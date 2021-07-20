Customer Reviews of Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware
Greedy Dealer
by 07/20/2021on
2009 Jeep Cherokee listed at $8500. Offered to give $8,000 cash money out the door only to have them say they are only willing to take $200 off asking price. Trade in value on the vehicle was around $4,000. I would definitely not recommend this dealer if your looking to make any deals.
Best service department in the Columbus area
by 03/14/2019on
I've bought 2 vehicles there (a 2019 RAM 1500 and a Pacifica), both buying experiences were seamless and hassle-free. Sales staff and finance were all courteous and genuine. But where they've truly shined has been in the service department. I had a couple of issues with my new truck, and I can honestly say that our service manager, Mark Cornell, is the absolutely the most customer-centric, professional and thoughtful individual I have ever encountered at a car dealership. He is truly a significant asset to the Performance team, and a big reason why I don't think we'll ever go to anyone else for our car-buying and service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great place to buy a car
by 01/11/2019on
Sales staff wasn't pushy at all! Large inventory!!! Very friendly staff throughout the entire dealership. I was very impressed with my entire car buying experience. and the have slushies for the kids and a game room that kept my kids very entertained during my time there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best customer service
by 01/11/2019on
I requested information online about a Ram truck and was immediately contacted by Kurt and he was amazing through the whole process! I will be back and I will send all of my friends and family to see them. More than 5 star service!
No response to numerous online requests for pricing.
by 05/11/2018on
I can't say exactly how the sales staff is for this dealer, but they don't respond to questions sent via their website or other web connections (Cargurus, cars.com, edmunds, etc.). I saw a vehicle I was interested in but did not want to drive all the way to the dealership if a deal would not fit my budget. I sent a request for an email quote for "out the door" price including taxes and fees and what my trade would be. I never heard back from them so I went through Carfax.com (which says you will get an email price from the dealer.) Still nothing. I made five requests over 5 days for the vehicle and never got a response to any of them. On a whim, I had a friend inquire about the car's availablitly without asking for an out the door price. He received an email within hours asking when he would like to come in to test drive. ("let's do it your way" is what the email said.) So, basically this dealer does not want to lock in a price for you via email, they want you to come in (probably to haggle the price/extras up.). Not sure if I want to deal with a company that is that sneaky.
