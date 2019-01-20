sales Rating

Overall a decent experience. Dont enjoy the haggling. I came in with an internet price and still had to haggle to secure that pricing. Was told I didnt qualify for all the incentives. Have a superior credit rating and still only got a finance rate of 5.63% when the fair market range for someone with out credit is in the 3% range. Also felt I didnt get the fair value for my trade in. Kelly blue book was around 4K for a car in excellent shape and was only given $3,250. Nick our salesman was very helpful! Read more