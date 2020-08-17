Great experience
by 08/17/2020on
Tim tassell was a wonderful!
S560 Service
by 09/01/2020on
Shengqian Saguisi did an outstanding job on my warranty service. Very timely and proficient.
Great service
by 08/27/2020on
Went in with no appointment and a slow leak in one tire. They got me in and out quickly and I would not hesitate going back there.
Unscheduled repair performed quickly
by 08/26/2020on
Check engine light came on which can be catastrophic. I have a code reader and learned it was a bad o2 sensor. When I dropped the car off I was greeted promptly and kindly and everyone was adjusted to Covid protocols. They repaired the sensor, didn’t try to repair anything else or sell me something I didn’t need. They didn’t over complicate it and I had my car back when promised all washed and clean. I will be back.
Professional and helpful.
by 08/24/2020on
Used David Kohler very Professional and helpful.
Flat tire
by 08/22/2020on
Very friendly and efficient
1 Comments
Great experience
by 08/17/2020on
Tim tassell was a wonderful!
1 Comments
Crown is a great dealership!
by 08/14/2020on
Tim Tassel was great to work with. Craig’s Brooks made financing quick and easy! I will recommend Crown to my friends!
2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 purchase
by 08/12/2020on
Another excellent experience at Crown Mercedes-Benz of Dublin with the purchase of my most recent vehicle. I highly recommend Youssoupha Mbao if you are in need of a salesperson. He is professional, attentive, and is willing to go above and beyond to make sure you are satisfied.
1 Comments
Service review
by 08/06/2020on
Dave Kohler had great communication skills. He kept us informed throughout the time of service.
Thank you!!
by 07/24/2020on
I want to thank you all for your help with buying our 2020 GLE350. Special thanks to Youssoupha Miao and Kenneth Stuart for all your help especially!! 😊
Best Mercedes dealership in Ohio
by 07/21/2020on
After dealing with the other dealership in Columbus I decided to finally take my car to Crown. I had always wanted to visit but it is a 25 minute drive from me. All I can say is I love them and they will be doing all the service on my car now. Michael Lyons is nice, courteous and makes sure he keeps you updated on what is going on with your vehicle. Thank you Michael! Love your customer service.
Great and professional team
by 07/21/2020on
Michael Lyons is a wonderful and professional service agent who helped me with utmost professionalism and highky knowledgwabke.
Crown Mercedes Service Appointment
by 07/13/2020on
It was was a pleasure working with Bryan Moser. He was efficient and provided me with timely updates on the progress of the repairs on my vehicle.The work was completed on time without any issues.
1 Comments
Appreciation
by 06/26/2020on
Melissa Greenburg was an excellent sales agent. She always answered my questions right away and worked to get me a great deal!
Service Review
by 06/02/2020on
I have been engaging with Brian Tassinari for all my service needs and he has always provided a very high level of customer service! On this visit he was patient in understanding my needs and clearly communicated the service plan & estimate. Upon completion, the billing and pick-up was very seamless. Overall, it was a great customer experience! Thanks.
Great Service
by 05/22/2020on
I found myself in need of a car after my previous vehicle had been totaled. I went into Crown Mercedes-Benz in Dublin to take a look at one of their used trade-in selections. I had intended to spend the entire day making stops all around Columbus going through my list of potential vehicles, but it turned out that that wasn't necessary. Tim Tassell walked me through the process from start to finish and set me up right away with a solo test drive (due to the social distancing safety guidelines). The rest of the process was hassle and pressure-free. The price you see is the price you get, plus Crown constantly scans the market daily to match or beat other local listings for their pre-owned selections. The model I purchased was priced at about $1,100 less than the exact same (or worse) condition models at other dealerships around Columbus. My trip through the financing department was just as painless. Bill Tippie walked me through the process, telling me along the way what options would apply best to my buy and which ones should probably be avoided. The entire experience felt sincere and I never felt like I was being "pitched" or drawn into anything I didn't need. Big shoutout to Tim, Bill, and the Crown dealership in general for making a very stressful experience during a very stressful time that much more manageable.
Great Experience with Tim Tassell and the Crown Team
by 05/11/2020on
I had a great experience at Crown Mercedes-Benz Dublin! The car was valued perfectly and Tim Tassell was extremely helpful and friendly throughout the buying process. Next time I am in the market for a vehicle I will look here first!
Crown Mercedes of Dublin ohio
by 05/10/2020on
We bought our Mercedes at Crown after working with Stephen Revard. Stephen is very knowledgeable and patients. We had a great experience working with Stephen. Thank you for your compliance with the social distancing , masks and Sanitizing protocols. Thank you Crown and Stephen Revard
Sales Review
by 05/07/2020on
I have been working with Bill Stevenson at Crown now for several years. We just upgraded my wife's car and the process was truly a pleasure. There is never any pressure regarding timing and any and all concerns are addressed promptly and very professionally. The atmosphere is always cordial and the entire event was a pleasure. Gene
Very Satisfied Customer
by 05/05/2020on
Cory Gasparo at Crown Euro Cars of Dublin worked the way I wanted. Within about 24 hours of walking on to the lot, I drove off in my new Mercedes! It was the exact car I wanted and they gave me a great price with a fair negotiation. I was treated respectfully and, with COVID happening, Cory and Craig, in finance, handled all the negotiations by phone and email at my request! The communication over this short exchange was flawless and every question I had was answered. I have been involved in dozens of vehicle transactions. This may have been the easiest and most satisfying one yet. I highly recommend this team.
Service
by 04/29/2020on
Michael Lyons in service was great to work with He explained everything on the car and made sure car was prepped to my satisfaction and delivered on time It’s been a great pleasure working with Michael Lyons and the rest of the crew at Dublin Mercedes Would highly recommend buying a car there to anyone looking
1 Comments
1 Comments