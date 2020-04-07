Great car buying experience
by 07/04/2020on
J.J did a great job! Very patient and super helpful
Great car buying experience
by 07/04/2020on
J.J did a great job! Very patient and super helpful
Power Honda
by 06/12/2020on
Eddy went the extra mile to help us get our car. Highly recommended!!
Amazing experience
by 01/25/2020on
Bought a 2020 Honda hatchback. The process was so smooth. Buying a car was never so easy. But your next car here for sure.
Rated at a Top 100%
by 01/25/2020on
I am a single second time around Mother of two elementary children. I was promptly greeted and helped by Tammy a sales lady. Every person I had contact with there including the sales manager and f finance manager was served with professional and totally accurate care. Thank you for your honest and helpful sale of the Honda Cr-V EX-L.In which you patiently sold me. JI am eager to drive m ugh children this spring and summer on various road trips. And over rd all blessed!
Used car purchase
by 11/17/2019on
Recently purchased a used vehicle, sales and process excellent, sales staff knowledgeable on vehicles on lot.
Knowledgeable, not high pressure
by 11/01/2019on
We appreciated dealing with German, who clearly knew the vehicle we wanted, inside and out. A bonus was that he was friendly and personable so that our experience was pleasant from start to finish.
Very happy with service
by 10/28/2019on
Eddie and Jose were every helpful in answering any questions we had and seemed to be very knowledgeable.
Purchased a 2012 CR-V Lx
by 10/25/2019on
I got really good service from my sales person Kyle Hernandez at power Honda. He was very patient with me and made the buying experience a very positive one .
Great purchase process
by 05/01/2019on
Thank you Dan for a great experience buying our new Honda
Sales person Dan great, finance not so much
by 02/22/2019on
Good experience with the salesman. He was not too pushy and answered all my questions patiently. The only problem I had was that they had a finance person filling in for the regular person, and even though I was there for about 4 hours, I had to return 2 days later to sign a form he forgot. THEN he had neglected to say I needed numbers off my check, so I had to go back again the next day.
What a wonderful experience
by 01/14/2019on
Bought a used Honda CR-V at Power Honda and was so impressed with everyone. It started with my salesman, Dan. He was very kind, friendly, informative and not pushy at all. Randy walked me through the paperwork and made it easy and stress-free. The service department checked out an issue I had when I test drove the used Honda and went well above and beyond fixing the issue free of charge AFTER I purchased the vehicle. I definitely recommend Power Honda to anyone looking for a new or used car! Ask for Dan!
Worst "SERVICE" ever!
by 11/16/2018on
WORST SERVICE DEPARTMENT EVER! Had my car for 2 + months last year, replaced many things trying to "fix" the issue, including putting in a new computer at the cost of $1200, only to have it be a sensor...had my car start doing the SAME EXACT thing a year later, took it back, told them to look up my records from last year and to fix the very last thing that they did last time because that fixed the problem-it is now day 4 and they I am arguing with them about it-they REFUSE to just fix the thing they did last year-they want to try to "Figure out" why it's "throwing the codes" - Also, they NEVER return calls- I am STILL waiting for a call back from a guy that was going to "call me back after lunch"....it's been over 24 hours. NEVER NEVER NEVER take your car here for service!!!!!!!!!
Power Honda is a great place to buy
by 08/12/2018on
Jordan Jeffers and all at Power Honda were great to work with when buying my new Honda. They were true to their word and they took excellent care of us. They made new car buying quick easy and painless - an exciting experience like buying a new car should be.
Happy Customers CA to OR
by 01/02/2018on
We cannot say enough wonderful comments about Power Honda. Staff consistently is helpful, professional, patient, & honest. They secured reasonable price and financing for us. Jordan and Randy were a pleasure to work with. Thanks!
Albany Honda - Jason Longworth was the greatest
by 09/24/2017on
We had a great buying experience at Albany Honda. Jason went out of his way to make sure we were comfortable and he is very enjoyable to talk with. I would totally buy a vehicle from him again and albany honda. I love my 2017 honda civic coupe. Jason also help me get all my phone and music setup. Thanks again Jason. Norm and Diane
Best car buying experience ever
by 06/30/2017on
Best car buying experience I have ever had. I worked most with Scott and Randy. These two worked so incredibly hard to get me the best rate, and keep my monthly payments where I wanted. I came in about an hour before closing without realizing, and instead of turning me away they stayed late to work with me. We went home and they worked the next morning and most of the afternoon to get us the best possible financing, then called us back to the dealer when papers were ready to review and sign. There was a little bit of wait to sign papers once we got there because it was such a busy day, so Scott hung out with us and even put a show on the TV to keep my four year old son entertained. That speaks volumes my son is Incredibly shy and doesn't talk much to new people but he warmed right up to Scott. I also got a chance to sit down and talk to Nate and David and they were wonderful. Everyone at this dealership was so kind, and not pushy at all like car dealers can often be. they took time to show me features on my new car even though it meant they had to stay after closing again on the second day. I appreciate these guys so much and would definitely recommend buying here. This is the fourth time I have purchased a car in my life, and the only dealer out of those that I would buy from again.
GREAT EXPERIENCE!!
by 04/14/2017on
Nathan hooked me up right away with exactly what I was looking for! I was In and out in about an hour and overall a GREAT experience! If anybody is looking for a vehicle of any sorts, ask for Nathan! Thank you Nathan for getting me in the right vehicle!! Prices were fantastic and he was very knowledgeable! Never have I had such a great car shopping experience! Thanks again Nathan!!!
They LISTEN to what you want.
by 12/13/2016on
Scott Goodman found the Honda I was looking for, when all the other Honda dealers would tell me it is not available in Oregon. Scott went the distance to bring me the car I was looking for and he kept in contact with me, and made me feel like a valued customer. Great Team...
Best car buying experience ever!!
by 07/02/2016on
This was the very best experience that I have ever had purchasing a vehicle! Jordan worked to ensure that the vehicle that we wanted was on the lot as well as making sure that it would be on the lot when we got there to test drive it. Then when we got there Scott took great care of us throughout the process. We were treated like family by everyone. Joe was amazing getting the deal closed for us!! We purchased a 2013 Toyota Highlander and a 2016 Honda Fit and they were both detailed and had full tanks of gas when we pulled away from the lot! I could not recommend a dealership more. If you want to be treated right throughout the entire process you must come to Power Honda!
Power Honda of Albany
by 05/06/2016on
Daniel was a really great salesman! No hassle, no pressure. Just asked me my price range showed me some options. After Daniel said "a test drive is free" i ended up buying a honda civic si. I loved how it drove and Daniel showed me all it had to offer. Making sure i was happy with every aspect of the vehicle. Im confident he helped me make a good selection. On top of that he was super chill to talk with and waiting on finacing felt like hanging with a friend. Randy Paxton helped me get through all the paper work with ease and got me and excellent APR! I couldnt be happier.
Great people to deal with
by 12/26/2014on
Not the normal con artists. Negotiate with you fairly and give you there bottom line price which I was shocked at and with no damn games.