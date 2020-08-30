John Hinderer Honda has been serving Licking County and surrounding areas for over two decades. We're proud to represent the Honda family of vehicles. We offer our customers a 1 stop experience including Sales, Service, Parts and Collision Center
Made appointment but car not there
by 08/30/2020on
Called at 4:45 pm to confirm availability of a car advertised online and made appointment for when they opened (noon) next day. Drove an hour only to be told they couldn’t find the keys so it must have been sold at auction...wasted two hours on a weekend.
Avoid this dealership
by 08/22/2020on
After a lot of research I found a vehicle here that caught my eye. I noticed the price was high but thought maybe they'd be willing to negotiate a little based on comparable vehicles being priced much lower with less miles than this one. I went in today to test drive a vehicle. Nice vehicle but again way overpriced. After going over numbers with the salesman he asked what was holding me back. I said, well the price is definitely a drawback. They didn't come down even a penny. I told him I would have to think about it. He was understanding and handed me a copy of everything we discussed. While walking out to my car to leave, a man claiming to be the sales manager was calling out for me. I had never met this gentleman. He followed me all the way to my car just to make a snarky remark about them pricing their vehicles very aggressively and that there was nothing they could do for me then. I found this completely unprofessional and a bullying tactic that went too far. How is it okay to follow a female or anyone to their car and try to intimidate them?? To follow me until I am opening my car door just to make a passive aggressive comment then walk away is NOT okay! I will never buy a vehicle from this lot because of it. Needless to say, we found the EXACT vehicle for $2,000 less and with 3,000 less miles at a dealership that has way better reviews and already seems to have much better customer service. Stay away from this dealership if you can. Not the proper way to run a business. If I could give zero stars I would.
Feels like a bait and switch scam
by 08/19/2020on
Horrible experience today, we drove an hour one way for an appointment to see a truck just to find out that the truck was sold before we got there 15 seconds earlier supposedly. Not allowing walk ins and requiring appointments really set a situation to make a lot of customers very upset If you're making multiple appointments for one vehicle. Never in my life buying vehicles have I ever made an appointment to look at a specific vehicle and it wasn't held for me to look at it. While I understand the appointments due to the Covid situation, at no point was I told multiple appointments were being made for the same vehicles. The salesman that I spoke to who couldn't find "Henry" the sales manager I was told to talk to when I made the appointment told me that multiple people like 5 are making these appointments. Obviously not real thrilled with the dealership, Even less thrilled with the response from the sales staff that looked at me and went "oh yeah that happens sometimes." Simplely put never in my life will I ever even look at your dealership for a possibility of buying cars new used or otherwise. I am sure when talking to the other customer the line "well, there's another person coming to look at this truck in a few minutes..." I guess if nothing else I helped you use your pressure tactic to close your sale. All I got out of this experience was 2 hours wasted and burning up my gas tank.
Service department
by 08/20/2019on
I have to say my experience did not start as I expected; however, Phil really made sure my 16 year old daughter was treated good and went beyond to right the wrong of a coworker. We will definitely go back but I will deal with Phil from start to finish. He knows customer service and it was a pleasure to work with him.
Dangerous Car
by 02/23/2019on
less than 24 hours after buying a $15,000 used car from this company my husband I noticed intense exhaust fumes in the vehicle. we called Honda and explain to them what was going on and they were quick to have us bring it in. They looked it over and sent it to the Ford dealer to have their input. after having to track down information because no one got back to us they explain to us there was repairs that need to be made for the water pump and exhaust manifold. They also told us that we were responsible for these repairs. We explained to them that we did not feel that was fair after just spending that kind of money in their establishment. they did nothing to make the situation right there for we had to go pick up the car and take it to other places to get quotes for repairs. Come to find out there is no exhaust manifold it's all contained in the engine and what the problem was was the water pump the vacuum pump and there was a very visible crack in the catalytic converter. So on top of the $15,000 we spent at this company we now have to go out and get $2,000 worth of repairs so the exhaust fumes don't hurt my family. Thanks but no thanks.
