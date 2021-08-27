5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Dave Matchinga what more can I say, he was on it. I started looking for a 2017 GMC pick up back on 7-30-16 and struggled with not one not two but three dealerships, the first being junction auto, the second sims buick and the third being preston auto, I have the dated emails to back this up as well. All three dealerships took so long to get back with me from the start and couldn't follow the simple task of building a truck online. Dave Matchinga on the other hand answered his phone asked me what I wanted, I told him the specific build on my 2017 GMC HD pick up and he said ok let me call you back in five minutes. Four minutes and twenty eight seconds past and my phone rang. It was Dave with a price on the truck I wanted built, we talked for a few more minutes and I went in to meet him to put money down to start the build and the truck was there three weeks later. Dave had everything ready to go after we had a few texts to each other and I showed up at Classic GMC at 4:45 pm and was driving down mentor avenue by 5:15 pm in my new 2017 GMC deep garnet 3500 HD. The smoothest fastest truck buying experience I ever had, Dave is a steller guy and gets it done without any headaches, I found it hard to believe the other three dealerships didn't want my money for there product, I even got into it with them about not calling back on time and calling me every now and then trying to sell me a truck off the lot that didn't match what I wanted, they struggled with building the truck with me online. I hope this letter finds it's way to the owner and manager of Classic GMC in Painesville. Dave Matchinga is the man and I will be letting all my friends and family know where to go to buy a vehicle. I can see that Dave takes great pride in his work, he should be a teacher for other salesmans. And on a side note I still have my 2000 chevy express truck that has 275,000 miles on it and is still in service as my work truck that I got from Classic Chevy in Mentor on route 615. Dave if you get to see this letter your aces in my book cheers. Sincerely Dennis Leonetti a happy customer. Read more