brought out the paperwork and said there is a $2500 surcharge???? Looking at other reviews, they are doing this a lot. They say there is a surcharge because these cars are in high demand. Ford and General Motors have publicly told their dealers not to do this (price gouging), apparently Toyota has not communicated that or Kendall Auto just doesn’t care. So here is my reaction, first of all I told them no deal. Second, although I have done a lot of business with Kendall Auto in the past, they will never see me again. At any of their dealerships. I am due to replace my 4Runner next year, and it will definitely not be with these guys. I am making sure that my friends and family know this as well. My message to Kendall Auto is the same as the Ukrainians gave to the Russian warship (I won’t get any more specific here). Read more