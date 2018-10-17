I've never had an issue getting exactly the service I have requested with no hard sells. The staff is professional and courteous, the facility is easy to enter with a nice waiting area. Scheduling is easy online and my car always comes back with a wash. An excellent value.
My truck was in the shop and was worked on! After them trying to fix it they still can’t seem to get the alignment right ! My truck has been aligned three times ! All three times my truck comes back with bad reports and still shakes in the front end ! They even admitted to balancing my tires wrong. They said it Casued bad rod force and that they fixed it! So after all there work and all the read outs! The problem was not relsolved ! I feel they are just given me the run around and don’t know how to fix my truck ! With the added extra wear to my tires they still don’t want to fix the issue they want to tell me that it’s all fixed! When they rpopblem hasn’t been resolved!
Great experience !! Our salesman was wonderful to deal with. He answered all of our questions in a timely manner. Curtis went out of his way to make sure all of our needs were met . It was a real pleasure working with Curtis ! Curtis Evans is a real asset to your business !!
Voss made our purchase a no hassle proposition. Our salesman, Aaron was quite but professional; no hard selling. We found just the car my wife wanted: a 2014 Chevy Malibu LTX in Diamond White. There were very nice discounts including 4,000 mi. mileage/use discount, GM Incentive, Veteran Discount, GM Friends/Family Discount. Altogether about $7k off sticker. Full new car warranties applied and we loved the free 2-year maintenance promise.