Nissan of North Olmsted

28500 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070
(877) 313-3080
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Nissan of North Olmsted

4.8
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

"and Im not kidding you"

by RM on 01/20/2019

Marty T our salesman was very professional and knowledgeable about his product he was able to answer all our questions and made purchasing a vehicle a fun experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
115 Reviews
Sort by:
Post a Comment
service Rating

Mr

by MihailPopesco on 12/20/2018

Service was as expected. Techs were professional and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

I love it

by JEDU1974. on 10/13/2018

My new 2018 Nissan Rogue is awesome! I love driving it. A great vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Chuck on 10/03/2018

Great service. Fast, friendly and they really make you feel valued.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2018 Nissan Murano SL

by Mary on 08/31/2018

I had already gone to a dealer in my state to look at the Murano and Rogue. I decided to look on line and found this dealership. Their prices, by FAR, were so much better. There were alot of cars to choose from. My salesman, Brad, was very helpful but not pushy. Overall a great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service at Nissan Of North Olmsted

by 1111111111 on 08/22/2018

I love bringing my car in for service at Nissan of North Olmsted. The service is always great and the Service Department Personnel are always wonderful to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchaser

by Steve on 07/18/2018

From the very beginning, Todd was straightforward and honest. He listened to my needs and helped me find the right car. We took some time to shop around after receiving Nissan of North Olmsted's offer and no one was even close in the mid-size range. We love our new car and it was a wonderful experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Are You Kidding Me, they are the best

by Sloppy181 on 06/07/2018

I love this dealership. They take care of you and have the best customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fast and courteous service

by Hikecindy on 06/07/2018

My experience at North Olmsted Nissan has always been good. I have used their service department for many years. Repairs are done in a timely manner and service representatives are courteous and knowledgable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

north olmsted nissan

by rangerdave1 on 06/06/2018

my salesman, steve is a good salesman and truck guy. knows his product.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellant Service

by janny1234 on 06/06/2018

This is my second time of leasing a Nissan car. Sales Associate Jeff Stein assisted me during the process. He was extremely helpful and was determined to put me in the right car. One that I am very proud to drive, a 2018 Sentra. And, one I could afford. I will continue to be a devoted customer of Nissan of North Olmsted and look forward to my next experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Nick is great!

by Murano_buyer on 05/18/2018

Nick made the experience a good one. He described and showed everything very well and solicited questions and comments. He answered my few questions thoroughly and honestly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceeded my expectations...again.

by rickie13 on 05/17/2018

This dealership continues to exceed my expectations, from the Owner and Service Manager, all the way through each person I come in contact with...very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Customer Sales Department

by RogueSportOne on 05/02/2018

Christi Shelly was my Sales Associate. She was very helpful and very knowledgeable. Christi worked with me in helping me make my decision on which automobile I chose. I was able to test drive the autos in question and she was never ever pushy. It never felt like she just wanted to sell me a car and push me out the door. Very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Donald St.Peter

by donniestp on 05/02/2018

I love bringing my car in for service here. They are very knowledgeable and extremely helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Marty Turoczi

by Paralegal2 on 04/17/2018

My experience at Nissan of North Olmsted with salesman Marty Turoczi was exceptional. Jeffrey Stein was also very helpful. It was a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Fran Gehrke 2018 Rogue

by Brioski on 04/02/2018

Our salesman, Jeffrey Stein, was knowledgeable, friendly and professional. Enjoying the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchased 2018 Rogue SL

by Dzeuch33 on 03/03/2018

Overall a decent experience. Dont enjoy the haggling. I came in with an internet price and still had to haggle to secure that pricing. Was told I didnt qualify for all the incentives. Have a superior credit rating and still only got a finance rate of 5.63% when the fair market range for someone with out credit is in the 3% range. Also felt I didnt get the fair value for my trade in. Kelly blue book was around 4K for a car in excellent shape and was only given $3,250. Nick our salesman was very helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by LexieRay on 02/27/2018

Brought my car in for the usual oil change and filter. A very busy day for the service department, Trevor checked me in and I was finished and on my way in great time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by Mwoodrum on 02/26/2018

Third car bought at Nissan North Olmsted. They have been very accommodating in getting me a great deal and not wasting my time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Dave and Kelly, Nissan

by nissan2158 on 02/25/2018

Our sales rep and financial rep were very informed, friendly, and most knowledgeable. David Long gave a great presentation, and representation of Nissan and the dealership. He gave us all the information we requested and so much more. He could not have been more helpful and respectful. We enjoyed dealing with him and Kelly in finance. She was most professional and helped to give us great help and service. We would not hesitate to come back. We also feel very comfortable calling them if we have any questions. Great experience! Thanks to both of them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
