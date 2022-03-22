Spitzer Motors of Mansfield
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Motors of Mansfield
Another Car
by 03/22/2022on
Over the years I have bought numerous cars from Spitzer Motors in Mansfield . My friendly and knowledgeable salesman Ronald Stephan never disappoints with his helpfulness , his wealth of information , and the great selection of vehicles that are available to me . I have also had great experiences with both the parts and the service departments . I definitely recommend Spitzer .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Customer service
by 01/19/2022on
Tiffany Zappone-Curvin is so helpful in the service department. She is always so nice and friendly and takes her time explaining things.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Customer Service
by 11/22/2021on
My first time visit to Spitzer/Service Dept. to get an oil change. I received excellent customer service from Tiffany Zappone-Curvin. I would highly recommend Spitzer Motors of Mansfield.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Traci
by 09/20/2021on
I can't remember her name, but she was very polite and courteous. Service was done in a timely manner. People who work there are always friendly, atmosphere is always nice. And always willing to help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very pleased
by 04/23/2021on
My experience was very easy going I called told the salesman when I was looking for he found a few trucks and when met with him got me the loan and I drove home with my within 48 hours the salesman's name was Jason and he worked hard to get what I was looking for
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfied with service
by 03/08/2021on
Timothy Wolford. Allied me as soon as my vehicle was ready. Was able to work with them on picking up after hours. My only complaint was my vehicle was pretty spotty on the hood from the wash they did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Spitzer Chrysler Mansfield
by 12/16/2020on
Very upfront and honest experience. Best offer on trade i found. Ask for Rafael Dixon he is a great Salesperson. Willing to go the extra mile to make sure you are buying exactly what you are looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ram1500
by 09/14/2020on
Dana Stuart was our salesperson and she was awesome. She was kind and explained everything well. She worked hard to get a deal that was right for us. Everyone we dealt with was great. I will deal with them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
by 01/06/2020on
Tiffany did a good job. She had to deal with the wife and I fighting it out. Maybe some day we will bring the Journey back and flush the heater core.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
5k service
by 11/04/2019on
The service was completed quickly and for the price quoted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New GRAND CARAVAN
by 06/16/2011on
Wow. For the second time in three months, this dealership went above and beyond to make my deal happen. They have formed a lifelong friendship here and I will definately look to them for future vehicle purchases. TT
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Car Service
by 06/16/2011on
Service guys were very courteous and prompt. Car left in very clean condition afterwards. Totally Recommend this Dealership. TT.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
06 TrailBlazer Purchase ** AWESOME **
by 06/16/2011on
Salesman (T.B) and Finance Guy (AS) were incredible. Worked a fantastic trade deal and was in and out in NO time Flat. I was so impressed, I went back a few months later and purchase a brand new car from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall Review of Service Department at Spitzer Dodge of Mansfield
by 11/02/2010on
I have owned and operated vehicles of various makes and models for over 50 years and, in connection with that, have used service departments associated with those makes and models for all services required. Without a doubt, Spitzer Dodge of Mansfield has the finest service department I have ever encountered and had the pleasure of being served by. The service manager is truly a professional, totally knowledgable of all aspects of both the vehicles and the maintenance required to maintain them in top functional condition. The service personnel manning the department are also knowledgable and certified to perform their duties. Overall, the attitude displayed by everyone within the department if exceptional; they appear to be true professionals, enjoying what they do and doing it well. Who could ask for more? During the past six years Spitzer Dodge of Mansfield has serviced a variety of vehicles for me and members of my family, to include 4 RAM pickups, 1 Dodge Viper, 1 Pacifica, and 1 Journey. Currently they maintain the Viper, a RAM 3500, and a RAM 1500 Laramie. I would not think of having any other dealership or service department work on any of our vehicles. In summary, Spitzer Dodge of Mansfield is the best I have ever encountered! I highly and unhesitatingly recommend them!
Excellent Service
by 10/29/2010on
I have had great experiences at Spitzers. Staff is always there to help myself and my family with our vehicles. They offer service with or without appointment. they even have a shuttle to get me to and from work or home. would recommend them to anyone with a chrysler or dodge product. never a disappoinment.
1 Comments