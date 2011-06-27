Jeff Wyler Springfield Hyundai

Jeff Wyler Springfield Hyundai

1501 Hillcrest Ave, Springfield, OH 45504
(855) 413-9723
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Jeff Wyler Springfield Hyundai is proud to be the highest online rated Hyundai dealership in greater Dayton and all of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. You can trust the Hyundai reviews of our highly satisfied customers, our service is second to none, and we welcome you to join the Jeff Wyler family. As an Ohio Hyundai dealership, we are committed to making the extra effort to provide the best price, selection, and customer service to our shoppers in Dayton, Hamilton, Mason, Middletown, Columbus and northern KY. Jeff Wyler Springfield Hyundai is your premiere Dayton Hyundai dealership. If you live in Springfield, Ohio, northern Kentucky or eastern Indiana, we are only minutes away - and savings are even closer. Jeff Wyler Springfield Hyundai works extra hard to ensure that your time and drive to our Dayton Hyundai dealership is rewarded with: A huge inventory of new and used Hyundai cars to choose from, and prices and car financing that best meet your needs.

You can complete some or most of the car buying process online using Wyler Direct. Save time in the showroom or take home delivery
Over 150 new Hyundai cars and SUVs in stock
Value your trade or get pre-approved using our website tools.
The Wyler Family Foundation, was founded in 2009 to more formally address the charitable resources of Jeff Wyler Automotive Family, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. We resolve to give back to individuals and organizations within our communities.
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off

