1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This past Tuesday 11/23/10, I spoke with a salesman "Isaac" from Joe Cooper ford in Yukon Oklahoma. I let him know that I was interested in a 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T (Black). I let him know that I would like to see if they would be willing to sell me this car for $30,000 "Out the Door" and I told him including all taxes, fees... I also let him know that I would be driving from Pueblo, Colorado to pick up the vehicle if they would agree to that. He said that he wanted to check with his sales manager to see if they could do that deal and I gave him my phone number so that he could call me back. Isaac called back about five minutes later and told me that they could do the deal. I again reiterated "Out the door right? Taxes, Fees, Everything right? Isaac then said yes taxes, fees, everything out the door. I then gave him my word that I would be there in the morning. I asked him what time they opened and he said 9:00 am. I then asked a friend of mine to join me for the drive to Yukon Oklahoma from Pueblo, CO. The distance is more than 530 miles each way. I then drive about nine hours to get there, got a hotel room in Corn Oklahoma and finished the last hour of the drive first thing Wednesday (11/24/10) morning. So we got there about 10:00 am Central time and went to the front desk and asked for Isaac and waited for about 40 minutes for Isaac to show up and show us the car. He then showed up by the Challenger where we were standing and he started the car with the remote and we shook hands. He then asked me for my drivers license so that he could make a copy of it so that we could test drive it. So I gave him the drivers license and he went and made a copy and returned the license to me and told me a route to go. So I then sit in the car and I tried to put it in gear and I couldn't figure it out, it would not go into gear. Another salesman came by and I asked him if he could help me and he sat in the car and he couldn't start it, he tried and he couldn't do it either. He said that he would go and try to find Isaac so that he could show me how to put it in gear. I had tried everything, pushing the brake, tried buttons... So about ten minutes passed and I asked another salesman to see if he could assist me and he tried and nothing was working, he then shut off the car with the remote and then restarted it and finally it freed up. It would have been nice to have Isaac show us around the car and show us how everything operates. So we go for a quick spin and we returned to get the deal done. We waited another forty-five minutes until Isaac was done talking to other customers. Isaac then has us sit in one of the glass cubicles and asks for the Capital One check that we has spoke about for $30,000. He then asked if I would like to fill out an application to see if we could beat the interest rate that I had. I initally said no, thank you. He said it could change the payment quite a bit. I thought about it and said what the heck, I've got nothing to lose but a few of fico points. He then came back with paperwork to sign and first was a disclosure of "No Warrenty" from the dealership. That should have been a sign, but I figured well it's still under warrenty from the factory and it had just under 17,000 miles. I then signed a paper that stated that I wasn't trading anything in on the deal. He then handed me the actual sales sheet, the sales tax was missing from the sheet and to get the price to $30,000 from the advertised price of $29,699, he added $150 for the alarm system and $150 for dealership fees. Trying to squeeze every sent out of my pre-approved Capital One check, while forgetting to include most of all the sales tax in the $30,000 like we had agreed. Why not, I guess they had a chump drive 530 miles from Colorado, he wouldn't want to drive all this way and go back empty handed right. The old bait and switch. What happened to a gentleman's word? Obviously it doesn't mean much at Joe Cooper Ford Read more