I brought the car in to get a free inspection and to find out the cause of my check engine light being on. My first disappointment was with being charged $133.44 for the check engine diagnostics (I could have gotten the same check done at Meineke for free). I was told that I needed a new catalytic converter which would cost in excess of $1400.00. I later did some research and found that another individual who owned the exact vehicle model as mine with more miles was able to get his converter replaced for free. I actually called the dealership in Dallas Tx to see how they were able to perform this for free. The service representative I spoke to explained that there was a program through Cadillac that could possibly help me with this situation (This was never mentioned by my local service representative). After speaking to my local service rep I was then told that there was such a program and that I would have to follow up to see what could be done. As a 3 time owner of 3 Cadillacs (2003 CTS, 2004 CTS-V, and current owner of a 2007 STS-V) I felt like I was receiving Chevrolet service instead of Cadillac service. After following up with Cadillac who worked with your establishment, I was offered a discount of only $400 off the total costs. My car had just over 80 K miles and they offered me a ridiculous $400 discount. I would expect this type of offer from a non-luxury dealer but to make this type of offer to a 3 time loyal Cadillac owner does not entice me to be a 4 time Cadillac owner Read more