I called them at 3pm to see if I could still get an oil change and he said sure, bring the car in. I really appreciated that. My car was taken right in and I left within one-half hour. Excellent service! Very friendly employee.
We usually always have the oil changed either before the time frame or mileage! The guys at Mathews Ford Quick Lane in Sandusky, Ohio are the best! They let you know up front how long it'll be before they can get it in! Then, they go over the services performed in detail to let you know if they found anything that either needs attention right away or how long before you need to have it done! I've taken my vehicles there for as long as I can remember, even before the Quick Lane was started!
Mechanically the truck is fine. When I purchased it, I paid what I felt to be top dollar and felt it was worth it. (Only 56,000 original miles). After a few weeks, I noticed yellowish stain on the underside of the rocker panels. I took it to a body shop for touch up and the technician informed me that both rocker panels were shot and it would cost about $1,900 to replace. I don't know of many who crawl under a vehicle purchased from a dealer to inspect it; so I was quite taken back by the news. I trusted the dealership; but now I'm wondering who took in a used vehicle and how well it was inspected. I feel deceived. You can bet in the future I will have any used vehicles inspected by a 3rd party before purchase.