Marty T our salesman was very professional and knowledgeable about his product he was able to answer all our questions and made purchasing a vehicle a fun experience
Marty T our salesman was very professional and knowledgeable about his product he was able to answer all our questions and made purchasing a vehicle a fun experience
Service was as expected. Techs were professional and courteous.
I love it
My new 2018 Nissan Rogue is awesome! I love driving it. A great vehicle.
Great service
Great service. Fast, friendly and they really make you feel valued.
2018 Nissan Murano SL
I had already gone to a dealer in my state to look at the Murano and Rogue. I decided to look on line and found this dealership. Their prices, by FAR, were so much better. There were alot of cars to choose from. My salesman, Brad, was very helpful but not pushy. Overall a great experience!
Service at Nissan Of North Olmsted
I love bringing my car in for service at Nissan of North Olmsted. The service is always great and the Service Department Personnel are always wonderful to me.
Purchaser
From the very beginning, Todd was straightforward and honest. He listened to my needs and helped me find the right car. We took some time to shop around after receiving Nissan of North Olmsted's offer and no one was even close in the mid-size range. We love our new car and it was a wonderful experience!
Are You Kidding Me, they are the best
I love this dealership. They take care of you and have the best customer service.
Fast and courteous service
My experience at North Olmsted Nissan has always been good. I have used their service department for many years. Repairs are done in a timely manner and service representatives are courteous and knowledgable.
north olmsted nissan
my salesman, steve is a good salesman and truck guy. knows his product.
Excellant Service
This is my second time of leasing a Nissan car. Sales Associate Jeff Stein assisted me during the process. He was extremely helpful and was determined to put me in the right car. One that I am very proud to drive, a 2018 Sentra. And, one I could afford. I will continue to be a devoted customer of Nissan of North Olmsted and look forward to my next experience.
Nick is great!
Nick made the experience a good one. He described and showed everything very well and solicited questions and comments. He answered my few questions thoroughly and honestly.
Exceeded my expectations...again.
This dealership continues to exceed my expectations, from the Owner and Service Manager, all the way through each person I come in contact with...very professional.
Customer Sales Department
Christi Shelly was my Sales Associate. She was very helpful and very knowledgeable. Christi worked with me in helping me make my decision on which automobile I chose. I was able to test drive the autos in question and she was never ever pushy. It never felt like she just wanted to sell me a car and push me out the door. Very professional.
Donald St.Peter
I love bringing my car in for service here. They are very knowledgeable and extremely helpful
Marty Turoczi
My experience at Nissan of North Olmsted with salesman Marty Turoczi was exceptional. Jeffrey Stein was also very helpful. It was a pleasant experience.
Fran Gehrke 2018 Rogue
Our salesman, Jeffrey Stein, was knowledgeable, friendly and professional. Enjoying the car.
Purchased 2018 Rogue SL
Overall a decent experience. Dont enjoy the haggling. I came in with an internet price and still had to haggle to secure that pricing. Was told I didnt qualify for all the incentives. Have a superior credit rating and still only got a finance rate of 5.63% when the fair market range for someone with out credit is in the 3% range. Also felt I didnt get the fair value for my trade in. Kelly blue book was around 4K for a car in excellent shape and was only given $3,250. Nick our salesman was very helpful!
Great Service
Brought my car in for the usual oil change and filter. A very busy day for the service department, Trevor checked me in and I was finished and on my way in great time.
Great buying experience
Third car bought at Nissan North Olmsted. They have been very accommodating in getting me a great deal and not wasting my time.
Dave and Kelly, Nissan
Our sales rep and financial rep were very informed, friendly, and most knowledgeable. David Long gave a great presentation, and representation of Nissan and the dealership. He gave us all the information we requested and so much more. He could not have been more helpful and respectful. We enjoyed dealing with him and Kelly in finance. She was most professional and helped to give us great help and service. We would not hesitate to come back. We also feel very comfortable calling them if we have any questions. Great experience! Thanks to both of them!