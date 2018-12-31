Borcherding Buick GMC

Borcherding Buick GMC

9737 Kings Auto Mall Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Borcherding Buick GMC

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
sales Rating

Awesome Sales Experience

by Awesomesales on 12/31/2018

I wanted to write you to let you know Mike McCready was a pleasure to deal with. I bought a pre-owned 2016 Camaro SS a few weeks ago. Mike was not only helpful, courteous and professional, he truly was personable. We had looked at the car a few weeks before I purchased it and I had some concerns. He quickly remedied my concerns and put my mind at ease. It's not too often that you actually have a salesman that looks out for your concerns and just pushes a sale on you. I would recommend Borcherding to all my family and friends who are interested in purchasing a car. I would also recommend that they deal with Mike as I had such a great experience. Good job on customer service and sales !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
16 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Recall for service

by MikeSpicer on 06/24/2019

I was late in making an appointment and finally got one scheduled on a Friday. The work was done and completed on Friday which worked out well for me. Tony was on top of things and I would recommend Tony and the service department to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Awful experience

by TiAra on 12/29/2018

I paid over 1,300.00 just two weeks ago to get my 2013 Chevy Malibu fixed and now I’m having the same issue with overheating but now I was told that I have to pay for a water pump because it’s now leaking, when I complained on the phone Gary told me that he would call me back in 10 minutes in regards to him sending in a ticket to see if the manufacturer would pay for the work to be done, 4 hours go by and never received a call so me and my coworker went up to Borcherding and was told “we cannot foresee the future, it don’t matter if it was one day or 2 weeks, once that car leaves the dealership, it’s not our issue anymore” unbelievable, I have never received such careless customer service in my life.. me and my coworker was in disbelief and will now escalate the issue even further.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Unprofessional finance guy over shadows experience

by CincyBuyer7 on 04/17/2017

Our salesman was knowledgeable and easy to work with. However, the finance guy was very unprofessional. Never have I been treated so poorly by someone who I was trying to do business with. I guess the finance guy had a lunch date or something because he was actively discouraging me from reading through the papers I needed to sign. At one point, he brought up my "poor wife and kids sitting out there". The funny part was, by not letting him rush me, I caught an error of his that ended up saving me a nice chunk of change. If I had just set up my financing through my bank before walking in the door, this would be a 5 star review. We were very happy with our vehicle, and again their salesman Nick was one of the finest I have worked with.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great place to buy a vehicle

by ramiko1 on 02/12/2017

I worked with Chris for over 3 months and he never gave up on me. He was knowledgeable, professional, and stayed patient with me throughout the process. I would strongly recommend him as a salesperson!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by jerrycoleman on 10/12/2015

Arrived early to get an oil change before leaving for a long trip. My service associate was very puntual and from every angle made sure I was completely taken care of from the oil change to rotating the tires (which turns out I was too early for a rotation) to washing the car. Every detail was covered and completed to my satisfaction. This was my first time experiencing Borcherding and am very glad that I chose this dealership for all my service needs. Thanks for a great job!!! You've earned my loyalty!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience!

by MarpaulieB3 on 09/22/2015

My wife & I had a great experience with the Borcherding dealership. We had come from another dealership which had us all tied up in knots & somewhat confused. Our salesperson Mike made our experience easier for us. Everyone we dealt with was very nice & professional. We haven't had the vehicle long, but we love it. We would recommend visiting Borcherding if your in the market for a new or used vehicle. They will certainly try to make the sale or leasing experience less stressful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

I would go to Borcherding again

by krcarnes on 07/30/2015

Our salesperson Jane Scott was fantastic! She took time to understand what our physical needs in a new vehicle were. She made informed recommendations and showed us something that better met our needs than what we originally came into look at. Our whole buying experience with Jane and Borcherding was the best car buying experience we have had in almost 50 years of buying cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

satisfied customer

by jimrob65 on 09/21/2014

we went in that day just to price a lease on a new terrain, but left with a lease on a new terrain because they worked with us to meet are requirements. we are quite satisfied with their help from the beginning. Hank and all of the other staff were very nice and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service experience

by Dougr4FSU on 04/14/2014

Our 2002 Envoy is nearly 13 years old so was due for significant regular maintenance updates. While this can be expensive, it is necessary to keep it running and in good condition. The service staff at Borcherding, particularly Chris F, have been very professional and informative as they explain exactly what's being done and for what reason(s) and manage my expectations for time and specific expense of all repairs. Great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

I totally agree with WOMAN BEWARE

by blondblnd on 12/08/2011

This dealership thinks that woman don't know what they have when they take a car in for trade in. I got alot more from another dealer, one that don't think that a woman knows the engine size and the workings of a car. Will not shop here again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

What a Pleasure!

by newbuckeye on 09/16/2011

Don't understand the other two reviews. I got a great price and the salesman showed me how to save an additional $500 by joining a group to get a discount. Presented invoice and I ended up paying $31,000 on a MSRP of $35,000 prox. Spotless dealership, no pressure, total professionalism, let me test drive on my own and a great product. GM has undergone a startling change in product and sales practice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very Helpful People

by janet_7 on 02/11/2011

I recently had work done on my car at Borcherding. The people were helpful and kind. I asked lots of questions and the person was very patient. The work was completed quickly and my vehicle was washed for free. Very nice people. I will continue to go to Borcherding in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

They try to swindle you, and the minute you purchase, you are not important

by 2007pontiac on 06/08/2010

I completely agree with the other reviewer, they probably would have tried to do the same things if I were a man, but they definitely tried to sell me some $500 care/maintenance package that they claimed they were having a special on so it would be $0 for me, but would 'help them out', so i asked many questions and finally got to the fact that it would actually add $500 to the cost of the car and they flat out LIED to me. Needless to say I did not buy the extra package, and walked away very angry. Once I cooled off I came back and purchased the car, because I figured it didn't matter much what dealer you bought it from after you have the car and I wouldn't have to deal with the sales people any more. That turned out to be wrong, their service deparment managers are trained just like their sales people... they hold zero loyalty to you if you have a problem with the car, even though you bought it from them. You might as well be a stranger. I have found this dealer to be a big disappointment at every turn, and am sorry I went with them. They try to take advantage of you and you get NOTHING in return. The truth is, go with a dealer you trust, and that has good service reviews, because that is what will matter in the end. If the dealer you trust doesn't have the car with the exact options you want, they can always get it for you from another dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

You are not a loyal customer, you are a way for them to make money.

by 2007pontiac on 06/08/2010

I had warped rotors at 15,000 miles (warranty is for 36,000 miles), and after much in-person discussion, they filed them down instead of replacing them. At 37,500 miles, I had a front lower control arm bushing that fell out and had metal on metal hitting every time I went over a slight bump. I also had leaking struts. I knew this because I had already had it checked out at two places. I called the service department to inform them of this and ask if they would work with me to get some break from GM on the price of fixing this, because these things should NOT be happening at this mileage, and the car was barely out of warranty. They asked if I bought the car there (as if it were going to matter), I said yes, and they said well we can't do anything, your car is out of warranty. You can pay us a $90 non-refundable fee to look at it, and see what's wrong with it (the other places had looked at it for free), and IF you agree to get it fixed here, we'll take the $90 out of the cost to repair it, and we'll call GM and ask them if they'll do anything on the price. That very slim chance of getting a good deal, wasn't worth $90 to me, in dealing with them in the past I was almost sure the only result would be me losing $90 and being given a ridiculous estimate to fix the car. If the customer who bought a car from you is having major trouble due to the poor design and cheap parts of a car you sold them, you should at least have the courtesy to take a look at it for them, and discuss the options. It would have taken 2 minutes for me to point out the touching metal plates and leaking struts to the mechanic, to prove to them that they indeed needed replaced. It wasn't worth $90 plus a lot of fighting, and then paying a huge repair fee, so I ended up getting it fixed at a non-dealer repair shop for $675. I just wish that making such a huge purchase like a car would mean something to a dealer, and they would try to earn your business in the future. I don't see how they keep any customers at this dealership, if they ever do. I have had good dealers in the past who worked with the customer on service, and I was very loyal to them, so I know it is possible. Please go with a dealer who is more like that.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

No honest people here! Women buyers BEWARE

by 2005buick on 11/24/2009

I am a woman and I found a 2005 Buick Rainer that I wanted to purchase at this dealer. Well first off they would not budge one penny on the car I wanted and to make it worse they tried to offer me some stupid amount for my car that I knew was off the wall because I had other dealers tell me what they would give me. While I was looking at the car they said there was a woman in the office trying to buy the car. Once I showed enough interest they told me her credit was bad and she couldn't get the car. Then when I didin't like the deal they offered they told me her husand would be there in a couple of hours and he had good credit to buy the car. Thet started trying to show me other cars. I asked for the keys to my car and I left. They called me 2 days later to say they still have the car and wanted me to call. I ended up going to [another dealership] in Hillsboro and bought a year older Buick Rainer with less miles and got a fair trade in for my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

62 cars in stock
0 new62 used0 certified pre-owned
Buick Encore
Buick Encore
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
GMC Terrain
GMC Terrain
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Our Values Are Timeless.

We are rooted in our customer-first business philosophy based on the core values of Trust, Communication and Action. We have stayed true to our word since we first opened 40 years ago. The newest renovation of our convenient facility located in the Kings Auto Mall was completed in 2014 is able to offer our customers an even better and easier place to experience a great Buick and GMC Truck dealer!

Every customer at Borcherding receives the Borcherding Advantage:

Car Washes For Life

Complimentary Loaner Vehicle For Life (with major service)

Complimentary Vacation Luggage Carrier For 2 Years

Complimentary Pre-Vacation Vehicle Check For 2 Years

Complimentary Battery Check For 2 Years

Complimentary Local Shuttle Service For Life

Complimentary Multi-Point Inspections For 2 Years

Complimentary Body Shop Estimates For 2 Years

10% OFF All Vehicle Accessories

$500 Trade In Advantage

ALL AT NO CHARGE TO YOU!

what sets us apart
Organizations both present and past that are supported by Borcherding: Operation Give Back, American Cancer Society, Make A Wish, Juvenile Diabetes, National Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve to name a few & many local schools.
We Will Earn Your Trust and Keep It. Our Mission is to create a welcoming environment where we do the basics brilliantly to make it easy to attract new and grow loyal customers and employees. Our core values are Trust, Communication.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

