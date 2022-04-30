1 out of 5 stars service Rating

The girl who helped me was very kind & professional talking with me which is the only good thing i I can say for this company. Transmission went out on the busy highway, lights came on & took my Cherokee to their service department. When I arrived they couldn’t get their machine to read my codes so they kept it for a week, put 40 miles on it & told me to come pick it up bc they didn’t know what’s wrong with it. I let them know I wasn’t comfortable taking it since I do a lot of highway driving & I don’t feel safe. I was told they’re too busy to fix my Jeep & charged me $160 for diagnostic that didn’t show any issue. I took it to work, 8 minutes into the drive I lose acceleration on the highway! Took it back to them, they saw it’s the TCM, quoted $600 to fix, 2 days later they said they miss quoted me & it’s $900 to fix! Went to pick it up for another mechanic to work on it & they had it all torn apart. Finally picked it up after a month of not having my car. I don’t trust them to fix it. Read more