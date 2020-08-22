In 1950, Ruth Ann Caldwell encouraged her husband Bob to follow his dreams. Later that year, Bob opened a small car lot in Columbus on High Street with the slogan "Where High Street Bends, Your Car Worries End." After 16 years of success selling quality used vehicles Bob Caldwell was approached by Chrysler to open a franchise on Morse Rd. He did so in November 1967 and Bob Caldwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram was born.
Fast forward to today and we have celebrated our 50th year of operation, still family owned and operated by Bob's three daughters and we have welcomed the 3rd Generation with Justin Harmon as the General Manager. We have grown to over 115 employees and we are thankful for every year that we get to serve the City of Columbus, State of Ohio and all our surrounding neighbors.
Whether you've grown up a Buckeye or travel from far away because we are the lowest price, we welcome you as family and will continue to be here to service all of your vehicle needs.
1 Comments