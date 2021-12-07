Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Morris Buick GMC

Morris Buick GMC

Morris Buick GMC
See AllEXTERIOR
Morris Buick GMC
Visit dealer’s website 
26100 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Morris Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

new tires

by dk30811 on 07/12/2021

This dealership always takes good care of me. They found the tires i wanted at a decent price. When i dropped vehicle off, they had a loner car waiting.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
3 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

new tires

by dk30811 on 07/12/2021

This dealership always takes good care of me. They found the tires i wanted at a decent price. When i dropped vehicle off, they had a loner car waiting.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professionalism with a smile

by ElbertD on 01/15/2020

Always a pleasant experience at this dealership. Courteous and professional. They have taken care of me since day one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buick Encore Lease

by GlynReplica on 04/15/2019

No messing around, fast honest and to the point. Best price by far. Trust me, I shopped.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
195 cars in stock
58 new69 used68 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes