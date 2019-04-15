Customer Reviews of Morris Buick GMC
5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
sales Rating
by GlynReplica on 04/15/2019
No messing around, fast honest and to the point. Best price by far. Trust me, I shopped.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
Professionalism with a smile
Always a pleasant experience at this dealership. Courteous and professional. They have taken care of me since day one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