Awful Customer Service
by 10/25/2018on
I recently took my 2016 Acura TLX into Hinderer Honda thinking they could do warranty work. I told them I felt a vibration from the right rear tire between 70-80mph. They asked if they could take it out to I-70 so they could legally take it above 70mph and I said that was fine. They instead decided to put it up on the rack, test drive it to 80mph, but spiking it at 120mph (even though the service manual says not to take it above 40mph). This caused the drive shaft to explode, severely damaging the catalytic converter and exhaust system, along with several flash shields and brake lines. When they called to tell me what was going on, they simply said the drive shaft was broken and it needed to go to Acura for warranty work. They then told me I needed to arrange and pay for towing and that I would owe them a diagnostic fee. It wasnât until the car got to Acura that we learned the truth. Acura called us asking if we had hit anything as there was severe damage to the underside and broken parts in the trunk. They then called Honda who admitted to them what had happened. Acura obviously opted not to cover it under warranty, but we still wanted them to do the work with Honda reimbursing them since Honda had not only destroyed my car but lied to us. Honda refused to let Acura do the work and told us it was because it would cost them more money that way. We finally got fed up and told them to just fix it. After my husband had a bad experience with one of the service advisors on the phone, we were assured by the General Manager that we would only be dealing with the GM and the Assistant Service Manager from there on out. This also ended up not being true as the GM redirected us to the same rude service advisor several times afterwards. After asking what they could do to make the whole situation better since they had so royally screwed up, they had the gall to put me in a base model CRV (no power seats, nothing) in exchange for my fully-loaded TLX. I was without my car for an entire week while they lied and tried to pawn this off on Acura and then it took another week for them to actually order the parts and get it fixed. The car seems fine now, but Iâll be taking it in to Acura to verify that they actually fixed everything and did it properly. I will never go back to Hinderer Honda again, not because they severely damaged my car (things happen, people are human, etc.), but because they repeatedly lied to me and proved time and again that they were only looking out for their bottom line and to hell with the customer.
Worst experiences
by 05/11/2018on
Spent a week trying to get dustin and craig to answer questions about a pre owned lease. We wanted to know the payment and trust me i did the research so i know that in general because of the residual value a pre owned is cheaper by 40 to 125 dollars. They didn't even want to work with use or call back to give use an idea of the payment. They was just like drive up here what a waste of time. I would definitely not recommend them. And when i made an appointment Dustin wasn't even there but a guy name Jason who at first said we dont do pre owned leases. REALLY
Selling hail damaged cars without disclosure
by 07/26/2017on
"Every car on John Hinderers lot has hail damage" and they will sell it to you without disclosing it or fixing it. If anyone bought a car in July 2017 they had better check it over because that is what Mr Hinderer told me directly. They will lead you to believe that there are hail damaged cars and ones that are not. We opted for a non damaged car and still got one. I'm sure its not legal dealer to sell a car and not disclose damage on it and collect insurance from the damage and sell it without fixing it. My 18 year old daughter bought a brand new civic from John Hinderer on 7/18/17. We got a quote from Honda Marysville for $19,100 for an EX trim level and every dealership in central Ohio matched that price including John Hinderer, we chose them because of the location. Dustin Boucher and Jordan Smith were our salesmen and they failed to disclose that the car they were selling had hail damage. It wasn't until after the sale that I noticed a spot on the roof and trunk that I was concerned about and immediately Dustins demeanor changed and he seemed annoyed. He said it was a black car and it shows everything and I should have bought the paint warranty. I insisted that its not tree sap or bird droppings so he pulled the car away as I was still looking at it. When he returned he said the body shop was closed and to bring it back and make sure those are the only spots I see because once I drive off its not their problem. My daughter brought the car back and the body shop receptionist asked if she was there to fix all of the hail damage. My daughter was obviously confused and learned that her car was part of an insurance claim and they even had parts to fix things that we didn't see before and was told that they sold the car without fixing it. They had no intention of telling us that the car was hail damaged or fixing it and went as far to say it was something else when they knew exactly what it was. If we would have hopped in the car without looking it over then they never would have said a word. Every person that we dealt with lied repeatedly and even tried to change the story that it was just glue. The sales manager Jerry said it was a "miscommunication" that we weren't told but that we got the hail damage price even though I have text messages negotiating the price and there was never a word about hail damage and thought that 4 free oil changes was good enough for our troubles. They aren't smart enough to realize that a lot of the negotiations were done by text and I have the text that says that the salesman was unaware of any hail damage on the car that I sent after hearing it from the body shop. Mr. Hinderer told me every car on the lot was damaged and every salesman knew and they all were on sale and there were signs. That's a lie, they offered damaged or not damage. Justin Hinderer that told me to return the car he would refund the down payment and we could be on our way and get a car elsewhere because we got a "smoking "deal. He said he could take that car back and sell it like nothing ever happened after telling me he couldn't make it right because there isn't a dealer that would trade his "fixed" hail damaged cars for a car without damage like we paid for. So in one sentence he says the car is good as new and in the very next says actually its not because no one wants a car that has been fixed. He said in three weeks no one else has had a problem with the car that they got which makes me wonder how many people didn't know they were buying a hail damaged car. Mr Hinderer told me that every car on his lot has some degree of damage so if you still decide to buy from them you better go over that car with a magnifying glass. Today we are returning the car, at this point it isn't about the car its about a few money hungry men that don't mind selling a damaged car to a young girl just starting out in life. I called Lindsey Honda at 8:45 last night and they already have a car with all of the same terms waiting for us and they were eager to make this right for us. John Hinderer Honda is more concerned with selling a car than being good, honest people. We never would have bought a hail damaged car for the same price as every other dealer and they knew it so they tried to cover it up and lie to get the sale. So to sum it up they have no integrity and they will not do anything to fix their mistakes and they have no problem taking thousands of dollars from a young girl that saved for 2 years and giving her a damaged product. My suggestion is to get an online price quote from Honda Marysville and have any dealer other than John Hinderer match it. Buy a car from someone that values being a good person over making a quick buck. If you bought a car with hail damage and they didn't disclose or fix it I would suggest filing a formal complaint online with the attorney general of ohio and with the better business bureau and dept. of insur. In my experience you won't find a single person with integrity at John Hinderer.
