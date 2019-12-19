Skip to main content
Chevrolet of Bend

345 NE 3rd St, Bend, OR 97701
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Chevrolet of Bend

30 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2019 Chevy Tahoe

by 11112368 on 12/19/2019

The dealership was very professional and informative. The process was very organized from test driving the vehicle to the loan application and signing of documents. The sales person walked us through all the aspects of the vehicle which made driving away in comfort easier. I would highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2019 Tahoe

by Tahoe on 05/14/2019

this is my 5th purchase from Lithia. Victor is the Best! Again, it was painless and quick!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Overall great experience

by Bajira1 on 12/24/2017

Justin Gift went beyond his duties of answering my questions and giving me valuable information that he didnt have too. He constantly was in communication with me and He was a great person to work with. I feel he was honest and sincere. There was an oversight of something that needed to be fix before I bought the car that need to go back but other than that, I think everything went great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2018 Silverado LXT Z71

by dtmsnider on 12/22/2017

Our sales person was great to work with. very good people and staff at Chevrolet of Bend. Went up there for medical and ended up buying a new truck. Again the staff and sales people were very friendly and very professional to us. We will be back to this dealership again to purchase other vehicles in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2017 Corvette

by beekeepers on 09/23/2017

We had a great experience buying a car from Brian Bower at Bend Chevrolet. He was helpful and not annoying in anyway. He was friendly and personally washed our Corvette the morning we came to pick it up. We drove 200 miles to the dealership because it was a good deal. We researched all of the chevy dealers in the state of Oregon. Would definitely recommend Bend Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Colorado Truck Purchase

by Leftykid on 08/31/2017

Sales Rep Justin Gift and Finance Mgr Patrick Jordan were great to work with in purchasing my beautiful new Colorado truck. They were professional, trustworthy, and ethical. They explained everything and answered all of my questions thoroughly. There were no high pressure sales tactics, which I appreciated. It was a pleasant buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Best car buying experience

by Redjeep85 on 08/13/2017

I've bought many vehicles over the years and this was the first time the sales people did everything that I asked and showed me the vehicles that l wanted to see. I never felt pressured at anytime or felt like anyone was being less than honest. Overall it was the most pleasant car buying experience I've ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Online Sales

by J4weaver on 06/21/2017

As always the Bend Chevy team doesn't let me down. They listen to your needs and help with all questions you may have. Thanks Chevy of Bend for the painless car buying experience once again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Patient & Informed Salesman

by R_Solley on 05/15/2017

After many months of research, looking around, discussing with family and friends, and general "shopping" for a used truck, I was thrilled to find Michael Bongiorno at Chevrolet of Bend (a Lithia dealership). His knowledge, assistance, and positive attitude made my decision straightforward and rewarding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased a used 2013 Silverado

by PastorDon3 on 05/11/2017

I saw this truck posted on the dealer website. I sent an email request and received a phone call back within minutes. John Vierra was most helpful and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Chevrolet Cadillac of Bend

by Hammertool on 05/08/2017

I have been buying Chevrolets here since 1989, I like to buy local. I was super easy to purchase this vehicle, it took about 2 hrs total of time between walking in and closing the deal. Simple same as this review, thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Recommending John and Patrick

by JPMonroe on 04/06/2017

Salesman John and Finance Mgr. Patrick were professional and did everything we needed to make a deal we are happy with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Silverado Purchase

by jkmuch17 on 03/29/2017

We appreciate the work of Michael and Jason as they walked us through the process. Most of us do not buy new cars that often so the low pressure experience at Bend Chevrolet was what we wanted and top notch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Low pressure with results

by dmac825 on 01/03/2017

We just bought a 2017 Chevy Tahoe. We took in a comparison from another dealer, they matched the price and then some. Very low pressure experience. Jason the finance guy is a sharp man! He was very helpful with the whole finance piece. Rex, our sales person, was very patient tutoring us on all the technology changes. A lot has changed since we bought out first Tahoe in 2001.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Great delarship

by Lodi777 on 11/23/2016

Everyone was great. I will be back for my next car. My wife needs a new car soon. I look forward to working with Vic again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2016 Silverado 3500 truck purchase

by JAJohnson175 on 09/29/2016

They were flexible in holding a truck for me until a fishing trip was over. I was picked up at the airport and driven to the dealership...the two internet managers I worked with were great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Fantastic sales experience

by GURRFire on 09/09/2016

Buying from Chevrolet of Bend was a smooth and hassle free process. They were upfront and honest during the negotiations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Exceptional Service

by Jodi_Mark on 07/27/2016

I recently purchased a 2010 Chevy Silverado from Chevy Cadillac of Bend and was truly happy with the experience. It had been many years since I bought a car through a dealership and I was a little nervous, but my fears were unfounded. Phil, Justin, and Patrick were all professional, friendly and very courteous. I indicated the vehicles I was interested in looking at prior to my visit, and they were ready and waiting when we got there. After our decision was made the whole process was quick and painless. I would definitely recommend this dealership if you are ready to purchase a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

A+ Customer service

by amy2rings on 07/12/2016

I came in to look at the Traverse late afternoon, Evan pulled up multiple models for me to look at. He answered all of my questions and was an all around great help. I will definitely recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Friendly! Fast service! Great financing

by Caitynryan on 06/14/2016

Was very competitive in price. They were able to find a credit union at a vey low percentage rate with a great monthly term. Other dealers do not have lending resorces like lithia Chevy of bend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

by jensensTRUCK on 06/01/2016

Very good experience overall, worked with Evan to purchase this truck. Had us in and out in just a few hours with test drives of several trucks mixed-in!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
