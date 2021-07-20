1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I can't say exactly how the sales staff is for this dealer, but they don't respond to questions sent via their website or other web connections (Cargurus, cars.com, edmunds, etc.). I saw a vehicle I was interested in but did not want to drive all the way to the dealership if a deal would not fit my budget. I sent a request for an email quote for "out the door" price including taxes and fees and what my trade would be. I never heard back from them so I went through Carfax.com (which says you will get an email price from the dealer.) Still nothing. I made five requests over 5 days for the vehicle and never got a response to any of them. On a whim, I had a friend inquire about the car's availablitly without asking for an out the door price. He received an email within hours asking when he would like to come in to test drive. ("let's do it your way" is what the email said.) So, basically this dealer does not want to lock in a price for you via email, they want you to come in (probably to haggle the price/extras up.). Not sure if I want to deal with a company that is that sneaky. Read more