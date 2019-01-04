Customer Reviews of Stykemain Buick GMC all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (3)
The price was what was advertised and the vehicle was clean and ready to go when we picked it up.
Always have been treated well with service work on my GMC envoy, so I bought a 2013 caddy at OP off the lot. The service after the purchase was very good.
on Purplechief 01/24/2019
Friendly and professional
on truckgirl17 03/19/2013
I wanted to look at a truck you had on the lot but because of my work hours it was difficult for me to find time to go to your lot.
I called and the salesman was more then happy to bring the truck to my work place on my break so that I could look at it.
I told him I wanted it and it was very helpful.
