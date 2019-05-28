I went into buying a used vehicle with extreme anexity, and came out completely relaxed and super satisfied. Not only with the price, but with how well Bob Howard's team takes care of a vehicle that they take in as a trade!! I love my used Chevy Avalanche!!!!
First I will let you know that this is written my the wife of Robby Clayton. Second my husband has recently been diagnosed with Vascular Dementia. I was not with my husband at the time but was he said he was going for oil change and then he come home with a 2017 Nissan titan and a payment twice the amount he was currently paying. I was not a happy camper as he told me that the financial manager said oh yes we can but you that truck with a payment close to what you have now. I returned to the dealer with my husband. I felt like no one really care except for the financial director Dale Durham. He worked very hard to help. But I feel like the financial officer my husband worked with was a little shady. So no I would not ever send a friend there except if they could deal with Dale. Bob Howard does not care the financial burden they have but me under on top of the medical Bill's that I now have.
I had the BEST experience with the service department at Bob Howard Nissan. Ty & Lionel were both amazing and went over and beyond to help me with everytyhing. By far the best customer service I have ever dealt with. If it weren't for all of Ty's & Lionel's help and patience I don't know what I would have done in my situation. I never had trouble getting in touch with them over the phone and they both were very prompt with getting back to me if I had to leave a message. I am very thankful and pleased with all the hard work these gentlemen put in. I will definitely be taking my car back there for any maintenance I need done because I know I will get taken care of.
This Dealership is the best I've ever been and work with! The people are very friendly and willing to work with you regarding financing. I highly recommend going to this dealership to anyone who doesn't want any run arounds and playing games.
They are very straight forward on the pricing of there vehicles and again willing to work with you. I definitely will do future business with this dealership for me and my family. Thank you Bob Howard Nissan for giving me peace of mind and making my car experience very pleasant!
Cheers,
Ray F.
Second bad experience with BH Nissan. Made appointment days in advance (my day off) for a simple oil change for 7am on Thursday November 15th. Arrived at 7am only to be told that a technician wouldn't be there until 8am. When I expressed my frustration and explained I didn't have time to waste and expected that appointments should be honored when scheduled. I was told customer service department always make these mistakes. So I left and called customer service and expressed my dissatisfaction and shared my experience. I was told that this has happened quite often with the service department turning away customers. Also told a manager would contact me regarding my complaint. That never happened. This is my second service with BH Nissan and I've had bad experiences each time. I don't plan on having a third. Will be looking for a more dependable customer based service provider. It shouldn't be this difficult to get an oil change. I'm sure someone else would be happy to take my money.
I had a fairly good experience during the purchasing phase, but have had an excellent experience so far in post sale activities. Between these two phases, I would be most impressed as a reader/reviewer of excellent customer-care because 'that' would mean that the dealership is truly concerned about you as a customer. I had some issues with my vehicle post-sale, & Bob Howard Nissan stepped-up to remedy the problem at no cost to me. They also provided a nice 'loaner' vehicle in the interim while my vehicle was being attended to... Also, the salesman I dealt with (Chester) was very professional & always conscientious & polite. Colt was also very attentive & professional in the way he handled my situation. It is due to 'this' true customer service that I would highly recommend Bob Howard Nissan... -
SS
DO NOT TRUST BOB HOWARD NISSAN BAIT & SWITCH, I drove 4.5hrs each way to buy a car that I already had an agreed upon deal with the salesman. I was very specific on when I would arrive and the Sterling, the salesman, said he would be there until close. I arrived after my long drive to find that Sterling had gone home for the day and the negotiated deal we had would NOT BE HONORED. Not only would the deal not be honored but the Sales Manager on duty at 7pm on 08/03/15, did all but call me a LIAR, with a grin on his face. This seems like a classic example of the dealership CHANGING the deal to UNETHICALLY STEAL more money from their clients or better know as BAIT & SWITCH. I am mad, not only have I lost income by taking the day off to drive down here as well as inconvenienced another to drive the other car back, all over $998 on a $30,998 car. I live my life with integrity this dealership has NO INTEGRITY, AVOID AT ALL COST. If someone from Bob Howard would like to try and resolve/know more about this issue [contact info removed].
Stay away from Bob Howard Nissan. I wanted to test drive a new Nissan Rogue so I called the dealership and set up an appointment for later that day. After my wife and I drove there, the salesperson informed us that they didn't have a Rogue we could drive. A couple days later I called and was able to test drive one. I decided to buy one the next day and received online a TrueCar quoted price that Bob Howard was supposed to honor.