Deserving of the Presidential Award
by 02/07/2016on
We owned a 2008 Accord and took our car their to get serviced. We took it back again and again due to their customer service being the best around! Well, this weekend we went to buy a new 2016 Accord. We have a dealer down the road but chose to drive 40 miles to make sure that we got treated the best we could by JHH. Jason Needles was such a kind, patient, knowledgable and understanding sales man. Bought an extended warranty and the dealer package as well. We know that we will get taken such very good care of by this dealer. We have already told our friends and family that this is the absolute best experience and we want them to be able to experience it for themselves. Recommend 10/10
Best new car price, no games, no pressure
by 11/16/2014on
The bottom line: Hinderer honda had the best honda prices in the expanded columbus area with fast responses, no pressure, and no games. They were polite and did exactly what they said they would, when they said they would. EXCELLENT experience and we will definitely be back. :) The longer story: I just purchased a new 2015 Honda CR-V EX AWD from John Hinderer Honda. In my buying process I e-mailed every dealership within a 50 mile radius of Columbus, OH to see who had the best price. Hinderer was the fastest response and they gave me their lowest price the first time. Others were hundreds or thousands of dollars more expensive for the exact same vehicle. They were polite, to the point, and played no games. When I got to the dealership it was the same story. They had the car they said they would (still covered in factory plastic inside!) and went over all the details without dragging the process out. Our salesman Kenny was awesome - perfect mix of knowledgeable and respectful of our time, and willing to flat out say he didn't know when he didn't know something. In finance the man I worked with took the time to explain everything and was not frustrated as I asked many questions and we went over many, many options. They did low-ball my trade compared to what truecar and other websites said it should be so I am selling it privately, but to be fair to them it isn't the type of car they have on their lots (it's dangerously close to a clunker) so I understand they were charging me for their hassle with it. Overall I recommend Hinderer wholeheartedly and believe me, I did my research. They went the extra mile for me and did it with a smile.
Great service department
by 10/14/2014on
The service department is what brought us back to the dealership to buy a new car. We had work done on our '04 Odyssey, and the customer service in their service department was top notch. We trust them with our old and new vehicles. They are more expensive than your local repair shop, but I trust their work and I believe they do a great job.
Not too pushy
by 10/14/2014on
We just purchased a brand new CR-V and felt that the salesmen were not too pushy. You cold tell they all wanted to sell us a vehicle of course, but no one hog tied us to a price or kept our keys until we bought a car. We offered our price, read their counter offer and said "No, thank you" and got up to walk out. We were serious about that too. We didn't want to pay what they asked. After he 'ran the numbers' again and 'talked to his manager', he came down much closer to our price than we expected him to, and we did end up buying it. Their service is very friendly and helpful. They want to make you feel as comfortable as possible while you're there. Water, coffee, and ice cream treats were all offered to us.
Don't waste your time.
by 09/21/2014on
Don't bother wasting your time with this dealership. I drove 2 hours to look at a specific vehicle and was told I couldn't even test drive unless I was ready to purchase that day. The vehicle was having body work done due to their own detailers flubbing up the paint. I was told if I had additional cars to look at, to come back when I was sure their car was the one I wanted to purchase and THEN they'd let me test drive. Oh, they also mentioned that their internet prices are "pretty much their best price" so don't bother trying to negotiate if the price listed isn't what you want to pay. I had a wonderful buying experience years ago from this dealership, but after the way I was treated on my last visit, I will not be back. Maybe I should have read the reviews before taking the trip, doesn't seem to be many positive reviews listed anywhere.
Lifetime tire replacement
by 07/08/2014on
The service staff talk to me using my first name and continue to provide excellent service to my Pilot.
Lack of Caring
by 03/06/2012on
Went back to dealer, got lot better response this time. Took 12 out for an overnite try. Much better due to redesign of seats. We were able to work out a trade on the 12. I don't like having to loose money so quick but can understand. So far the 12 is much more comfortable, just takes some getting used to. I would have liked to have had this kind of help on first purchase but maybe we all learned something. As for service after the sale, only time will tell when I go for the first oil change.
2008 Ridgeline
by 01/03/2012on
Internet sales took a long time in posting pics on the Ridgeline. I wasn't happy with that. Took over a week. Not sure what the problem was, but when I received them, I liked what I saw. I then went to the dealership and any doubts I had due to the internet dept. was more than made up for when I got there. The sales/finance staff was great. I was welcomed at the door as soon as I entered by salesperson Carol Thomas. She got my info and had me on a test drive very quickly. They were willing to deal with me and my counter offers and got me close to what I was looking for on my trade and the price of the Ridgeline. I would definitely go back to Hinderer Honda again to purchase another vehicle. High praise to Carol Thomas and the rest of the John Hinderer Honda staff.
Flat-out Lied to Me
by 11/02/2011on
I was looking for a late-model, low-mileage CRV EX-L. I engaged several dealerships in negotiations via email about comparable vehicles, and none treated me as poorly as John Hinderer Honda. A very long story short, they said they could not take me seriously because I had not visited their dealership, even though I emailed with one of their Customer Coordinators a few times a day for a week, talked with a salesman on the phone several times, provided depreciation and valuation numbers (showing I did research), and told them it was a two hour drive each way for me. Not to mention the coordinator tried to up-sell me to a new CRV. What put me over the top was when the customer coordinator told me they had to sell the CRV I was trying to buy in two days or it would go to auction. As I write this, it has been over a week since they said the car would go to auction, and not only is the car still listed, but they dropped their price $1000. (Carfax shows nothing of the car being auctioned). If you choose to go to this dealership, only talk to a salesman...don't waste your time with a customer coordinator.
Wow.
by 08/08/2011on
I don't even know where to begin. These people act very nice and helpful when you're buying. We went back here for our oil change and tire rotation on our 2011 pilot and we were told an hour at the most. Then, we asked a sales associate to discuss some options about an accord *but only while we waited. While my wife went to the restroom, she overheard the body shape being told to wait on our car, they were trying to make a sale. Next, a few weeks later we went to a Buick dealer to trade in the pilot because of the terrible gas mileage. We had originally spent 38,000 on the pilot. Hinderer told the dealer our car sells for new for 30,000! We even had the sticker from the sale, and hinderer still refused to tell the truth. If you like dealing with [violative content deleted], go here.
Internet pricing a hoax
by 06/14/2011on
I contacted this dealership in the morning and was never given a price quote for the vehicle in question. They wanted me to call them (which I don't intend on doing) and kept asking what price I was looking for. I expect a internet price quote through e-mail that I can use to compare prices with other dealers. I asked for a quote at 7:00 a.m. and was only contacted by a "internet" salesman at 5:30 p.m. His excuse was he was in front of customers all day. As I say I expect a timely quote , their best price, using e-mail not a request for me to call them to haggle over prices.
deceiving tactics...beware
by 07/04/2010on
Ronald Ferguson (aka Rock) promised to pay off $1,000 of my soon to be due lease in order to buy a new vehicle. Since the new vehicle was not in stock I pay the refundable deposit of $500.00 to have it in two weeks. When the new vehicle arrived, they refunded the deposit and asked me if I wanted a check of $1,000 or should they send the payment directly to the lease company. Since I was leaving the trade in at the dealer I asked the payment to be made directly. Two months later my credit was damaged because they never made the payment, and when I requested answer Joe, Pete and Doug from finance where non cooperative and stated had no idea what was I talking about it. After my third angry call they agree to pay only $500. I was robbed by this unethical sales persons. If you want to buy a car at John Hinderer, you better have your attorney by your side. Do not trust Ronald Ferguson and by no means make any business with finance people there if their names are Joe, Peter and Doug. Actually in my third call, Joe addressed me as "dude, I can't help you". Unprofessional!!!
All car buying should be this good!!
by 01/06/2010on
Just purchased a new 2010 Honda Pilot from Hinderer last week and it was the best experience I've ever had buying a car! The people there were super friendly, Chris my salesperson was very helpful. I was actually interested in their 0% financing on my Pilot, (No other dealer offered it) and it was all real and seamless. I saved lots of $$$ and actually got the car I wanted for a little less than we had budgeted. I met Justin Hinderer who thanked us for our business and all in all a top shelf experience.
