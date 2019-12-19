5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently purchased a 2010 Chevy Silverado from Chevy Cadillac of Bend and was truly happy with the experience. It had been many years since I bought a car through a dealership and I was a little nervous, but my fears were unfounded. Phil, Justin, and Patrick were all professional, friendly and very courteous. I indicated the vehicles I was interested in looking at prior to my visit, and they were ready and waiting when we got there. After our decision was made the whole process was quick and painless. I would definitely recommend this dealership if you are ready to purchase a new vehicle. Read more