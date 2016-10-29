5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Buying a 2011 Taurus, then a 2012 Focus, and now 1 2015 Edge, which is the best car purchased, with the most features. We will keep both the Edge & Taurus for years. Waxed it completely before getting any dirt on it, and it will remain new for a long time. The finish of the White Platinum Metallic is superb, love this color & wife has always wanted one this color. There are many features which we will really like for road trips, the navigation system with traffic alerts is a plus. The vehicle is so much stronger than even the full size Taurus, I can understand why the ride is better. Had a hard time reaching the center of roof on a step ladder. Has the special polished aluminum wheels, which are strong just looking at them, clean & waxed them to a brilliant shine. This has been a great experience in ordering a car of our choice, which was not available yet, but dealer found one coming in & tagged it for us, getting the car with only 8 miles on it. It shows the dealership gives their salesmen the power to do things other places do not. We have trusted our salesman, Ray Deeb with buying from him since we started. Always treated with respect & given fair pricing for our trade-ins. We use them for all our service on the cars, & always feel good afterwards. Really can't say enough about him or Brondes. Happy with everything they do for us. I fully support & recommend them for checking out new cars. Read more