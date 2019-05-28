sales Rating

I made an appointment to test drive a Leaf. However, when I showed up on time I was told that the only Leaf salesman on the lot, and the person I had an appointment with, was busy. So my wife and I test drove the vehicle with someone who knew absolutely nothing about the car, it seemed like it was his first time in a Leaf. My wife knew ten times as much about the car than the 'salesman'. We decided to get the car despite this fact. So we sat down with the 'salesman' and requested the promotional lease amount advertised on Nissan's own website of $249 a month. Their first offer was over $300. So a back and forth ensued and finally 3+ hours later they gave us the price of $249. It's like they were either going to screw us out of money or time. They got the time. The finance guy was nice enough, very low pressure with warranties and other bs. Apparently the carbons on the lease agreement were on backwards so after we got home, about 25 miles away from the dealership, they asked us to come back and sign the papers again. I refused, so they sent someone down to our house. My wife wasn't home so they asked me to forge my wife's signature...classy. I forgot to mention the hail damage that they promised to fix within two weeks, for which I'm sure they profited from in some way. Then, when the end of the month was approaching I realized it must be time to make a payment for this car. However, I hadn't received anything in the mail nor had I received a tag and the paper tag was expiring. So I called the dealership and they said I need to sign the papers again because of some clerical error. They again requested that I come in and again I said no. So they said they would send someone down on that Friday. I also asked about my tag that would be expired by then and they said that if I got pulled over they would pay the fines and have my record expunged. Really? They were okay with having my wife and young son being pulled over and given a ticket...again, real classy. I also inquired about when I would have my hail damage fixed because we were now two weeks past the two week time frame I was promised, they said they would have someone from the service department call, a call that NEVER came. Friday came and passed without so much as a phone call. So Saturday I CALLED THEM. They said that someone would call me that day to set up a time to come down and sign the papers I had already signed twice before. They called and said they were on their way...but they didn't show. The exact same thing happened Monday AND Tuesday, they called both days but didn't show. Then Wednesday they showed up at my work without calling. Well I on an errand at the time and the 'lady' had the nerve to bad mouth me to my manager...staying classy. So we finally got the papers signed, but have yet to receive any sort of payment info. I guess they got tire of me calling so they scheduled the repairs. I thought my nightmare was over...it wasn't. I'm driving a Nissan Juke as a loaner. Apparently they want to sell the car I'm driving while they make repairs to my vehicle. I get a call at 6:15p tonight asking me to bring back the car by 9pm and they'll get me another car. Really. That's 25 miles, 50 round trip. This dealership is laughable inept in all facets. The Juke I am driving as some of the most piss poor dent repair I have ever seen, can't wait to see how my car comes out! I WILL NEVER DO BUSINESS WITH DEALERSHIP AGAIN. Read more