Joe Cooper Ford of Yukon
Customer Reviews of Joe Cooper Ford of Yukon
Not Impressed
by 03/28/2018on
My wife and I recently looked over this dealers new car inventory. The salesman, marginally knowledgeable about Ford's specs and their inventory, tried his best to pawn off any car on us that he could, except ones that had the options we wanted. He called the Sales Manager to present his input about our desired car charactistics. He looked on his computer and found a vehicle "in the ballpark" of our parameters and said he could get it to his dealership for a test drive in a few days. We informed him we were going on a two-week vacation two days from our current visit. He said he would research and find a vehicle that would exactly fit our needs in the meantime and to get in touch with him when we returned to OKC. We told him we would be in touch with him when we returned and, fortunately, we didn't leave a phone number (since we told him and the salesman that we didn't appreciate endless phone calls from dealerships). Bottom line: Upon our return to the area we visited the dealership in person. The former salesman was off that day, so we explained to the substitute salesman how we had left all the specifications with the former salesperson and manager. He went to the sales manager's office for about ten minutes and reappeared (the sales manager didn't show his face, not even for a "welcome back" or any sort of greeting), and we went into the new salesperson's office and started from ground zero!!! That is, what make and model we were interested in, colors, options, etc. Unbelievable!!! Needless to say, they must not be very interested in getting new customers if they don't even bother to do their homework. Thus the one-star rating.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They have bad reputation
by 05/01/2016on
I have never been treated this badly by a dealership. The salesman Ryan was very nice but he lost a sale over $300 because the managers wouldn't budge on the price of a used Mustang, their General Manager I believe his name was Don, but if that's wrong then he was the short, fat, bald guy with glasses. I explained how many times I'd been there and what I was willing to pay based on other dealers and mileage of similar vehicles and he had the nerve to tell that "maybe you just shouldn't buy a car here" ( not the only remarks he made, he also defended his pricing and the negative reviews that this dealer has, as well as continually cutting me off as I spoke and escalating his negative tone) so anyway he took it to a personal level very quickly and Id had enough and told him that I could accommodate him and buy elsewhere but I kept my cool and said to have a nice day, and he smirked and made the same statement only in a childish condescending tone and had the nerve to march up to my face as he said it and then followed right on my heals as I left his office and was chasing me out the door when I stopped and that's when I could no longer tolerate this [non-permissible content removed] and I advised him to back up immediately, and apparently he could tell I was serious and he backed up. Who does that???? Who insults people and then continues to argue as I tell them I'm leaving? I was warned about this dealership by so many people but I gave them a shot because they are in my home town. I will never set foot on any Joe Cooper lot again. The management here is the worst I've ever seen, they do not come off their prices at all, and the GM is lucky I'm as patient as I am because anybody else would have knocked him out if he had spoken and acted that way and he came very close to that happening, thank goodness I possess the manners and restraint that this [non-permissible content removed] doesn't have. He's in the only business that would have this [non-permissible content removed] working with them. To the salesman Ryan Kibler, I actually feel bad and any other dealer would be lucky to have a young man like this working for them so give him a call and hire him away from this awful place.
Go elsewhere if possible
by 02/12/2016on
They will absolutely not negotiate on the price of a vehicle. They did not honor the internet coupon because "the price of the vehicle was just drastically dropped, and there's no leeway in the price". I was looking at a used minivan that he admitted had been on the lot for 45 days, yet they still would not negotiate on the price or honor the internet coupon. Also beware to check financing papers, they tried to overcharge me, he claimed it was a typo so fixed it. Then he claimed that I had to purchase GAP insurance or the finance company wouldn't finance it (which is okay because I can cancel it). I only purchased for this dealer because I've been looking for a minivan for a few months, and have not found one at other dealers. Then on the way home the check engine light came on. Obviously all the BS about having it inspected, etc... is a flat out lie. The whole process took way too long. They have big stand up signs all over the dealership claiming "you can buy a car in less than 2 hours". Not true in my case. We were there about 4 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
No problems whatsoever
by 02/05/2014on
I live locally to this dealership and have purchased 2 cars --never had any problems. The salesmen are great-- kind, courteous. I did check internet first and was fortunate that the cars were available.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Do not buy from this dealership!
