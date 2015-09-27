5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Wonderful experience buying my car. I was drove around and shown all models that I was interested in and then test drove my choice. Fastest time buying a car ever, no hassle. I did have to wait a day or two to take possission of the new car. I was told they were going to detail it and buff out a few scratches. When I finally got the car it wasn't as clean as a car that was suppose to have been detailed and the places wern't buffed out like I was told they would be. My paper tag expired and I still hadn't received my title for a new tag so I drove back to dealer to see what the problem was. They did hand me the title then, but still don't have second set of keys for my car. Most dealerships give you at least one or two free oil changes when you buy a car. I received a coupon for a 9.95 oil change, which is better than nothing but a few free oil changes would have been a lot better. My last dealer is doing free oil changes for buying a car. A big plus-I like that the dealership is in a good location and the staff are all very friendly and helpful! Read more