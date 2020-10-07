Customer Reviews of Coughlin Chillicothe
Best car buying experience to date!
by 07/10/2020on
I would highly recommend this dealership. On a chance we drove down to Chillicothe from Columbus looking for a used suv. Our salesman Joe Coleman was fantastic!! He listened to what we were looking for and our budget. He treated us like family and explained our options and allowed my wife and I to discuss them without any hassle or aggressive sales pitch. It was such a relief, seeing how we had spoken to sales people from other dealerships that were not so welcoming, understanding, and even interested in anything other than selling us a car. I would happily drive the hour back to Coughlin Chevrolet of Chillicothe if I were in the market for another car. The general manager Andy Gilbert does a great job there! I have previously purchased multiple cars from Andy when he was in sales and even requested him at a previous dealership prior to our trip to Coughlin. To somehow cross paths with him as we were finishing our deal was the icing on the cake. I couldn't give a higher recommendation for a dealership, general manager, and salesman. *****
Purchase process good - check engine light after 665 miles not so good
by 01/07/2022on
The buying process was good at Coughlin Chillicothe. With 665 miles on my brand new 2021 Chevy Silverado RST with the 3.0 Duramax diesel, the check engine light comes on. I sent an email to my salesman and left a voicemail with the sales manager at the dealership, a day later I get this emailed response: "Sorry, I was off yesterday. Looks like the exhaust sensor putting out a code. Should get it to a service station soon as possible." Thanks.
Mr. and Mrs. William Frank
by 08/11/2021on
Good experience. Sales associate was knowledgable and personable. Very attentive and helpful. Enjoying our new vehicle. Glad we formed a relationship with this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shoddy Dealership - go somewhere else
by 08/09/2021on
Stay more than six feet away from this shoddy place. This dealership will love you until after you've bought one of their cars. I had bought a 2019 RAV4 at Coughlin. I was impressed by their responsiveness, frankly. It was the only RAV4 that had what I wanted, so I drove 6 1/2 hours out of state. Acquired financing, drove there, etc. Everything seemed fine with the vehicle, except the bumper was slightly out. I mean slightly. Even the salesperson had a hard time looking for it. I pointed it out and the salesperson who took the car as a trade said it was grandma owned and that "she hit a post, and there was no damage." No accidents, 1 owner, he insisted. When I pointed out he's obviously lying, he swore to me he was a "good Christian man" and would not. *Eyeroll*, like that means anything. Anyway, that should have been my red flag. My mistake. I drove all this way and the damage really did seem incredibly minor. I mean, any reasonable person working with a scrupulous dealership would have had any damage pointed out to them, but of course Coughlin gets to cover themselves with the fact that I bought a used car (not a 30 going on 40 thousand dollar used car that they insisted was not damaged). I ended up buying the car, registered it here. Come to find out, I took the car to a few body shops in my area, and there's a lot more underneath I found out. Not only was that side of the bumper refinished and repainted (I was shown the sand marks and differences in the paint), but the very expensive headlight housing and mount was cracked, along with whatever else lurks underneath the bumper. It's upwards of $1400 to fix at my preferred body shop. After getting through to the manager, Andy, I was told defiantly over the phone I bought a used car and it's my problem and not theirs. I mean, fine, but it's kinda slimy. Anyway, I emailed him over the documents from the body shop, and after 4 days of hearing nothing he told me that there is nothing they will do and that I bought the car AS-IS. Again, slimy business practices. Learn from my mistake. One, do not trust this place or any other dealer for that matter. Two, always, always, always get a pre-purchase inspection at a body shop if anything looks off or there is an accident on the CarFax or if there is even small damage like in my case, and also get a pre-purchase inspection mechanically. These are things that you think you wouldn't have to do with a 2 year old vehicle, but shady dealerships like Coughlin are rampant, so please learn from my mistake. I am attaching the Buyers' Order that Andy so kindly got over to me after he informed me they don't care about their customers 3 weeks after purchase, so the dealership cannot say they "do not have me in their records" like they seemingly do with so many negative reviews on here.
Coughlin [non-permissible content removed]
by 04/10/2021on
- I had to ask for total OTD price (all fees/charges of any kind) multiple times. - Lowball offer for trade-in allowance on car they admitted was worth more. - Lied about requirements of doc fee and refused to work with me on price after claiming that they really wanted to get rid of the car i test drove. - Contacted by 2 different employees, one of which asked me if i wanted to test drive after I had already traveled 3 hours and done so previously. Huge waste of time from a dealership that only tells 90% of the truth -- and that's only once you ask them the same thing multiple times. - Pretended to be breaking even on a car they probably gave 4k for at most and when they own 12 dealership locations. - Claim to not have record under listed Google user name so they don't have to lie and dispute the details and customer claims from their review. Check how many times they've done this for bad reviews. - Tried to get me to agree to finance even when I said I would be buying outright when I first contacted the dealership. - Family/friends padding reviews and/or fake Google reviews. - Vehicle being sold had 157k miles, low tire tread, seat wear, unreliable remote start, worn interior/dash... These people are the same type of [non-permissible content removed] who work at every dealership, don't believe the hype.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
1 Comments
Auto Service
by 06/11/2020on
Service was done in a timely matter and the service personnel dealt with was knowledgeable and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
No pressure sale
by 11/18/2019on
Great experience buying a car, no pressure. The sale manager went out of his way to make sure I got the SUV that day. Would recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Easy purchase
by 10/01/2019on
We don’t have the best credit but Aaron Remy was not only able to get us financed but helped us find exactly what we wanted in a vehicle. It was an easy process and much appreciated!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome
by 09/30/2019on
Up front pricing and in out out
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
CindySmith
by 08/18/2019on
Excellent experience dealing with Cindy Smith at Coughlin's Circleville. Met her originally this month when we bought a new Chevy Silverado, and decided to purchase our lease Acadia as well. Wish all car deals were handled in her style!
Negligence.
by 06/20/2019on
Just a warning for all out there with a GM vehicle. Do not attempt to receive repairs at Coughlin CHEVROLET. I came in with a door that wouldn't auto unlock and a radio that wouldn't work. They diagnosed it over 2 weeks and came to the conclusion it was two modules. They then replaced and reprogrammed the modules at a cost of 1700$. This lead to nothing being fixed and my dash gauges are now broken and they want 300 to repair that. (They broke that and want me to pay MORE) so for $2000+ I will have a car that will be in the same shape it was in before they got it. *Beware*
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Avoid
by 06/16/2019on
Bad business - avoid. My letter to Coughlin's Chillicothe office: I recently purchase a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee from your Chillicothe office. Not less than a week later, the Jeep would not start. AAA came to my house and told me that the battery was completely dead and unusable. AAA then towed it to a local dealership, who told me the same thing about the battery, noting that it appeared to be the original battery from 2011. I missed work because of this. Earlier today, the local dealership informed me that your office said that it will not reimburse for the replacement battery under the 30 day purchase warranty I received with the Jeep. Now, I understand that batteries are considered “normal wear and tear,” but based on what both the local dealership and AAA said about the battery (it was the original from 2011 and completely dead), it seems reasonable that your office knew or should have known that the battery was close to dead when it was sold to me, especially considering the Jeep's limited use over the past several years. The alternative seems unlikely. At the very least, I would think as a matter of due diligence and good business practice that your office would have confirmed the battery was in good working order before allowing me to drive off the lot, as opposed to merely recharging it as a temporary fix. As a matter of good business, your office's policies, and/or the 30 day warranty, I urge you to reconsider covering the cost of the replacement battery and installation (approximately $330). Please respond at your earliest convenience. Response from sales manager: I am sorry this happened unfortunately there is nothing we can do the battery is not covered under the 30 day warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fast, Friendly Service
by 01/30/2019on
Thanks to the freezing temperatures, I managed to detach one of my truck door handles from the door. Coughlin had the part in stock, and made an appointment for the next day. On the day of my service, I got there early, and they took my truck back early. My new door handle was quickly installed and I was on my way. Coughlin's indoor drop off/pick up area is great for those days when the weather is not cooperating!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A wonderful experience!
by 08/26/2018on
I never thought that buying a new to me vehicle could be an enjoyable experience but Couglin Chillicothe and especially Joey Davis did just that! He is amazing and such an asset to this dealership. He found my PERFECT vehicle, kept in touch, and stayed late to make sure I was happy. Thank you, Joey for giving me my dream car!
Shop-Click-Drive
by 09/01/2016on
From filling out the Shop-Click-Drive purchase request online to picking up my vehicle, it was a very fast, easy and professional experience for me. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Highly recommended
by 06/13/2016on
I recently purchased my 2nd car from Coughlin Chillicothe. A+ customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