by 01/13/2014on
Crooked and dishonest! Joe Cooper ford of Yukon was selling a Jeep Wrangler on Autotrader.com. I decided I wanted to purchase the vehicle and called them to work through the negations and purchase process. I had already been approved for a loan through my credit union so I got the salesman in touch with my credit union to work through the purchase agreement. That all seemed to go well. Keep in mind I live in Kansas City so I had to travel to pick-up the vehicle. I called the salesman and my contact at the credit union to make sure everything was squared away. I told the salesman that I would be there by 7pm to pickup the Jeep. He said they would have it gassed up and ready to go for me. I purchased my plan tickets and was on my way. No direct flights, so I had to catch a connecting flight in Dallas, TX. When I got to Dallas, I received a phone call from the salesman. He told me they had sold the Jeep. Needless to say I couldn't believe it and I really didn't for a few minutes. I really thought he had the wrong number and didn't realize who he was talking to. I actually responded by saying, "yeah, I know, I am in Dallas right now and everything is on time so I should be there by 7pm". Long awkward pause, then he responds with "really?". That's when I realized this was not a joke or someone who called the wrong person. When I asked how that could happen, I was told that they don't hold any vehicle. It's first come first serve. They never mentioned that when were discussing the purchase. I know, I should have asked, but it didn't even cross my mind, plus they new I would be traveling down from Kansas City so you would think they would mention it. I told them they shouldn't be selling vehicles over the internet or if they are then they really need to rethink their policies. They did say they would make it right and at least refund me the cost of my plane tickets. That was in November 2013, as I write this in January 2014 I still haven't seen one dime even after several back and forth communications over a period of a month following this whole ordeal. During that time they kept promising me a check was in the mail. I even have it captured in text messages to prove it. I will never do business with this dealership again and I am writing this hoping that it saves at least one other person from the painful experience that they put me through. This dealership should not be in business, at a minimum they shouldn't sell cars over the internet. It cost me over $400.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bait and Switch @ Joe Cooper Ford in Yukon, Oklahoma
by 11/26/2010on
This past Tuesday 11/23/10, I spoke with a salesman "Isaac" from Joe Cooper ford in Yukon Oklahoma. I let him know that I was interested in a 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T (Black). I let him know that I would like to see if they would be willing to sell me this car for $30,000 "Out the Door" and I told him including all taxes, fees... I also let him know that I would be driving from Pueblo, Colorado to pick up the vehicle if they would agree to that. He said that he wanted to check with his sales manager to see if they could do that deal and I gave him my phone number so that he could call me back. Isaac called back about five minutes later and told me that they could do the deal. I again reiterated "Out the door right? Taxes, Fees, Everything right? Isaac then said yes taxes, fees, everything out the door. I then gave him my word that I would be there in the morning. I asked him what time they opened and he said 9:00 am. I then asked a friend of mine to join me for the drive to Yukon Oklahoma from Pueblo, CO. The distance is more than 530 miles each way. I then drive about nine hours to get there, got a hotel room in Corn Oklahoma and finished the last hour of the drive first thing Wednesday (11/24/10) morning. So we got there about 10:00 am Central time and went to the front desk and asked for Isaac and waited for about 40 minutes for Isaac to show up and show us the car. He then showed up by the Challenger where we were standing and he started the car with the remote and we shook hands. He then asked me for my drivers license so that he could make a copy of it so that we could test drive it. So I gave him the drivers license and he went and made a copy and returned the license to me and told me a route to go. So I then sit in the car and I tried to put it in gear and I couldn't figure it out, it would not go into gear. Another salesman came by and I asked him if he could help me and he sat in the car and he couldn't start it, he tried and he couldn't do it either. He said that he would go and try to find Isaac so that he could show me how to put it in gear. I had tried everything, pushing the brake, tried buttons... So about ten minutes passed and I asked another salesman to see if he could assist me and he tried and nothing was working, he then shut off the car with the remote and then restarted it and finally it freed up. It would have been nice to have Isaac show us around the car and show us how everything operates. So we go for a quick spin and we returned to get the deal done. We waited another forty-five minutes until Isaac was done talking to other customers. Isaac then has us sit in one of the glass cubicles and asks for the Capital One check that we has spoke about for $30,000. He then asked if I would like to fill out an application to see if we could beat the interest rate that I had. I initally said no, thank you. He said it could change the payment quite a bit. I thought about it and said what the heck, I've got nothing to lose but a few of fico points. He then came back with paperwork to sign and first was a disclosure of "No Warrenty" from the dealership. That should have been a sign, but I figured well it's still under warrenty from the factory and it had just under 17,000 miles. I then signed a paper that stated that I wasn't trading anything in on the deal. He then handed me the actual sales sheet, the sales tax was missing from the sheet and to get the price to $30,000 from the advertised price of $29,699, he added $150 for the alarm system and $150 for dealership fees. Trying to squeeze every sent out of my pre-approved Capital One check, while forgetting to include most of all the sales tax in the $30,000 like we had agreed. Why not, I guess they had a chump drive 530 miles from Colorado, he wouldn't want to drive all this way and go back empty handed right. The old bait and switch. What happened to a gentleman's word? Obviously it doesn't mean much at Joe Cooper Ford
Rude Salesman and poor management
by 03/02/2009on
After getting several calls from the same salesman and asking him to stop calling, Jeff the salesman told my husband that I shouldn't have gave him my phone number if I didn't want him harrassing me. I called and reported this to the sales manager, and he didn't even apologize.