Nissan of North Olmsted

28500 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Nissan of North Olmsted

57 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

"and Im not kidding you"

by RM on 01/20/2019

Marty T our salesman was very professional and knowledgeable about his product he was able to answer all our questions and made purchasing a vehicle a fun experience

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I love it

by JEDU1974. on 10/13/2018

My new 2018 Nissan Rogue is awesome! I love driving it. A great vehicle.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 Nissan Murano SL

by Mary on 08/31/2018

I had already gone to a dealer in my state to look at the Murano and Rogue. I decided to look on line and found this dealership. Their prices, by FAR, were so much better. There were alot of cars to choose from. My salesman, Brad, was very helpful but not pushy. Overall a great experience!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchaser

by Steve on 07/18/2018

From the very beginning, Todd was straightforward and honest. He listened to my needs and helped me find the right car. We took some time to shop around after receiving Nissan of North Olmsted's offer and no one was even close in the mid-size range. We love our new car and it was a wonderful experience!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

north olmsted nissan

by rangerdave1 on 06/06/2018

my salesman, steve is a good salesman and truck guy. knows his product.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellant Service

by janny1234 on 06/06/2018

This is my second time of leasing a Nissan car. Sales Associate Jeff Stein assisted me during the process. He was extremely helpful and was determined to put me in the right car. One that I am very proud to drive, a 2018 Sentra. And, one I could afford. I will continue to be a devoted customer of Nissan of North Olmsted and look forward to my next experience.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nick is great!

by Murano_buyer on 05/18/2018

Nick made the experience a good one. He described and showed everything very well and solicited questions and comments. He answered my few questions thoroughly and honestly.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer Sales Department

by RogueSportOne on 05/02/2018

Christi Shelly was my Sales Associate. She was very helpful and very knowledgeable. Christi worked with me in helping me make my decision on which automobile I chose. I was able to test drive the autos in question and she was never ever pushy. It never felt like she just wanted to sell me a car and push me out the door. Very professional.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Marty Turoczi

by Paralegal2 on 04/17/2018

My experience at Nissan of North Olmsted with salesman Marty Turoczi was exceptional. Jeffrey Stein was also very helpful. It was a pleasant experience.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fran Gehrke 2018 Rogue

by Brioski on 04/02/2018

Our salesman, Jeffrey Stein, was knowledgeable, friendly and professional. Enjoying the car.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased 2018 Rogue SL

by Dzeuch33 on 03/03/2018

Overall a decent experience. Dont enjoy the haggling. I came in with an internet price and still had to haggle to secure that pricing. Was told I didnt qualify for all the incentives. Have a superior credit rating and still only got a finance rate of 5.63% when the fair market range for someone with out credit is in the 3% range. Also felt I didnt get the fair value for my trade in. Kelly blue book was around 4K for a car in excellent shape and was only given $3,250. Nick our salesman was very helpful!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience

by Mwoodrum on 02/26/2018

Third car bought at Nissan North Olmsted. They have been very accommodating in getting me a great deal and not wasting my time.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dave and Kelly, Nissan

by nissan2158 on 02/25/2018

Our sales rep and financial rep were very informed, friendly, and most knowledgeable. David Long gave a great presentation, and representation of Nissan and the dealership. He gave us all the information we requested and so much more. He could not have been more helpful and respectful. We enjoyed dealing with him and Kelly in finance. She was most professional and helped to give us great help and service. We would not hesitate to come back. We also feel very comfortable calling them if we have any questions. Great experience! Thanks to both of them!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Always a Pleasure

by KateEdwards on 02/22/2018

I would never make a deal with my dealership if it was difficult or unpleasant. They worked with us to get our payment to fit our need. Have never had a bad experience with North Olmsted Nissan.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ask for Rocco

by Midnightcrew on 02/20/2018

Every part of the process was smooth. No issues or changes to our agreement.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great People & Great Service

by rickjoyce on 01/31/2018

We just leased our 6th Rogue from Nissan of North Olmsted. The service was great as usual. My wife and I live in Concord Township, which is an hour away from the dealership. We keep going back because of the personal service we receive from Mike D'Amato and our sales person Brad Baron. They both make us feel comfortable with our deal.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

feed back

by 1Roderick on 01/30/2018

The experience was wonderful the sales person was very helpful I will be recommending this dealership to everyone I know that is interested in buying a new car.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

a car-buying delight

by Sheryll2 on 12/15/2017

I arrived at the dealership knowing the model and packages I wanted which perhaps simplified the transaction but my salesman, Cody, was professional, helpful and able to answer all my questions. They did not have a car exactly as I wanted on their lot but found it and had it delivered the next day. Kelly in Finance was equally helpful and very professional. Cody even sent my a Nissan travel mug as a thank you present. I have had my last two leased cars serviced at Nissan of North Olmsted and always had fast, friendly and competent service there, too.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No hassle

by CleveBankDrone on 09/28/2017

I had done my research so getting what I wanted was a no hassle experience. There was no haggling needed - they offered a bit more for my trade than I was expecting and the new car price was also on target. Sales person kept me informed along the way and the whole process was fast and efficient.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Lease

by Mpickwor10 on 09/27/2017

Came in with no idea on where to start with a new lease and my sales associate Matt Fowler had all the answers I was looking for. I drove off with my brand new Nissan Rouge Sport the next day and I couldn't be happier with my experience! Everyone worked well with my needs and questions!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Frontier

by CharlieReimer2 on 07/21/2017

This truck is amazing! I am unbelievably happy with my purchase and I will be coming back to Nissan for all other purchases!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
