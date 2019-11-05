sales Rating

We bought a used Cadillac Escalade from James Gilligan at Bryan's Car Corner in Chickasha, OK in September 2016. The Cadillac has needed repairs since we bought it, most of which were not covered by our warranty and paid out of pocket, so we attempted to trade it in while it was still in good working condition. We were told by 3 separate auto dealers that our Cadillac Escalade which we bought at Bryan's Car Corner was worth half of what we had paid for it in September of last year when it was in better working condition than we bought it in because we had repaired all the issues with the Cadillac and when we had put $2000 down on our purchase. We were told at the time of purchase that we would have to pay more than the advertised price and more than the retail value of the car because we had to pay a $1300 acquisition fee to the bank for them to provide our financing for our car. The salesperson, James Gilligan, also told us that if the bank called to ask us any questions, we needed to not tell them that we were living in an RV park full-time or that they would not give us a loan. He also told us that we would need to say and sign on the odometer statement that the vehicle had 89,942 miles on it rather than the 93,054 it actually had on it so the bank would also finance the loan and payment. We did as he instructed us to and signed everything as he told us to and the bank financed our loan. As I said earlier, we had considerable problems when we bought it. It ran out of gas when it got to a quarter of a tank on the fuel gauge on the way home on the day we bought it because the fuel pump went out. They had had the vehicle for almost a year and supposedly the owner's wife had been driving it all that time yet the fuel pump was bad on the day we bought it. When we continued to have problems with the vehicle, like the oil pressure sensor going out and not being covered by the warranty we had paid $2300 for, we called James Gilligan and he said we needed to come to them for the repairs because they could do warranty work that other repair facilities who used our warranty could not. We did just that when one of our headlights started malfunctioning. The manager of Bryan's Car Corner, Neal, was out that day and one of the mechanics called in the repairs on the malfunctioning headlight to be told they were once again not covered. I immediately went over to talk to Gilligan as we live almost 2 hours away from Chickasha and had to drive all this way for repairs he said could be covered that were not. The part alone was going to be almost $400. He called the mechanic who called in the warranty claim and told him never to do that on his own again and let Neal handle it because he could manipulate things with the warranty to get things covered that other places couldn't. This is a shady, overpriced dealer who sold a car they had had for almost a year that was in poor condition to begin with in our case and who will go to no lengths legal, illegal, or unethical to sell you a car. I would never buy from this dealer again nor recommend anyone else to. They are simply [non-permissible content removed]. I tried to resolve this matter with them and James Gilligan simply told me this, "Nothing we value more than all of our customers. Sorry u are unhappy and have decided u no longer want a vehicle that at time of purchase u had to have. U know u did not overpay when u bought. We do things right. We operate legally and do things by the book. Once again i hate that u are unhappy. I still value u as a customer and will do what i can for u in the future." All of what I have quoted from this text he sent me this morning is a complete fabrication based on what our experience was at Bryan's Car Corner. I have tried to resolve this matter with them personally and to date they have done nothing more than what I quoted James Gilligan as saying. I hope you will take my advice and never purchase a car here. Read more