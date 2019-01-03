service Rating

I purchased my 2011 Equinox from the Waverly, Ohio branch. One morning it would not start and had it towed into their shop. Once they determined what had happened they called me to set up the repair. The break down occurred right before Christmas 2019 and was going to be an expensive repair. When repair was completed, being as I am disabled and had no way to get into town to pick up my vehicle, they had one of their service technicians drive out, pick me up and take me into finalize the procedure. This is where it becomes very interesting. I took care of most of the repair bill with what funds I had. There was more left to be paid. When I asked when I was to have the remainder, the technician informed me that they knew I lived on a limited income, that this repair hit me during the holidays, that I was still making payments on the vehicle, I have always been early with my payments and that I had paid most of the repair they would allow me time to pay the remaining balance! My heart was filled with wonderment and eyes full of tears! I have never had a business, of whom I owed for services, every treat me with so much respect ever!! They treated me as if I was family. For this act of professionalism and kindness I will never forget and will always be grateful!!! Thank you Waverly Hometown Chevrolet for starting my 2020 off on the right path!!!! Fawn Maynard Read more