Lindsay Acura advertises on a Christian radio station that they are "building trust by providing superior service that is second to none." These ads on this particular station are what took me, new to the area, to Lindsay. The salesman was high-pressure and hounding me to buy a 2007 RDX on the lot. He preyed on my sympathy by telling me he has cancer and that if he didn't make a sale, he would be fired. I was not smart enough to walk away. That evening and the next day, he called me and emailed me. I drove it, decided to buy it. By the time we were working on the deal, it was dark. My husband was now with me after he was off work. He asked about the tires. Salesman said they were fine--they passed Acura specs and were good tires. My husband said to me that I shouldn't buy the car until he could check the tires in daylight. I couldn't really imagine the saleman would so boldly lie and thought the dealership was reputable. During this dealing process, I also mentioned to the salesman that the navgation screen was scratched. He said he would replace it. My husband and I both heard this statement. Next day, my husband sees the tires are dangerously worn. I email salesman who says they're good. I remind salesman about replacing navigation screen. He said he did not say he would replace it.. Blatantly lying now that the deal was done. Tire monitor comes on. Husband puts air in tires, sees two plugs as big as my thumb. Took car to two tire dealers who say tires are dangerous and need replaced. I call Lindsay Acura, take it to Service Dept, am told tires will go 45,000 more miles--an outright lie. Tires already have 46000 mis. I take it to Service Dept again. Supervisor admits the tire with two plugs needs replaced. On this vehicle all tires must be replaced at once to safeguard trasnmission. Supervisor said he will give recommendation to sales manager who states he will call me that evening by 7:00 pm. No call. No follow-up, Four days later, I start calling again. Only get voice mail. No return calls. I call Steve Lindsay, owner, several times. No return call. They show no respect to the customer who has just purchased a $26,000 vehicle. I'm extremley frustrated by the lack of courtesy and follow-up and I call several more times, again only to receive voice mail. Finally, Dusty Lindsay who runs Lindsay Honda, called. His attitude was disdainful, condescending. He said he would not replace the set of tires, even though he acknowledged he would not want his "wife to drive on a tire with two plugs." I have submitted a complaint to the Better Business Bureau/Atty General's Office and Lindsay Acura has not even responded to that agency. STAY AWAY FROM LINDSAY ACURA!! They have no conscience. The customer is forgotten as soon as the deal is closed. They willl sell an unsafe vehicle and not take responsiblity for their unscrupulous dealings. Read more