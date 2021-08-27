Classic Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Classic Buick GMC
Can't diagnose ANYTHING
by 08/27/2021on
2014 GMC Sierra 2 years ago problem with truck took months to identify. Warranty work fixed issue.Same problem occurring now. Had car for 3 weeks. Supposedly being driven during that time. Found out that the car hadn't been driven or worked on for the past month. Classic charged $150 for diagnostics. Never diagnosed anything. They stated they had to pay the technician. Picked up the truck - now air condtioning isn't working. IMCOMPETENT
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buick Envision
by 04/03/2020on
Fast and convenient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Operations Technician
by 05/31/2019on
Always, always, always, a great experience at Classic GMC/BUICK. I've never been disappointed in 28 years. Sales people are great. Service writers are probably the most knowledgeable and thorough in the industry. I've never had to return for a mechanics issue.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tobin Berry
by 04/19/2019on
Had a service engine soon light come on & stay. This was about 2 weeks after a recall was performed on the vehicle. I was not charged for the service, which made me very happy as you would expect. So, I'm very pleased with the treatment I received at the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GMC 2018
by 12/21/2018on
very professional service department
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 GMC HD Pickup
by 04/29/2017on
Dave Matchinga what more can I say, he was on it. I started looking for a 2017 GMC pick up back on 7-30-16 and struggled with not one not two but three dealerships, the first being junction auto, the second sims buick and the third being preston auto, I have the dated emails to back this up as well. All three dealerships took so long to get back with me from the start and couldn't follow the simple task of building a truck online. Dave Matchinga on the other hand answered his phone asked me what I wanted, I told him the specific build on my 2017 GMC HD pick up and he said ok let me call you back in five minutes. Four minutes and twenty eight seconds past and my phone rang. It was Dave with a price on the truck I wanted built, we talked for a few more minutes and I went in to meet him to put money down to start the build and the truck was there three weeks later. Dave had everything ready to go after we had a few texts to each other and I showed up at Classic GMC at 4:45 pm and was driving down mentor avenue by 5:15 pm in my new 2017 GMC deep garnet 3500 HD. The smoothest fastest truck buying experience I ever had, Dave is a steller guy and gets it done without any headaches, I found it hard to believe the other three dealerships didn't want my money for there product, I even got into it with them about not calling back on time and calling me every now and then trying to sell me a truck off the lot that didn't match what I wanted, they struggled with building the truck with me online. I hope this letter finds it's way to the owner and manager of Classic GMC in Painesville. Dave Matchinga is the man and I will be letting all my friends and family know where to go to buy a vehicle. I can see that Dave takes great pride in his work, he should be a teacher for other salesmans. And on a side note I still have my 2000 chevy express truck that has 275,000 miles on it and is still in service as my work truck that I got from Classic Chevy in Mentor on route 615. Dave if you get to see this letter your aces in my book cheers. Sincerely Dennis Leonetti a happy customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best of the Best
by 02/16/2017on
This Dealership is the most accommodating, pleasant and most efficiently run of all we have visited . The salesmen, the Administration staff, the Service Dept. personnel are all to be commended for the dedication to promoting the Buick/GMC brand and all their 'genuine' care for their customers. They made the purchasing/leasing experience a 5 star experience. We will most definitely return again.