gm

by brrpete on 04/01/2019

The price was what was advertised and the vehicle was clean and ready to go when we picked it up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Cadillac purchase and service

by C fronk on 01/27/2019

Always have been treated well with service work on my GMC envoy, so I bought a 2013 caddy at OP off the lot. The service after the purchase was very good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Car maintenance

by Purplechief on 01/24/2019

Friendly and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Beyond helpful!!!!

by truckgirl17 on 03/19/2013

I wanted to look at a truck you had on the lot but because of my work hours it was difficult for me to find time to go to your lot. I called and the salesman was more then happy to bring the truck to my work place on my break so that I could look at it. I told him I wanted it and it was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

