Great experience
by 02/24/2020on
"Never before" the kind of experience I had with this dealership. Great customer service. Thad Beaver was very thorough with explaining all the features of the MDX we checked out. He answered each and every question we had and made us comfortable through the whole process. The manager wasn't any less. Don't remember his name. Unfortunately MDX wasn’t the right vehicle we wanted but would happily come back to this dealership if we ever needed an Acura.
Will not shop here again
by 05/23/2020on
Bought a certified tlx and my mistake for not looking very closely and wiping rain off the car to see tons of paint chips all over the hood and sides of car and not getting anywhere with management besides offering a paint pen that obviously is a temporary fix since i had a body shop tell me the day after buying it needs that it needs re painted! Will not go here again or refer anyone
Best car buying experience ever
by 12/06/2016on
I just recently bought a Acura RDX from a salesman named Cory Miller. This was hands down one of the best buying experience I have ever had. He was very nice and courteous. I came in not knowing what I really wanted. I told him what I wanted in a vehicle and he found the perfect crossover. I love it. He was very knowledgeable about the car and had a friendly smile. When it comes time to get a new vehicle I will be coming back and asking for Cory.
Another unhappy customer
by 09/21/2016on
Worst customer service you can ever get if you decided to buy a new car from Lindsay Acura. Do not believe the TV adds about special sale because there will be always conditions to make you do not qualify for their sales. This is what happened to me. They tried to rip me off when I tried to trade in my used car and I got a much higher appraisal for my used car from Acura Columbus. When everyone gives Lindsay Acura a bad review, there is a reason.
Disappointing Experience
by 04/02/2015on
I recently traded in for a used TSX from Lindsey Acura. There was a chip in the windshield I asked that Lindsey fix as part of the sale which they agreed to since it is directly in the line of sight while driving. After their "repair" the chip looked worse and they refused to do anything else. My salesperson Frank Garcia said I should turn it in to my insurance to get the cost covered. I will not return to this dealership as they are unethical and have poor customer service. For their "family values" advertised they have no loyalty to someone who has been loyal to the Acura brand (3 purchases in the last 4 years). Do yourself a favor and take your business elsewhere. I would give 0 stars if it was a option.
I felt I got ripped off.
by 08/31/2012on
I felt I got ripped off. I have filed a complaint against Tim Grafentine, Lindsay Acura on BBB. Not recommended. The car had 580 miles on it but the Lindsay salesman Tim had never mentioned it during the whole negotiation process. When the price got settled he let me sign the paperwork without pointing out the car had 580 miles on the odometer. I overlooked at it and signed everything quickly. There were so many things to sign I could not go through all details. I felt I got ripped off. As a sales professional he should have verbally discussed the basic vehicle information with me before signing the paperwork. He did not. The car was right in the lot and not a dealer trader for me. I would not take it if I knew it had 580 miles on it. Yes he could sell it as a new car but he should have make the customer aware of the mileage up front (rather than trying to hide it until the last minute and making the customer overlook at it which was not a right business behavor IMO).
happy customer!
by 10/21/2011on
I purchased a car from Lindsay Acura about a month ago and had an amazing experience. I walked in and was immediately greeted! I worked with David Lopez and he had the upmost knowledge about every car I inquired about. I ended up purchasing a 2012 TL and I love it and couldn't be more happy about y vehicle selection and my experience there. He went over everything until I fully understood it and knew answers to all of my questions! I am more than pleased with my choice on purchasing at Lindsay Acura and I am a customer for life and will refer them to everyone I know inquiring to guy a car. Although David was who I worked with, everyone in the dealership treated me with the upmost respect and I just felt welcomed as soon as I entered the dealership, you can sense the warmth and love the employees there have.. Overall I had an amazing experiece and I am I customer for life! -anonymous
Good Sales Department, but Horrible Service Department
by 04/29/2011on
Good salestaff and sales department, but horrible service department. Service department representatives were very kind on the phone to get your business and had fancy ammenities in the waiting room like an iPad, but actual service was terrible. Did not perform the services they advertised and took twice as long as the "Promised Time" on the initial invoice. When asked more questions, service representative was rude and gave short answers. He did not apologize once. Only received a minor service discount when pressured in order to compensate for all of this, but tacked on a miscellaneous charge to make up part of the difference in the end. Very deceptive practices. Go to Acura of Columbus in Dublin instead.
