Best car buying experience I have ever had. I worked most with Scott and Randy. These two worked so incredibly hard to get me the best rate, and keep my monthly payments where I wanted. I came in about an hour before closing without realizing, and instead of turning me away they stayed late to work with me. We went home and they worked the next morning and most of the afternoon to get us the best possible financing, then called us back to the dealer when papers were ready to review and sign. There was a little bit of wait to sign papers once we got there because it was such a busy day, so Scott hung out with us and even put a show on the TV to keep my four year old son entertained. That speaks volumes my son is Incredibly shy and doesn't talk much to new people but he warmed right up to Scott. I also got a chance to sit down and talk to Nate and David and they were wonderful. Everyone at this dealership was so kind, and not pushy at all like car dealers can often be. they took time to show me features on my new car even though it meant they had to stay after closing again on the second day. I appreciate these guys so much and would definitely recommend buying here. This is the fourth time I have purchased a car in my life, and the only dealer out of those that I would buy from again. Read more