Germain Cadillac of Easton

4200 Morse Xing, Columbus, OH 43219
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Germain Cadillac of Easton

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
service Rating

Cadillac ATS

by Cadillac on 02/17/2019

The dealership was very fast with repairing my car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

service Rating

flawless experience

by attorney on 02/10/2019

High quality service tech, friendly and helpful service adviser and car porter, car returned clean, and nice waiting room amenities, including comfortable furniture, TV, private offices and complimentary food and drinks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good service

by Nerkpowers on 01/01/2019

We purchased our Cadillac SRX from Germaine Cadillac of Easton. While the car has had multiple severe issues, they are all due to poor design on GM's part. The car has had a complete transmission failure,requiring a tow to the dealer, the CUE has been replaced and the speedometer has ( analog) been replaced. Germain has been exceptional at servicing our car while under warranty. They have supported getting these issues resolved and I have had zero issues with these items since being repaired.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Buying Experience

by jacheson on 09/01/2014

Megan B did a fantastic job of helping me compare Cadillac versus Mercedes allowing me to make a comfortable and informed decision. Ian in the finance Department was also a real pro in expediting the paperwork process to get me out the door in a timely and efficient manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Chevy Service at Cadillac

by ewo1 on 05/11/2013

I brought the car in to get a free inspection and to find out the cause of my check engine light being on. My first disappointment was with being charged $133.44 for the check engine diagnostics (I could have gotten the same check done at Meineke for free). I was told that I needed a new catalytic converter which would cost in excess of $1400.00. I later did some research and found that another individual who owned the exact vehicle model as mine with more miles was able to get his converter replaced for free. I actually called the dealership in Dallas Tx to see how they were able to perform this for free. The service representative I spoke to explained that there was a program through Cadillac that could possibly help me with this situation (This was never mentioned by my local service representative). After speaking to my local service rep I was then told that there was such a program and that I would have to follow up to see what could be done. As a 3 time owner of 3 Cadillacs (2003 CTS, 2004 CTS-V, and current owner of a 2007 STS-V) I felt like I was receiving Chevrolet service instead of Cadillac service. After following up with Cadillac who worked with your establishment, I was offered a discount of only $400 off the total costs. My car had just over 80 K miles and they offered me a ridiculous $400 discount. I would expect this type of offer from a non-luxury dealer but to make this type of offer to a 3 time loyal Cadillac owner does not entice me to be a 4 time Cadillac owner

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Used Car Inspection Warning

by nazili00 on 08/19/2011

I bought a used van from this dealership and I do not feel they disclosed the information honestly. They presented a clean carfax when in truth it turns out the van had been in a wreck where the fender, radiator and AC compressor had to be repaired alsong with 5 other body panel requiring panit. Since buying it, two different dealerships indentified the previous damage within 15 minutes and Germain did not even mention it. Quite the opposite, by presenting a clean car-fax they did nothing wrong but hide the truth. They showed me a clean car-fax when it was obviously not accurate. The car was also in the shop for 3 weeks having a loss of compression in the engine fixed. If you are going to but a car from them, do not take their word for it about anything, have an independant mechanic look at it. The did offer to buy the van back..but at what would have been a $4,000 loss over the 3 month and 2,000 miles I owned it. They did nothing illegal, just not good honest business.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
158 cars in stock
0 new158 used0 certified pre-owned
Cadillac XT5
Cadillac XT5
0 new|16 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Cadillac SRX
Cadillac SRX
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Buick Enclave
Buick Enclave
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
