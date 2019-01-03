Hometown Chevrolet

Hometown Chevrolet

501 W Emmitt Ave, Waverly, OH 45690
(855) 391-6545
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hometown Chevrolet

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
sales Rating

Best place ever!

by Darah on 03/01/2019

I highly recommend buying a vehicle from this place. Michael my salesman was awesome! He helped my family and I get into a safe and very nice suv for a great price! He went above and beyond and didn’t just want to make a sale. I will definitely be purchasing my next vehicle through them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
3 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

My Holiday Disaster and Miracle!!

by gypsymdan on 01/02/2020

I purchased my 2011 Equinox from the Waverly, Ohio branch. One morning it would not start and had it towed into their shop. Once they determined what had happened they called me to set up the repair. The break down occurred right before Christmas 2019 and was going to be an expensive repair. When repair was completed, being as I am disabled and had no way to get into town to pick up my vehicle, they had one of their service technicians drive out, pick me up and take me into finalize the procedure. This is where it becomes very interesting. I took care of most of the repair bill with what funds I had. There was more left to be paid. When I asked when I was to have the remainder, the technician informed me that they knew I lived on a limited income, that this repair hit me during the holidays, that I was still making payments on the vehicle, I have always been early with my payments and that I had paid most of the repair they would allow me time to pay the remaining balance! My heart was filled with wonderment and eyes full of tears! I have never had a business, of whom I owed for services, every treat me with so much respect ever!! They treated me as if I was family. For this act of professionalism and kindness I will never forget and will always be grateful!!! Thank you Waverly Hometown Chevrolet for starting my 2020 off on the right path!!!! Fawn Maynard

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Unorganized

by Unhappy_costumer on 07/13/2019

I would give it zero stars if I could. Recently I drove over 2 hours to buy a potential car I had been looking at. After a whole week of staying in touch with the workers at the dealership to make sure the car didn’t sell, I drove up to get it. Long story short, the car wasn’t there. Even worse the workers didn’t know if it had sold or not. They are just completely unorganized.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Report it
123 cars in stock
11 new112 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
3 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
2 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Malibu
Chevrolet Malibu
2 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Welcome to Hometown Chevrolet! At Hometown, it’s our commitment to serve our customers that sets us apart! We help customers from all over Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky, including cities like Waverly, Chillicothe, Portsmouth, Piketon, Jackson, Athens, South Shore, Ashland, Huntington, and Charleston. We stand out against the rest, with the service and quality you would expect from the very moment you step onto our lot.

At Hometown Chevy, we are real people, just like you. We want to help you get into your next new or pre-owned vehicle, and we never use pushy sales tactics. We treat you like one of our own family!

what sets us apart
Hometown Chevrolet has a great selection of not only new Chevy cars, trucks, and SUVs but also a full selection of Used as well. We offer competitive financing with with special rates starting at 0 percent!
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Drinks
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Television