zdx
by 01/22/2011on
Utilized internet for quotes. Saleperson talked down and berated for knowing about dealer incentives that according to him was none of my business. other dealer in town beat this dealer by 1500.00 right off the bat. Wold not recommend buying from this dealership as the other dealer in town is easier and more reasonable
Unscrupulous, Irresponsible and Dishonest!
by 01/04/2010on
Lindsay Acura advertises on a Christian radio station that they are "building trust by providing superior service that is second to none." These ads on this particular station are what took me, new to the area, to Lindsay. The salesman was high-pressure and hounding me to buy a 2007 RDX on the lot. He preyed on my sympathy by telling me he has cancer and that if he didn't make a sale, he would be fired. I was not smart enough to walk away. That evening and the next day, he called me and emailed me. I drove it, decided to buy it. By the time we were working on the deal, it was dark. My husband was now with me after he was off work. He asked about the tires. Salesman said they were fine--they passed Acura specs and were good tires. My husband said to me that I shouldn't buy the car until he could check the tires in daylight. I couldn't really imagine the saleman would so boldly lie and thought the dealership was reputable. During this dealing process, I also mentioned to the salesman that the navgation screen was scratched. He said he would replace it. My husband and I both heard this statement. Next day, my husband sees the tires are dangerously worn. I email salesman who says they're good. I remind salesman about replacing navigation screen. He said he did not say he would replace it.. Blatantly lying now that the deal was done. Tire monitor comes on. Husband puts air in tires, sees two plugs as big as my thumb. Took car to two tire dealers who say tires are dangerous and need replaced. I call Lindsay Acura, take it to Service Dept, am told tires will go 45,000 more miles--an outright lie. Tires already have 46000 mis. I take it to Service Dept again. Supervisor admits the tire with two plugs needs replaced. On this vehicle all tires must be replaced at once to safeguard trasnmission. Supervisor said he will give recommendation to sales manager who states he will call me that evening by 7:00 pm. No call. No follow-up, Four days later, I start calling again. Only get voice mail. No return calls. I call Steve Lindsay, owner, several times. No return call. They show no respect to the customer who has just purchased a $26,000 vehicle. I'm extremley frustrated by the lack of courtesy and follow-up and I call several more times, again only to receive voice mail. Finally, Dusty Lindsay who runs Lindsay Honda, called. His attitude was disdainful, condescending. He said he would not replace the set of tires, even though he acknowledged he would not want his "wife to drive on a tire with two plugs." I have submitted a complaint to the Better Business Bureau/Atty General's Office and Lindsay Acura has not even responded to that agency. STAY AWAY FROM LINDSAY ACURA!! They have no conscience. The customer is forgotten as soon as the deal is closed. They willl sell an unsafe vehicle and not take responsiblity for their unscrupulous dealings.
Watch Out for the Salespeople
by 10/02/2009on
I went to Lindsay Acura to test drive and get a quote on a new car. Afterward, I received some much better offers on the same new car from various other Acura dealers in the region. I went back to Lindsay to get them to match because I thought I liked our salesperson. I was wrong. The dealership dropped the price only $500 and was still about $2,000 off my best offer and far away from all of the other offers I had received. Instead of being honest and respectable businesspeople by telling me they couldn't match, my salesperson, with the sales manager, also proceeded to tell me that the car at the other Acura dealership might be dropped at port, be a salvage car, etc. Bold faced lies. I bought the car at the other Acura dealership without incident. Do your homework and avoid Lindsay because they will rip you off. If you like paying MSRP and enjoy being lied to, go to Lindsay. Acura of Columbus, Acura of Marion, and Acura of Dayton are much better options. I can't speak to the repair service at Lindsay, but I will never step foot inside that dealership again.
Great Service !
by 09/10/2008on
Would recommend Lindsay Acura. Though I had to drive to Cincinnati, the dealer was great to work with and the sales people were knowledgeable and helpful.
