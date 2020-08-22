sales Rating

I drove 4 1/2 hours from South bend, IN to this dealership for a 2015 Audi A4 Premium. Before heading to the dealership, I spoke with Saleman John Palmer, in our conversation, John had told me the driver side door had a decent size dent and some scratches that weren't too bad. When I arrived to the dealership, they had the vehicle sitting out front. The first thing I did when I got there was look at the vehicle and where all it had been damaged. Not only was the damage worse than he had mentioned, someone must have backed into something because the rear bumper was damaged, splitting on the seams and missing the wheel well splash shield. Not only was the damage worse than he had mentioned. After going inside to meet with him the first thing he did was show me a replica Audi key fob on amazon that was listed for $30. I asked if I would be able to program the fob to my vehicle and he told me yes. So without actually looking into if that was true I decided to believe him and continue with the sale. Aside from all of that, they offered me a $500 dollar trade in on my 2008 pontiac g6 which I drove 200+ miles with to that dealership. I laughed at the offer and said that wasn't close to enough for my vehicle. He went back to his manager and told him what I had said so the manager walked outside looked at the car and came back with $750 without even driving the vehicle and said that was as high as he would go. Insulted by the offer, I walked out, sat in my g6, thought for a minute and decided I didn't drive all this way to leave without the car. I walked inside and said I would take the car if they had FILLED my gas tank for my long trip back home. Long story short, I finalized the paperwork and bought the car. After buying the car, I go to leave and they only filled the car to a quarter tank... The next day after buying the car, I wanted to purchase that key fob he had showed me. I got on amazon and found the exact key fob he showed me, I looked at it and read the description, it said IT WAS NOT programmable and was NOT genuine to the vehicle and the only place to get a genuine key fob was from an Audi dealership. So, I went to an Audi dealership and got a quote for a key fob. For just 1 of them it is $400+ without the $75 programming fee! I immediately called John and told him what I have found out and that he needed to make it right, he stalled, played dumb, and said he would speak to his manager about the situation and call me back before 4:30 that day. Well... here we are three days later, no call back, unanswered calls, and now leaving this review. In total to fix the damage and to replace the key fob, I will have to pay over $2,000 in expenses because I was played and made to believe it would be a cheap fix. I would NOT recommend this dealership to anyone unless you want to be lied to and screwed over by both management and the sales team. DO NOT BUY... Read more