Perfect Service
by 09/27/2015on
The vehicle purchased was a Ford Expedition El RWD. I would like to say thank you for helping me get my second vehicle from you. I will be back to get my 3rd vehicle from Diffee.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
How could I go anywhere else?
by 09/23/2015on
Fair, hassle-free experience. No one tries to game you, everything was straight forward and above board. I came in with a game plan and they helped me follow it thru, plain and simple. 5th vehicle purchased at Diffee and not my last.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 08/14/2015on
I purchased a 2014 Lincoln MKS. The whole process was pleasant. Brian and Kevin stayed patient with me as I looked for the right car (over 5 hours). They were very helpful in keeping me within the parameters I told them. I will continue to go to Diffee Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience overall!!!
by 07/24/2015on
We brought in our 2012 Ford Expedition for trade for a 2015 Expedition. It was a very pleasant experience! Richard Tucker, our sales rep. was awesome! He was friendly, knowledgeable, and very efficient. We didn't have to sit and wait for him to go back and forth and back and forth to his manager with offers etc. a fair offer was made with out trade and BOOM, we were made a deal! Everyone was very friendly and efficient. When we came and picked up our new Expedition, (had to get from other dealer), Richard helped me sync my phone up and showed us all the things in our new vehicle. We will enjoy bringing it in for maintenance and will definitely recommend Diffee to our friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sails staff
by 07/15/2015on
Josh Jacobson is the sails men to talk to knew what he was talking about unlike other dealers sails people I had talked to. And he wasn't trying to push us to buy the first one we looked at but yet didn't force us to look at everything on the lot showed us what we wanted to look at and gave good suggestions gave us knowledgeable answers on everything we could think to ask and gave us good advice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Would Do This Again
by 07/03/2015on
Much of our business was conducted over the phone; our contact person was very prompt in returning our call and in sending me the vehicle information and pictures etc. that I requested. Excellent service! The Avalon we purchased was waiting for us when we arrived; it was exactly as we had been promised. There were no surprises, no "oh, by the way, things are almost what we told you". We have purchased a number of vehicles over the years; my wife and I agreed that this experience at Diffee was our favorite car buying experience. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome salesman, love my car!!!
by 06/18/2015on
Wonderful experience buying my car. I was drove around and shown all models that I was interested in and then test drove my choice. Fastest time buying a car ever, no hassle. I did have to wait a day or two to take possission of the new car. I was told they were going to detail it and buff out a few scratches. When I finally got the car it wasn't as clean as a car that was suppose to have been detailed and the places wern't buffed out like I was told they would be. My paper tag expired and I still hadn't received my title for a new tag so I drove back to dealer to see what the problem was. They did hand me the title then, but still don't have second set of keys for my car. Most dealerships give you at least one or two free oil changes when you buy a car. I received a coupon for a 9.95 oil change, which is better than nothing but a few free oil changes would have been a lot better. My last dealer is doing free oil changes for buying a car. A big plus-I like that the dealership is in a good location and the staff are all very friendly and helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome customer service
by 06/15/2015on
I was looking for a reliable used vehicle and the car salesman, Brian was so helpful in finding vehicles in my price range...I love my 2011 Ford Taurus that he showed me on the lot...I had no problem getting this car...thank you Brian for being so patient and so helpful..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased Lincoln MKX
by 06/08/2015on
Overall had an amazing experience and would certainly recommend to friend and family. This was unlike any car buying experiencing I've ever had in a good way...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 06/07/2015on
I bought an MKC, I love it. I was wanting to get an MKS, but when I drove 3 of them I just didn't feel satisfied, so Jerry said will why don't you drive one of these (MKC), well before I even got out of the parking lot I was very impressed. Came back in and said "lets see what kind of deal we can make? Took the first offer, no haggling, easy peazy...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service
by 05/28/2015on
The guys at Diffee are really nice people they do a very good job making you feel valued as a customer (something that has been lost in most businesses). So far my 2015 Ford F-150 is everything I expected it to be. I try to do as much research as possible before making a major purchase. And the few questions I had they made great effort to answer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience!!
by 05/13/2015on
Brad was very helpful and knowledgable. The process went much smoother than we expected. Very happy with our new Ford Edge and the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 05/12/2015on
I bought a new ford edge a week ago today.and bought a 2011 f -250 back in November. Both times were the best experience in buying a new vehicle I ever had. Greg metser and John zerger were very helpful and respectfull. I will pass it on to my friends and family members and recommend diffee ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Experience
by 04/18/2015on
The easiest experience I have had buying a car, only complaint was that I had to spend $130 three weeks after buying my car on replacing the battery but all in all good and would recommend this dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience for the first out of state purchase.
by 04/03/2015on
The buying experience was painless and the employees of Diffee go out of their way to make you feel at home.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Review
by 11/28/2013on
I purchased a new F150 From Diffee Ford Lincoln. The sales person who waited on my wife and I was very curtious, patient and very well versed in the product we were looking at. They found the exact vehicle we wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service!
by 02/01/2013on
I purchased a new Ford Focus and highly recommend Diffee Ford! From the moment I entered the showroom I was greeted and taken care of very well. The sales staff never pressured me in any way and was extremely knowledgeable on the new cars. I will definitely buy my next Ford from Diffee!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes