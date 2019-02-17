Cadillac ATS
by 02/17/2019on
The dealership was very fast with repairing my car
Cadillac ATS
by 02/17/2019on
The dealership was very fast with repairing my car
1 Comments
flawless experience
by 02/10/2019on
High quality service tech, friendly and helpful service adviser and car porter, car returned clean, and nice waiting room amenities, including comfortable furniture, TV, private offices and complimentary food and drinks.
1 Comments
Good service
by 01/01/2019on
We purchased our Cadillac SRX from Germaine Cadillac of Easton. While the car has had multiple severe issues, they are all due to poor design on GM's part. The car has had a complete transmission failure,requiring a tow to the dealer, the CUE has been replaced and the speedometer has ( analog) been replaced. Germain has been exceptional at servicing our car while under warranty. They have supported getting these issues resolved and I have had zero issues with these items since being repaired.
1 Comments
Excellent Buying Experience
by 09/01/2014on
Megan B did a fantastic job of helping me compare Cadillac versus Mercedes allowing me to make a comfortable and informed decision. Ian in the finance Department was also a real pro in expediting the paperwork process to get me out the door in a timely and efficient manner.
Chevy Service at Cadillac
by 05/11/2013on
I brought the car in to get a free inspection and to find out the cause of my check engine light being on. My first disappointment was with being charged $133.44 for the check engine diagnostics (I could have gotten the same check done at Meineke for free). I was told that I needed a new catalytic converter which would cost in excess of $1400.00. I later did some research and found that another individual who owned the exact vehicle model as mine with more miles was able to get his converter replaced for free. I actually called the dealership in Dallas Tx to see how they were able to perform this for free. The service representative I spoke to explained that there was a program through Cadillac that could possibly help me with this situation (This was never mentioned by my local service representative). After speaking to my local service rep I was then told that there was such a program and that I would have to follow up to see what could be done. As a 3 time owner of 3 Cadillacs (2003 CTS, 2004 CTS-V, and current owner of a 2007 STS-V) I felt like I was receiving Chevrolet service instead of Cadillac service. After following up with Cadillac who worked with your establishment, I was offered a discount of only $400 off the total costs. My car had just over 80 K miles and they offered me a ridiculous $400 discount. I would expect this type of offer from a non-luxury dealer but to make this type of offer to a 3 time loyal Cadillac owner does not entice me to be a 4 time Cadillac owner
Used Car Inspection Warning
by 08/19/2011on
I bought a used van from this dealership and I do not feel they disclosed the information honestly. They presented a clean carfax when in truth it turns out the van had been in a wreck where the fender, radiator and AC compressor had to be repaired alsong with 5 other body panel requiring panit. Since buying it, two different dealerships indentified the previous damage within 15 minutes and Germain did not even mention it. Quite the opposite, by presenting a clean car-fax they did nothing wrong but hide the truth. They showed me a clean car-fax when it was obviously not accurate. The car was also in the shop for 3 weeks having a loss of compression in the engine fixed. If you are going to but a car from them, do not take their word for it about anything, have an independant mechanic look at it. The did offer to buy the van back..but at what would have been a $4,000 loss over the 3 month and 2,000 miles I owned it. They did nothing illegal, just not good honest business.
1 Comments