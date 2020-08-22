Awarded 2019, 2020

Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2019, 2020
1888 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43229
(866) 651-3029
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

4.6
Overall Rating
(65)
Recommend: Yes (58) No (7)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Best dealership in Columbus

by Thomas on 08/22/2020

I'm going to keep this short and simple, if you looking for a new or pre-owned vehicle, just go to Bob Caldwell. You get more bang for your buck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
153 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Best dealership in Columbus

by Thomas on 08/22/2020

I'm going to keep this short and simple, if you looking for a new or pre-owned vehicle, just go to Bob Caldwell. You get more bang for your buck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very satisfied

by Very satisfied on 07/16/2020

Everyone there was very helpful , my salesman John Palmer was great, I got a new car and a new friend, very pleased 😀

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Nick on 04/30/2020

Xavier helped us find the vehicle we wanted and kept things easy while working out the details. He was very knowledge and got us a very fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

suspension repair

by John on 04/30/2020

My 2012 300C had a suspension issue that was hard to identify. I had it to an independent mechanic and another dealership but neither could find the problem. Caldwell put a good suspension guy on the job, he identified the issue, and they fixed it. Very pleased; they took the time to get the repair done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service - 2015 Cherokee

by Murray on 03/11/2020

Used the express lane for an oil change which was great and also was given prices for tires - two different brands.Purchased the $99 for three blended oil changes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great

by LGemar90 on 02/29/2020

Went to this location to drive a specific car found on CarGurus, the car was available for the listed price. We asked to see a few other cars in our price range and found a different car that was priced lower than an older model with more miles at another dealership. Had a great experience with salesperson Josh Shepherd. Would recommend Josh and this dealership to anyone looking for a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Out of this world experience!

by BobLawhun on 02/08/2020

This dealership is amazing. The staff are super nice and very professional. Not one person was pushy. Lisend to me the customer. My Sales Consultant Malek Edward's went above and beyond to reach out to me about the vehicle I was interested in. He sent me a video he made introducing himself and showing me the outside and inside of the vehical. He even addressed me by my first name in the video. This made me feel like he truly wanted to help me.......not just take my money. The staff treated my family as if it was their family. The entire process was great from start to finish. I highly recommend you come to Bob Caldwell for your next vehicle. You will not be disappointed in your experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Service on 02/04/2020

Excellent Job as usual, employees are always professional and helpful. That’s why I only let Bob Caldwell service my vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Be Prepared for Them to Take Advantage of You!!!

by Noah on 01/15/2020

I drove 4 1/2 hours from South bend, IN to this dealership for a 2015 Audi A4 Premium. Before heading to the dealership, I spoke with Saleman John Palmer, in our conversation, John had told me the driver side door had a decent size dent and some scratches that weren't too bad. When I arrived to the dealership, they had the vehicle sitting out front. The first thing I did when I got there was look at the vehicle and where all it had been damaged. Not only was the damage worse than he had mentioned, someone must have backed into something because the rear bumper was damaged, splitting on the seams and missing the wheel well splash shield. Not only was the damage worse than he had mentioned. After going inside to meet with him the first thing he did was show me a replica Audi key fob on amazon that was listed for $30. I asked if I would be able to program the fob to my vehicle and he told me yes. So without actually looking into if that was true I decided to believe him and continue with the sale. Aside from all of that, they offered me a $500 dollar trade in on my 2008 pontiac g6 which I drove 200+ miles with to that dealership. I laughed at the offer and said that wasn't close to enough for my vehicle. He went back to his manager and told him what I had said so the manager walked outside looked at the car and came back with $750 without even driving the vehicle and said that was as high as he would go. Insulted by the offer, I walked out, sat in my g6, thought for a minute and decided I didn't drive all this way to leave without the car. I walked inside and said I would take the car if they had FILLED my gas tank for my long trip back home. Long story short, I finalized the paperwork and bought the car. After buying the car, I go to leave and they only filled the car to a quarter tank... The next day after buying the car, I wanted to purchase that key fob he had showed me. I got on amazon and found the exact key fob he showed me, I looked at it and read the description, it said IT WAS NOT programmable and was NOT genuine to the vehicle and the only place to get a genuine key fob was from an Audi dealership. So, I went to an Audi dealership and got a quote for a key fob. For just 1 of them it is $400+ without the $75 programming fee! I immediately called John and told him what I have found out and that he needed to make it right, he stalled, played dumb, and said he would speak to his manager about the situation and call me back before 4:30 that day. Well... here we are three days later, no call back, unanswered calls, and now leaving this review. In total to fix the damage and to replace the key fob, I will have to pay over $2,000 in expenses because I was played and made to believe it would be a cheap fix. I would NOT recommend this dealership to anyone unless you want to be lied to and screwed over by both management and the sales team. DO NOT BUY...

