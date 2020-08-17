sales Rating

I found myself in need of a car after my previous vehicle had been totaled. I went into Crown Mercedes-Benz in Dublin to take a look at one of their used trade-in selections. I had intended to spend the entire day making stops all around Columbus going through my list of potential vehicles, but it turned out that that wasn't necessary. Tim Tassell walked me through the process from start to finish and set me up right away with a solo test drive (due to the social distancing safety guidelines). The rest of the process was hassle and pressure-free. The price you see is the price you get, plus Crown constantly scans the market daily to match or beat other local listings for their pre-owned selections. The model I purchased was priced at about $1,100 less than the exact same (or worse) condition models at other dealerships around Columbus. My trip through the financing department was just as painless. Bill Tippie walked me through the process, telling me along the way what options would apply best to my buy and which ones should probably be avoided. The entire experience felt sincere and I never felt like I was being "pitched" or drawn into anything I didn't need. Big shoutout to Tim, Bill, and the Crown dealership in general for making a very stressful experience during a very stressful time that much more manageable. Read more