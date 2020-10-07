1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Stay more than six feet away from this shoddy place. This dealership will love you until after you've bought one of their cars. I had bought a 2019 RAV4 at Coughlin. I was impressed by their responsiveness, frankly. It was the only RAV4 that had what I wanted, so I drove 6 1/2 hours out of state. Acquired financing, drove there, etc. Everything seemed fine with the vehicle, except the bumper was slightly out. I mean slightly. Even the salesperson had a hard time looking for it. I pointed it out and the salesperson who took the car as a trade said it was grandma owned and that "she hit a post, and there was no damage." No accidents, 1 owner, he insisted. When I pointed out he's obviously lying, he swore to me he was a "good Christian man" and would not. *Eyeroll*, like that means anything. Anyway, that should have been my red flag. My mistake. I drove all this way and the damage really did seem incredibly minor. I mean, any reasonable person working with a scrupulous dealership would have had any damage pointed out to them, but of course Coughlin gets to cover themselves with the fact that I bought a used car (not a 30 going on 40 thousand dollar used car that they insisted was not damaged). I ended up buying the car, registered it here. Come to find out, I took the car to a few body shops in my area, and there's a lot more underneath I found out. Not only was that side of the bumper refinished and repainted (I was shown the sand marks and differences in the paint), but the very expensive headlight housing and mount was cracked, along with whatever else lurks underneath the bumper. It's upwards of $1400 to fix at my preferred body shop. After getting through to the manager, Andy, I was told defiantly over the phone I bought a used car and it's my problem and not theirs. I mean, fine, but it's kinda slimy. Anyway, I emailed him over the documents from the body shop, and after 4 days of hearing nothing he told me that there is nothing they will do and that I bought the car AS-IS. Again, slimy business practices. Learn from my mistake. One, do not trust this place or any other dealer for that matter. Two, always, always, always get a pre-purchase inspection at a body shop if anything looks off or there is an accident on the CarFax or if there is even small damage like in my case, and also get a pre-purchase inspection mechanically. These are things that you think you wouldn't have to do with a 2 year old vehicle, but shady dealerships like Coughlin are rampant, so please learn from my mistake. I am attaching the Buyers' Order that Andy so kindly got over to me after he informed me they don't care about their customers 3 weeks after purchase, so the dealership cannot say they "do not have me in their records" like they seemingly do with so many negative reviews on here. Read more