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great

by Brooke on 12/30/2019

John was helpful and knowledgeable. He made the process quick and easy. He had the vehicle ready for us when we arrived explained everything to us and was very thorough. He was kind and we will definitely come back to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2018 Cherokee

by PamBauer on 11/29/2019

I drove to Bob Caldwell on Sunday to look at new and used Compass’s. When I arrived, I was quickly greeted by Brandon Walsh. He showed me a Compass and a Cherokee as well. After looking at both, I decided to go with the Cherokee. Both Brandon and Joel worked hard and offered to sell me the Cherokee for the same price as the Compass, even though the Cherokee was more expensive. They also were able to make everything work in my budget and was able to include a warranty that will help my Jeep last as long as my Honda! Thank you to Brandon, Joel, and Wes for all the help!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Car Purchasing Experience

by Shavawn on 11/26/2019

I had a great car purchasing experience. I worked with Brandon who made the process efficient and painless. I came in knowing exactly what vehicle I was interested in and he had it pulled up front for me, let me test drive and then broke down everything I would be getting with the vehicle. I was grateful that he did not try to bring out several other models or try to sell me something that was past the budget that I communicated. Brandon along with Mitch and Todd made sure that I was aware of all the warranty coverage options available to me while still making sure to stick to my monthly payment goal. Brandon also called to follow up with me to make sure that I was not having any buyers remorse. I was pleased with the service and efficiency 100 percent. I am loving the fact that I got everything I wanted and more at a price I am comfortable with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Car buying Experience!

by Matt on 11/15/2019

I bought my car from salesman John Bang. Great and friendly Salesman. There was no pressure and John handled the sale fantastic. He even got us soda and pizza while we waited : ) The sales Manager and finance guys were friendly and took great care of us. The dealership's Bank was able to match my Credit Union's low interest rate and they were able to get my deal done on a Saturday afternoon. Easily one of the easiest and friendliest car buying experiences I've has in the 20 years I've been buying cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Greatest people ever!

by JansenFamily on 11/14/2019

My family and i were in a car accident in a vehicle we were still paying on. Todd, Mitch, John, and Wes jumped into action quickly and in no time had us in another vehicle. Between these guys and our insurance company Geico, they all turned a horrible car accident experience into a smooth recovery for my family and i. Thank you all so much, you are all awesome. We definitely highly recommend Bob Caldwell Chrysler on morse road. Jansen Family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Quinton Stewart

by DebbieM on 11/13/2019

He was very nice, helped me with my frozen wiper blades and answered all my questions. Thanks Quinton!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Greg Haemmerle

by Debbie on 11/11/2019

Greg was awesome! He was friendly, nice and made me feel comfortable. I’m a nervous nelly and stressed and Greg calmed me down. He made the purchase process easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Greg Haemmerle

by Mignonne on 11/11/2019

Greg was phenomenal when helping my mother-in-law purchase her Jeep. He went above and beyond to make her feel at ease. Now she can drive around knowing that she is in a safe vehicle from a quality dealership. Greg, thank you for your patience, kindness, and understanding of the stressors that may arise with purchasing a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Greg Haemmerle

by Jeff on 11/11/2019

Greg was not only knowledgeable but was friendly and I would recommend anyone come buy a car from him. My fiancé and I will be back to by a Jeep soon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

The Purchase of a new (to us) vehical

by AlanA on 10/30/2019

I would like to thank Chad from the sales staff at Bob Caldwell on Morse RD. He made the purchase of our vehicle as quick as possible. He went out of his way during the process and I never felt like this was just another sale to him. When we were looking at different ones he didn’t push us toward any particular one, he listen to our must haves and what we were open to and he showed us different choices without being pushy. We purchased a vehicle that both me and my wife love and feel that we got a good deal on. So thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience with brandon Welch

by Ashley on 10/16/2019

I saw a van online i liked with only 5 pictures. I sent a message asking for more photos. Brandon Welch messaged me . Im so glad he did. We went got there later after my husband got off work with our 3 kids he made sure the kids where comfortable after are long ride there. He was friendly and honest. Definitely worth the 2 hour drive there. I absolutely love the van i got as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2017 Dodge Scat Pack

by Jeremy on 09/26/2019

Brandon Walsh helped me every step of the way. He and his team worked around my numbers I gave them. He and the Caldwell team didn't just meet those numbers, they exceeded it. I couldn't be happier with my purchase. They even called after I left the dealership to let me know I forgot something in my trade-in. Absolutely fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
409 cars in stock
181 new228 used0 certified pre-owned
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
35 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
21 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
23 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

In 1950, Ruth Ann Caldwell encouraged her husband Bob to follow his dreams. Later that year, Bob opened a small car lot in Columbus on High Street with the slogan "Where High Street Bends, Your Car Worries End." After 16 years of success selling quality used vehicles Bob Caldwell was approached by Chrysler to open a franchise on Morse Rd. He did so in November 1967 and Bob Caldwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram was born.

Fast forward to today and we have celebrated our 50th year of operation, still family owned and operated by Bob's three daughters and we have welcomed the 3rd Generation with Justin Harmon as the General Manager. We have grown to over 115 employees and we are thankful for every year that we get to serve the City of Columbus, State of Ohio and all our surrounding neighbors.

Whether you've grown up a Buckeye or travel from far away because we are the lowest price, we welcome you as family and will continue to be here to service all of your vehicle needs.

what sets us apart
"Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is the only Woman Owned Jeep Branded Dealership in Central Ohio. Being a 3rd Generation Family Owned and Operated Business for the last 51 years sets us apart from the rest. Visit us at caldwellchrysler.com
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes