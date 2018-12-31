2.3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I completely agree with the other reviewer, they probably would have tried to do the same things if I were a man, but they definitely tried to sell me some $500 care/maintenance package that they claimed they were having a special on so it would be $0 for me, but would 'help them out', so i asked many questions and finally got to the fact that it would actually add $500 to the cost of the car and they flat out LIED to me. Needless to say I did not buy the extra package, and walked away very angry. Once I cooled off I came back and purchased the car, because I figured it didn't matter much what dealer you bought it from after you have the car and I wouldn't have to deal with the sales people any more. That turned out to be wrong, their service deparment managers are trained just like their sales people... they hold zero loyalty to you if you have a problem with the car, even though you bought it from them. You might as well be a stranger. I have found this dealer to be a big disappointment at every turn, and am sorry I went with them. They try to take advantage of you and you get NOTHING in return. The truth is, go with a dealer you trust, and that has good service reviews, because that is what will matter in the end. If the dealer you trust doesn't have the car with the exact options you want, they can always get it for you from another dealer. Read more