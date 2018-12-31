service Rating

I had warped rotors at 15,000 miles (warranty is for 36,000 miles), and after much in-person discussion, they filed them down instead of replacing them. At 37,500 miles, I had a front lower control arm bushing that fell out and had metal on metal hitting every time I went over a slight bump. I also had leaking struts. I knew this because I had already had it checked out at two places. I called the service department to inform them of this and ask if they would work with me to get some break from GM on the price of fixing this, because these things should NOT be happening at this mileage, and the car was barely out of warranty. They asked if I bought the car there (as if it were going to matter), I said yes, and they said well we can't do anything, your car is out of warranty. You can pay us a $90 non-refundable fee to look at it, and see what's wrong with it (the other places had looked at it for free), and IF you agree to get it fixed here, we'll take the $90 out of the cost to repair it, and we'll call GM and ask them if they'll do anything on the price. That very slim chance of getting a good deal, wasn't worth $90 to me, in dealing with them in the past I was almost sure the only result would be me losing $90 and being given a ridiculous estimate to fix the car. If the customer who bought a car from you is having major trouble due to the poor design and cheap parts of a car you sold them, you should at least have the courtesy to take a look at it for them, and discuss the options. It would have taken 2 minutes for me to point out the touching metal plates and leaking struts to the mechanic, to prove to them that they indeed needed replaced. It wasn't worth $90 plus a lot of fighting, and then paying a huge repair fee, so I ended up getting it fixed at a non-dealer repair shop for $675. I just wish that making such a huge purchase like a car would mean something to a dealer, and they would try to earn your business in the future. I don't see how they keep any customers at this dealership, if they ever do. I have had good dealers in the past who worked with the customer on service, and I was very loyal to them, so I know it is possible. Please go with a dealer who is more like that. Read more