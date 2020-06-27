Beaverton Honda

Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Beaverton Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(20)
Recommend: Yes (20) No (0)
sales Rating

Thank you JC Lam

by JC Lam on 06/27/2020

Thank you JC for a pleasant experience while purchasing our new CRV. It was quick, efficient and easy. Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
71 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent Service

by CF on 06/05/2020

They are fantastic to work with. Great customer service, fast, friendly and efficient. They go the extra mile for their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

I got my first new car!!

by Tanner B on 05/26/2020

Elmo was amazing. I needed to get a car so I had a shot at a promotion. I came in for a used car and left with one that had 5 miles. I haven't stopped screaming. I got amazing care and service with him. No BS and was very real with my options. We were able to work it out together and get me a new car in my price range. I still feel really confident in our decisions

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Thanks Juan

by 5 Star Service on 01/28/2020

Thank you, Juan, for amazing service. The buying process has never been easier. Way to identify our needs, and offer solutions. We appreciate your time and commitment to service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best new car buying experience for a woman

by Anna on 01/21/2020

This was the best new car buying experience I have ever had and I recommend Beaverton Honda and their entire sales team (especially Belinda, Melvin, and JC) to any woman buying a new car. I felt respected through the entire process. The team was honest and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great insight

by Aj Horne on 01/17/2020

I think the overall experience was great the only thing about car sales is the warranty part which i hate that they make it shoved down your throat like if i wanted all that warranty on a car i would not buy it in the first place. The representative was noce and knew a ron about the vehicle which was nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

No stress buying-thanks!

by Jenni on 01/10/2020

Been about 13 years since I last went through the car buying process. Elmo, my salesman, made the process easy and enjoyable. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Good stuff

by Adam on 01/08/2020

General experience was good! I drove 2hours to this dealer, so I was prepared to lose my mind if they jerked me around, but my salesperson, David was great. They tried to sell me the extended warranty, like they all do, but wasn't too pushy when I said no. Test drive, trade in and paperwork and I was out of there in a little under 3 hours, which seems like a win to me!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Used car purchase

by CTM on 01/05/2020

Excellent, simple, no pressure, no haggle experience. Let feeling positive about the whole experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Honda CR-V purchase

by Tom Morris on 01/03/2020

Ron was patient and helpful in our deciding the colors of the vehicle and answering our questions we had about it. This was our first one person one price auto purchase and it was worth it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience here - Highly recommend

by Lisa C Hillsboro on 12/28/2019

I purchased a CRV here and had a very positive experience. No pressure, sale handled by 1 person as promised.Salesperson Kyle Finley was very knowledgeable and personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Honda Accord

by Lance G on 12/05/2019

Simplicity was the goal. Mission accomplished. Very happy with the outcome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Satisfied

by Eric on 11/15/2019

Great experience! Juan was great and made the car buying experience easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Car Buying Experience

by KGB on 10/25/2019

Love the one person one price policy. Great service with integrity. Not your standard dealership experience. I highly recommend Beaverton Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

First Honda purchase with Dave Knoll

by Karen Inaba on 10/21/2019

I am a long-time Volvo owner buying first Honda and new vehicle in 23 years. My salesman answered my questions and suggested a different model oh Honda after listening to my needs driving style. Took us to the HRV ExL and walked us through all features and technology unfamiliar to us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Experience, Information, Sale

by Jacob H on 10/03/2019

We were nervous about buying a slightly used newer Honda Accord, but Ell took us through every step of the process, while it was a lot to take in, he took his time to explain all the details and answer all of our questions. Best experience we have had buying a car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Easiest car purchase ever

by Laurie on 09/15/2019

Great service, no pressure, and the most pleasant car buying experience ever.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Accord purchase

by 01jm on 08/05/2019

My wife and I enjoyed the buying experience up until the salesman, Robert Soto, pushed hard for the extended warranty and interior sealer. I suggest the dealership let customers know these things are available, but back off on the hard sell.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Passport

by jlr3930 on 02/07/2019

Margo Mack is one of the nicest, low pressure salespeople I've dealt with. She spent tons of time with us and even came in on her day off in order to deliver the car to us. I'd rank her a 10 out of 10!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best car buying experience

by archies4000 on 12/24/2018

Being our first car, we were very apprehensive and unsure what to expect. However, our sales agent, Belinda, was very helpful and went through a lot of trouble to make our first car buying experience a joy, including picking us up from our home, and most importantly, being honest and upfront about everything. We recommend Belinda and Beaverton Honda very highly for their wonderful service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience with kyle

by Mblond369 on 07/14/2018

Kyle was awesome- Not pushy at all, super friendly and knowledgeable. We were in and out a lot quicker than last time and would definitely recommend to friends and family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

