Brondes Ford
Respect
by 10/29/2016on
Entire team displayed respect and total consideration for our personal needs. Several team members working side by side gave their individual input in order to achieve the same goal.
Outstanding Experience
by 09/03/2016on
This was the first new car I have purchased in 25 years. My wife and I could not be happier with our new Ford Edge and with the personal attention we were given by our salesman, Doug, sales manager, Rob, and finance manager, Liz. We not only got a quality car, but we were extremely happy to take advantage of Ford's offer of zero percent financing and the rebates that we qualified for. Not to mention the generous offer we received on our trade in. This was by far the best experience I have ever had at a car dealership and I would not hesitate to go back.
Brondes Ford - Truck purchase
by 05/25/2016on
Jeff was polite, professional and knowledgable. The experience was top-notch, and the business manager was equally polite, professional and knowledgable.
My sales person!
by 05/19/2016on
Bonnie was a very helpful sales person! She helped us to find the perfect edge for us, and also she was able to find the financing that we needed and kept the payment at the level we wanted!
Ray Deeb and Liz
by 05/18/2016on
We love dealing with Brondes and Ray Deeb. It's always a terrific experience, Brond3es didn't have the vehicle I wanted n the lot and Ray ordered it specifically for what I was looking for. We will always buy from Brondes and Ray. Liz in financing was very informative and helpful as well. Over the top customer service.
3rd new vehicle in 4 years
by 10/03/2015on
Buying a 2011 Taurus, then a 2012 Focus, and now 1 2015 Edge, which is the best car purchased, with the most features. We will keep both the Edge & Taurus for years. Waxed it completely before getting any dirt on it, and it will remain new for a long time. The finish of the White Platinum Metallic is superb, love this color & wife has always wanted one this color. There are many features which we will really like for road trips, the navigation system with traffic alerts is a plus. The vehicle is so much stronger than even the full size Taurus, I can understand why the ride is better. Had a hard time reaching the center of roof on a step ladder. Has the special polished aluminum wheels, which are strong just looking at them, clean & waxed them to a brilliant shine. This has been a great experience in ordering a car of our choice, which was not available yet, but dealer found one coming in & tagged it for us, getting the car with only 8 miles on it. It shows the dealership gives their salesmen the power to do things other places do not. We have trusted our salesman, Ray Deeb with buying from him since we started. Always treated with respect & given fair pricing for our trade-ins. We use them for all our service on the cars, & always feel good afterwards. Really can't say enough about him or Brondes. Happy with everything they do for us. I fully support & recommend them for checking out new cars.
Wonderful experience!!!
by 09/18/2015on
We had a very bad experience at another dealership prior to coming to Brondes. Tony completely erased that memory. He was wonderfully helpful, so accommodating, just overall a nice guy. We were there for a while and he bought us pops, offered to buy us lunch. Could not have been more helpful!
Why go any where else for a Ford ?
by 08/17/2015on
This is the third new vehicle I have bought at Brondes. It has always been a pleasant no pressure event. Helpful sales staff with an "Aim to Please" attitude.
2016 Fusion Lease
by 06/23/2015on
Very comfortable with the Brondes family. I have been dealing with Ray Deeb for a couple years now, and have been very happy. He makes us feel right at home.
Sales Experience at Brondes Toledo
by 05/21/2015on
The sales staff was friendly and fun to work work with. They made sure I was comfortable and became knowledgeable about my purchase. They even all would be someone I would like to work with. Excellent staff and environment!
The BEST!
by 12/12/2013on
Nothing short of courteous, respectful, personable and thorough from the time we stepped onto the lot until the time we drove our 2011 Ford Taurus off of the lot. Working with Rick L. and Lynn was a wonderful experience to say the least. Of course the selection of vehicles was a huge plus also. We came away very, very happy and will recommend Brondes Ford to anyone looking for a new/used Ford vehicle. Of course this is our 3rd Taurus and we have loved every one of them. When we are ready, we will certainly go back to Brondes Ford for our new/used Taurus. Thank you Rick, Lynn and happy holidays to you and everyone at Brondes Ford. The Longs'
