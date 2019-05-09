service Rating

We usually always have the oil changed either before the time frame or mileage! The guys at Mathews Ford Quick Lane in Sandusky, Ohio are the best! They let you know up front how long it'll be before they can get it in! Then, they go over the services performed in detail to let you know if they found anything that either needs attention right away or how long before you need to have it done! I've taken my vehicles there for as long as I can remember, even before the Quick Lane was started! Read more