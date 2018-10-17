service Rating

My truck was in the shop and was worked on! After them trying to fix it they still can’t seem to get the alignment right ! My truck has been aligned three times ! All three times my truck comes back with bad reports and still shakes in the front end ! They even admitted to balancing my tires wrong. They said it Casued bad rod force and that they fixed it! So after all there work and all the read outs! The problem was not relsolved ! I feel they are just given me the run around and don’t know how to fix my truck ! With the added extra wear to my tires they still don’t want to fix the issue they want to tell me that it’s all fixed! When they rpopblem hasn’t been resolved! Read more