Awesome Sales Experience
by 12/31/2018on
I wanted to write you to let you know Mike McCready was a pleasure to deal with. I bought a pre-owned 2016 Camaro SS a few weeks ago. Mike was not only helpful, courteous and professional, he truly was personable. We had looked at the car a few weeks before I purchased it and I had some concerns. He quickly remedied my concerns and put my mind at ease. It's not too often that you actually have a salesman that looks out for your concerns and just pushes a sale on you. I would recommend Borcherding to all my family and friends who are interested in purchasing a car. I would also recommend that they deal with Mike as I had such a great experience. Good job on customer service and sales !
Unprofessional finance guy over shadows experience
by 04/17/2017on
Our salesman was knowledgeable and easy to work with. However, the finance guy was very unprofessional. Never have I been treated so poorly by someone who I was trying to do business with. I guess the finance guy had a lunch date or something because he was actively discouraging me from reading through the papers I needed to sign. At one point, he brought up my "poor wife and kids sitting out there". The funny part was, by not letting him rush me, I caught an error of his that ended up saving me a nice chunk of change. If I had just set up my financing through my bank before walking in the door, this would be a 5 star review. We were very happy with our vehicle, and again their salesman Nick was one of the finest I have worked with.
Great place to buy a vehicle
by 02/12/2017on
I worked with Chris for over 3 months and he never gave up on me. He was knowledgeable, professional, and stayed patient with me throughout the process. I would strongly recommend him as a salesperson!
Great Experience!
by 09/22/2015on
My wife & I had a great experience with the Borcherding dealership. We had come from another dealership which had us all tied up in knots & somewhat confused. Our salesperson Mike made our experience easier for us. Everyone we dealt with was very nice & professional. We haven't had the vehicle long, but we love it. We would recommend visiting Borcherding if your in the market for a new or used vehicle. They will certainly try to make the sale or leasing experience less stressful.
I would go to Borcherding again
by 07/30/2015on
Our salesperson Jane Scott was fantastic! She took time to understand what our physical needs in a new vehicle were. She made informed recommendations and showed us something that better met our needs than what we originally came into look at. Our whole buying experience with Jane and Borcherding was the best car buying experience we have had in almost 50 years of buying cars.
satisfied customer
by 09/21/2014on
we went in that day just to price a lease on a new terrain, but left with a lease on a new terrain because they worked with us to meet are requirements. we are quite satisfied with their help from the beginning. Hank and all of the other staff were very nice and helpful.
I totally agree with WOMAN BEWARE
by 12/08/2011on
This dealership thinks that woman don't know what they have when they take a car in for trade in. I got alot more from another dealer, one that don't think that a woman knows the engine size and the workings of a car. Will not shop here again.
What a Pleasure!
by 09/16/2011on
Don't understand the other two reviews. I got a great price and the salesman showed me how to save an additional $500 by joining a group to get a discount. Presented invoice and I ended up paying $31,000 on a MSRP of $35,000 prox. Spotless dealership, no pressure, total professionalism, let me test drive on my own and a great product. GM has undergone a startling change in product and sales practice.
They try to swindle you, and the minute you purchase, you are not important
by 06/08/2010on
I completely agree with the other reviewer, they probably would have tried to do the same things if I were a man, but they definitely tried to sell me some $500 care/maintenance package that they claimed they were having a special on so it would be $0 for me, but would 'help them out', so i asked many questions and finally got to the fact that it would actually add $500 to the cost of the car and they flat out LIED to me. Needless to say I did not buy the extra package, and walked away very angry. Once I cooled off I came back and purchased the car, because I figured it didn't matter much what dealer you bought it from after you have the car and I wouldn't have to deal with the sales people any more. That turned out to be wrong, their service deparment managers are trained just like their sales people... they hold zero loyalty to you if you have a problem with the car, even though you bought it from them. You might as well be a stranger. I have found this dealer to be a big disappointment at every turn, and am sorry I went with them. They try to take advantage of you and you get NOTHING in return. The truth is, go with a dealer you trust, and that has good service reviews, because that is what will matter in the end. If the dealer you trust doesn't have the car with the exact options you want, they can always get it for you from another dealer.
No honest people here! Women buyers BEWARE
by 11/24/2009on
I am a woman and I found a 2005 Buick Rainer that I wanted to purchase at this dealer. Well first off they would not budge one penny on the car I wanted and to make it worse they tried to offer me some stupid amount for my car that I knew was off the wall because I had other dealers tell me what they would give me. While I was looking at the car they said there was a woman in the office trying to buy the car. Once I showed enough interest they told me her credit was bad and she couldn't get the car. Then when I didin't like the deal they offered they told me her husand would be there in a couple of hours and he had good credit to buy the car. Thet started trying to show me other cars. I asked for the keys to my car and I left. They called me 2 days later to say they still have the car and wanted me to call. I ended up going to [another dealership] in Hillsboro and bought a year older Buick Rainer with less miles and got a fair trade in for my car.
