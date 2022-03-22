5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have owned and operated vehicles of various makes and models for over 50 years and, in connection with that, have used service departments associated with those makes and models for all services required. Without a doubt, Spitzer Dodge of Mansfield has the finest service department I have ever encountered and had the pleasure of being served by. The service manager is truly a professional, totally knowledgable of all aspects of both the vehicles and the maintenance required to maintain them in top functional condition. The service personnel manning the department are also knowledgable and certified to perform their duties. Overall, the attitude displayed by everyone within the department if exceptional; they appear to be true professionals, enjoying what they do and doing it well. Who could ask for more? During the past six years Spitzer Dodge of Mansfield has serviced a variety of vehicles for me and members of my family, to include 4 RAM pickups, 1 Dodge Viper, 1 Pacifica, and 1 Journey. Currently they maintain the Viper, a RAM 3500, and a RAM 1500 Laramie. I would not think of having any other dealership or service department work on any of our vehicles. In summary, Spitzer Dodge of Mansfield is the best I have ever encountered! I highly and unhesitatingly recommend them!