I set up an appointment and my salesperson maintained that it would take 15 minutes to get an estimate on my 2005 Honda for a possible trade in. I came at the appointed time and handed over my keys. I assured my wife and two little boys that we wouldn't be long. After an hour, they still had my Honda and had made various excuses why they would not honor the TrueCar quote. I asked for my keys and said we were leaving. They kept my keys from me for the next 45 minutes and kept presenting me with deals. Finally, after 105 minutes they said they would only give me 4,000 for the Honda, presented one last deal on a Rogue, and gave me my keys. Pathetic! I left as quickly as possible. Two hours later I signed paperwork with Hudiburg Nissan in OKC. They sold me a new Rogue for the TrueCar quoted price and offered me 6,000 for my Honda, which was still a little under Kelly Blue Book, but fair. I ended up selling the Honda the very next day on Craigslist for 8,000. The manager at Bob Howard Nissan, Mark S., called a few days later and asked if I had bought a car yet. I related my experience. He apologized for withholding my keys, but he had no apologies for price gouging on my trade in or the new Rogue, saying: "we're in business to make money."
I would add "as much as possible, anyway we can."
I buy new cars every year and normally find my cars online so when I visited this dealership I new the car I wanted and the price I was going to pay, it seemed that I knew more that the sales person and this is after I visited this same dealership twice before to check this car and no one helped me. I purchased the car after all negotiations that ended up on exactly what I wanted ( why don't they do things they are supposed to do the first time? They would get better reviews and sales) at the end the finance manager, Mr. B., made me buy a gap insurance, something I did not want or need. After I brought this to his attention he lied to me saying that it was a requirement from Nissan, so I spoke tot the sales manager and they said it would be cancelled but would refuse to give me proof that they sent a request to cancel. I know they make a profit for selling but how much can they make out of an $800 sale? My frustration is that they lied to me, be aware.
So bad, it would be funny if it happened to somebody else.
by Brian_Mackey on 07/31/2013
I made an appointment to test drive a Leaf. However, when I showed up on time I was told that the only Leaf salesman on the lot, and the person I had an appointment with, was busy. So my wife and I test drove the vehicle with someone who knew absolutely nothing about the car, it seemed like it was his first time in a Leaf. My wife knew ten times as much about the car than the 'salesman'. We decided to get the car despite this fact. So we sat down with the 'salesman' and requested the promotional lease amount advertised on Nissan's own website of $249 a month. Their first offer was over $300. So a back and forth ensued and finally 3+ hours later they gave us the price of $249. It's like they were either going to screw us out of money or time. They got the time. The finance guy was nice enough, very low pressure with warranties and other bs. Apparently the carbons on the lease agreement were on backwards so after we got home, about 25 miles away from the dealership, they asked us to come back and sign the papers again. I refused, so they sent someone down to our house. My wife wasn't home so they asked me to forge my wife's signature...classy.
I forgot to mention the hail damage that they promised to fix within two weeks, for which I'm sure they profited from in some way. Then, when the end of the month was approaching I realized it must be time to make a payment for this car. However, I hadn't received anything in the mail nor had I received a tag and the paper tag was expiring. So I called the dealership and they said I need to sign the papers again because of some clerical error. They again requested that I come in and again I said no. So they said they would send someone down on that Friday. I also asked about my tag that would be expired by then and they said that if I got pulled over they would pay the fines and have my record expunged. Really? They were okay with having my wife and young son being pulled over and given a ticket...again, real classy. I also inquired about when I would have my hail damage fixed because we were now two weeks past the two week time frame I was promised, they said they would have someone from the service department call, a call that NEVER came.
Friday came and passed without so much as a phone call. So Saturday I CALLED THEM. They said that someone would call me that day to set up a time to come down and sign the papers I had already signed twice before. They called and said they were on their way...but they didn't show. The exact same thing happened Monday AND Tuesday, they called both days but didn't show. Then Wednesday they showed up at my work without calling. Well I on an errand at the time and the 'lady' had the nerve to bad mouth me to my manager...staying classy. So we finally got the papers signed, but have yet to receive any sort of payment info. I guess they got tire of me calling so they scheduled the repairs. I thought my nightmare was over...it wasn't. I'm driving a Nissan Juke as a loaner. Apparently they want to sell the car I'm driving while they make repairs to my vehicle. I get a call at 6:15p tonight asking me to bring back the car by 9pm and they'll get me another car. Really. That's 25 miles, 50 round trip. This dealership is laughable inept in all facets. The Juke I am driving as some of the most piss poor dent repair I have ever seen, can't wait to see how my car comes out! I WILL NEVER DO BUSINESS WITH DEALERSHIP AGAIN.
WORST EXPERIENCE! I went to Bob Howard looking for a used car with a low budget. Looking to spend $5,000 I got pressured into getting a $3,800 being told it would not last on the lot past the day. The test drive of the car went well, nothing seemed wrong with it and I was reassured that the car passed a 90 point inspection and was completely mechanically sound. After these promises I felt comfortable buying this car.
