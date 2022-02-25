1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a used Audi Q5 from here a couple of months ago. I noticed immediately that the car was burning through oil at an unusually rapid rate. Initially I just thought that it needed an oil change. I went to start the car the other day and the engine started smoking and smelled like an electrical fire. When I had it looked at, they said that there were some major issues that they were surprised a dealership did not know of or did not disclose. All of these things needed to be replaced: The starter. Spark plugs. Engine thermostat. Turbocharger. The latter is a $1,300 part in itself, not to mention labor. It was also the reason the oil was being burned through like propane. All in all it is going to cost me almost 4k plus towing and a rental car just 2 months after I purchased from this dealership. I'm not sure if it was just negligence or intentionally not disclosed, but they obviously denied any wrongdoing on their part and refused to assist in any of the cost. If you are looking to buy from here, I would suggest having someone you trust look at the vehicle before you purchase, or buy from somewhere else that actually inspects their vehicles before selling them. Unfortunately I will probably have to get legal involved at this point Read more