Customer Reviews of Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Delivery of my ‘new to me’ car was shocking!
by 04/30/2022on
After making a very fair deal on on my new used car, I thought it would be about 15 minutes to do a quick wash before delivery. After waiting about 30 min, I was presented with a brand new looking gorgeous Mazda 3. I was impressed with James, my sales representative for his thoroughness in the entire process of purchasing an excellent used car from the Bob Cardwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Organization.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Diagnostic cost.
by 04/06/2022on
The cost for my diagnostic was higher than quoted onlinr.
Made my car run again6⁶
by 03/07/2022on
My 4 year old Hyndai was sputtering and stalling so took it to Cody Curtis at Caldwell Auto. He kept if for a week but after new plugs and a coil it runs like a year old antelope. And price was okay. Thanks Cody and Caldwell - good job as usual.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Grate experience
by 02/12/2022on
Had a great time vary wonderful experience kind and devoted people
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great people to work with
by 01/23/2022on
Jen was great to work with!! We came down from Findlay Ohio to look at a car for my 18 year old son and she had it gassed up and ready to go on a test drive even turning someone else away that had stopped in to look at that same car knowing that we were on our way. We would definitely go there again next time we are looking for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service
by 08/28/2021on
Thanks Cindy for being so helpful and making this so easy! Bob in service department is amazing too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Friendly, Fast, Easy to work with
by 08/08/2021on
No hassle, great customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent service at Bob Caldwell
by 08/06/2021on
Worked w Patrick L. He did a nice job, he was helpful and was not pushy, he answered all my questions and I felt very comfortable at the dealership with all that I interacted with from sales manager to finance to service department. I recommend Bob Caldwell for your car shopping.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 07/31/2021on
Josh Shepherd was very helpful and took his time. Even though we did not buy anything it was an overall great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Golden Chariot
by 06/12/2021on
Knowledgeable, friendly sales person, Chris Day. No pressure. Dealt with the the facts of the truck but in a informative & cordial manner. Answered all our questions honestly and quickly searched out any answers we needed. Had paperwork ready upon our arrival. Chris made no promises that he could not back up. Easy to understand & work with. Happy with our purchase!😎
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New challenger
by 05/30/2021on
Great to know that there are some good honest car dealers around. All were highly professional staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 05/17/2021on
I liked how it was straight forward no nonsense pricing and options. I felt like my questions were answered honestly and they honored the online price I did with edmunds.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Love the JT!
by 05/13/2021on
Dino and the BC team were upfront, transparent and outstanding to work with. Looking forward to many miles with my new Jeep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Not pushy. Patient with me and made the sale/purchase enjoyable
by 04/13/2021on
Not pushy. Patient with me and made the sale/purchase enjoyable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Jerked around & risked my life. Service is a joke.
by 11/03/2020on
The girl who helped me was very kind & professional talking with me which is the only good thing i I can say for this company. Transmission went out on the busy highway, lights came on & took my Cherokee to their service department. When I arrived they couldn’t get their machine to read my codes so they kept it for a week, put 40 miles on it & told me to come pick it up bc they didn’t know what’s wrong with it. I let them know I wasn’t comfortable taking it since I do a lot of highway driving & I don’t feel safe. I was told they’re too busy to fix my Jeep & charged me $160 for diagnostic that didn’t show any issue. I took it to work, 8 minutes into the drive I lose acceleration on the highway! Took it back to them, they saw it’s the TCM, quoted $600 to fix, 2 days later they said they miss quoted me & it’s $900 to fix! Went to pick it up for another mechanic to work on it & they had it all torn apart. Finally picked it up after a month of not having my car. I don’t trust them to fix it.
Best dealership in Columbus
by 08/22/2020on
I'm going to keep this short and simple, if you looking for a new or pre-owned vehicle, just go to Bob Caldwell. You get more bang for your buck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very satisfied
by 07/16/2020on
Everyone there was very helpful , my salesman John Palmer was great, I got a new car and a new friend, very pleased 😀
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great customer service
by 04/30/2020on
Xavier helped us find the vehicle we wanted and kept things easy while working out the details. He was very knowledge and got us a very fair price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
suspension repair
by 04/30/2020on
My 2012 300C had a suspension issue that was hard to identify. I had it to an independent mechanic and another dealership but neither could find the problem. Caldwell put a good suspension guy on the job, he identified the issue, and they fixed it. Very pleased; they took the time to get the repair done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service - 2015 Cherokee
by 03/11/2020on
Used the express lane for an oil change which was great and also was given prices for tires - two different brands.Purchased the $99 for three blended oil changes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great
by 02/29/2020on
Went to this location to drive a specific car found on CarGurus, the car was available for the listed price. We asked to see a few other cars in our price range and found a different car that was priced lower than an older model with more miles at another dealership. Had a great experience with salesperson Josh Shepherd. Would recommend Josh and this dealership to anyone looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
In 1950, Ruth Ann Caldwell encouraged her husband Bob to follow his dreams. Later that year, Bob opened a small car lot in Columbus on High Street with the slogan "Where High Street Bends, Your Car Worries End." After 16 years of success selling quality used vehicles Bob Caldwell was approached by Chrysler to open a franchise on Morse Rd. He did so in November 1967 and Bob Caldwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram was born.
Fast forward to today and we have celebrated our 50th year of operation, still family owned and operated by Bob's three daughters and we have welcomed the 3rd Generation with Justin Harmon as the General Manager. We have grown to over 115 employees and we are thankful for every year that we get to serve the City of Columbus, State of Ohio and all our surrounding neighbors.
Whether you've grown up a Buckeye or travel from far away because we are the lowest price, we welcome you as family and will continue to be here to service all of your vehicle needs.