After sitting in the lobby waiting for the paper work to go through for 2 hours I left in the used car with relatively low mileage and a clean carfax. About 15 miles down the road I could feel something was not right with this car and that the transmission was probably about to blow. When I went back in the following morning they promised to look at it. They told me it had actually NOT passed the 90-point inspection, even after I had been told by 3 different people about this policy before selling the car. I took the car home again, this time after it was "fixed". Again it did not take more than 20 miles before I felt the same transmission issues and I brought it back again the next day. They refused me any option of returning this car that I bought under false promises of it being mechanically sound.
The general manager, Ken, actually walked away from me when I brought it making me feel completely unimportant to him and a worthless costumer whose money meant nothing. I have never seen or experienced such clear disregard for customer service, I was shocked by the rudeness this guy presented me with.
After they "fixed" it a second time and I drove home once again to find the transmission was not fixed, the third time I brought it in they told me they were not going to attempt to "fix" it again.
This was the worst buying, customer service, and general human interaction experience I have ever had and I would recommend that no one ever go to Bob Howard for any reason, EVER!
YOU BETTER RUN AWAY AND NEVER BUY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!!!!!!!ALWAYS CHECK INTERNET PRICE EVERYWHERE!!! Our buying experience so far with Bob Howard Nissan has been overall extremely negative, unprofessional, unethical, and even technically illegal. I will never service any of my vehicles and strongly urge you to buy somewhere else.
1. Our experience started when my wife and I were looking for a used vehicle for our 16yr old daughter. We went to the dealership and saw a 02 VW Jetta for sale with price of 4,999.00 after being marked down.Our salesman Don Evraets got the key for us to test drive. We started vehicle and it made a high pitched noise, then went away. Don verbalized that they were aware and their service technicians could not find any cause for it and suggested it was just the belts. After the test drive, we decided to purchase vehicle. We went back and forth on price and settled on 4, 200 out the door (including 199.50 process fee) thus price was $4000.50.
I later found on EBAY + Bob Howard Nissan webpage that the real price of vehicle was really 3999.00, not even "BUY IT NOW PRICE". They even kept the listing for sale for over a week on websites after vehicle purchase. It is the salemans job to know what the current price is, however lesson to consumer is to always check internet price.
2. 6 days later after purchasing vehicle, check engine light went on. I took it Autozone to check the code. It was a secondary air sensor. I researched and found out that first indicator of faulty sensor is high pitched noise when starting vehicle. I contacted Don and explained what happend as above. He verbalized he would talk to manager and call back. He never called back. I ended calling him back after 5 days. Don verbalized that it was used vehicle and since check engine light was not lit when I purchased vehicle, I was out of luck.
3. The main issue is after purchasing the vehicle, I received the Oklahoma Title in the mail. I went to register vehicle and the clerk noticed a major and serious problem. He asked me how many miles were on vehicle, I informed him 109990. He informed me that the title stated 131000. That is a difference of 21,000. This technically is a misrepresentation of vehicle by Bob Howard Nissan. Odometer fraud or tampering is a violation of federal law. The problem is if I decide to ever sell vehicle, from now on it will have a tag connected to it stating wrong odometer.
I went to
Bob Howard Nissan and spoke to Used Car Manager Sonny Rose and explained my experience.
He verbalized that price issue was due to automatic price drop after vehicle has been sitting a while at dealership ( I later noted on my paper work that they had vehicle for only 9 days) and that sometimes the saleman don't know the actual price of vehicle since automated price drop or a saleman fails to check price...What?!
Sonny explained about check engine light issue is not their responsibility since it is used vehicle, even though they were previously aware of high pitched noise. He did try to resolve issue by giving me a discount on service, however my trust and faith with their service dealership is gone since they couldn't identify the problem in the first place.
Sonny went on to explain how Bob Howard is reputable, they have high standards and wouldn't sell a vehicle unless safe, all the paper work was in order, etc..
I then showed him the Title paper work with the incorrect odometer ... he began to down play the situation. Oh this happens all the time, not a big deal....you see here...no odometer is exactly ends with zeros. He said they will take care of it. My faith in them non-existent. I will wait and see what happens if it gets fixed correctly with no "wrong odometer statement" .
Overall, you can see why I HIGHLY DO NOT RECOMMEND BOB HOWARD NISSAN!!!!
I bought a chevy cruze LS without seeing it.
I saw a cruze LT.
I was told everything will be same except some controls.
I was shown the trunk to show how spacious it is.
I was told the trunk of LS will be same.
When I took delivery, I did not check the trunk.
Later I found a cover to make the trunk level is missing.
The sales manager wanted a "completely satisfied rating."
However, he is not responding to my e-mails.
The salesman helped to order the part, but I may have to pay for it.
I bought a Altima 08 last year. Careful when you buy cars with this people. They loaded me with some unwarranted sign ups for 'Dent Zone' and 'Resist All'. Very bad service. if you have a choice go to some other dealer.
