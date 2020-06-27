Thank you JC Lam
by 06/27/2020on
Thank you JC for a pleasant experience while purchasing our new CRV. It was quick, efficient and easy. Thanks again!
Excellent Service
by 06/05/2020on
They are fantastic to work with. Great customer service, fast, friendly and efficient. They go the extra mile for their customers.
I got my first new car!!
by 05/26/2020on
Elmo was amazing. I needed to get a car so I had a shot at a promotion. I came in for a used car and left with one that had 5 miles. I haven't stopped screaming. I got amazing care and service with him. No BS and was very real with my options. We were able to work it out together and get me a new car in my price range. I still feel really confident in our decisions
Thanks Juan
by 01/28/2020on
Thank you, Juan, for amazing service. The buying process has never been easier. Way to identify our needs, and offer solutions. We appreciate your time and commitment to service.
Best new car buying experience for a woman
by 01/21/2020on
This was the best new car buying experience I have ever had and I recommend Beaverton Honda and their entire sales team (especially Belinda, Melvin, and JC) to any woman buying a new car. I felt respected through the entire process. The team was honest and knowledgeable.
Great insight
by 01/17/2020on
I think the overall experience was great the only thing about car sales is the warranty part which i hate that they make it shoved down your throat like if i wanted all that warranty on a car i would not buy it in the first place. The representative was noce and knew a ron about the vehicle which was nice
No stress buying-thanks!
by 01/10/2020on
Been about 13 years since I last went through the car buying process. Elmo, my salesman, made the process easy and enjoyable. Thank you!!
Good stuff
by 01/08/2020on
General experience was good! I drove 2hours to this dealer, so I was prepared to lose my mind if they jerked me around, but my salesperson, David was great. They tried to sell me the extended warranty, like they all do, but wasn't too pushy when I said no. Test drive, trade in and paperwork and I was out of there in a little under 3 hours, which seems like a win to me!
Used car purchase
by 01/05/2020on
Excellent, simple, no pressure, no haggle experience. Let feeling positive about the whole experience.
Honda CR-V purchase
by 01/03/2020on
Ron was patient and helpful in our deciding the colors of the vehicle and answering our questions we had about it. This was our first one person one price auto purchase and it was worth it.
Great experience here - Highly recommend
by 12/28/2019on
I purchased a CRV here and had a very positive experience. No pressure, sale handled by 1 person as promised.Salesperson Kyle Finley was very knowledgeable and personable.
Honda Accord
by 12/05/2019on
Simplicity was the goal. Mission accomplished. Very happy with the outcome.
Satisfied
by 11/15/2019on
Great experience! Juan was great and made the car buying experience easy!
Great Car Buying Experience
by 10/25/2019on
Love the one person one price policy. Great service with integrity. Not your standard dealership experience. I highly recommend Beaverton Honda!
First Honda purchase with Dave Knoll
by 10/21/2019on
I am a long-time Volvo owner buying first Honda and new vehicle in 23 years. My salesman answered my questions and suggested a different model oh Honda after listening to my needs driving style. Took us to the HRV ExL and walked us through all features and technology unfamiliar to us.
Excellent Experience, Information, Sale
by 10/03/2019on
We were nervous about buying a slightly used newer Honda Accord, but Ell took us through every step of the process, while it was a lot to take in, he took his time to explain all the details and answer all of our questions. Best experience we have had buying a car
Easiest car purchase ever
by 09/15/2019on
Great service, no pressure, and the most pleasant car buying experience ever.
New Accord purchase
by 08/05/2019on
My wife and I enjoyed the buying experience up until the salesman, Robert Soto, pushed hard for the extended warranty and interior sealer. I suggest the dealership let customers know these things are available, but back off on the hard sell.
New Passport
by 02/07/2019on
Margo Mack is one of the nicest, low pressure salespeople I've dealt with. She spent tons of time with us and even came in on her day off in order to deliver the car to us. I'd rank her a 10 out of 10!
Best car buying experience
by 12/24/2018on
Being our first car, we were very apprehensive and unsure what to expect. However, our sales agent, Belinda, was very helpful and went through a lot of trouble to make our first car buying experience a joy, including picking us up from our home, and most importantly, being honest and upfront about everything. We recommend Belinda and Beaverton Honda very highly for their wonderful service.
Great experience with kyle
by 07/14/2018on
Kyle was awesome- Not pushy at all, super friendly and knowledgeable. We were in and out a lot quicker than last time and would definitely recommend to friends and family!
