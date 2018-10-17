Voss Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
100 Loop Rd, Centerville, OH 45459
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Voss Chevrolet

4.0
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by bluerider on 10/17/2018

Jeff was very helpful with my purchase of a new truck, he also checked all discounts running at that time to save me the most money they could. Left very happy and with the truck I love.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
10 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Always exceptional service and a clean car

by Heidi S . on 11/20/2018

I've never had an issue getting exactly the service I have requested with no hard sells. The staff is professional and courteous, the facility is easy to enter with a nice waiting area. Scheduling is easy online and my car always comes back with a wash. An excellent value.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

crashed up

by AirMike on 11/18/2018

Angie was very nice to work with. Every need was met.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Voss Chev Service

by D L Willis on 11/16/2018

Appointment was on time. Courteous meeting at front door. Promised on time service. Service was complete.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Verify the work before you leave the dealership

by Person1 on 11/15/2018

Third time in a row for service and there was an issue

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Balancing up tires

by Dcdaws92 on 11/02/2018

My truck was in the shop and was worked on! After them trying to fix it they still can’t seem to get the alignment right ! My truck has been aligned three times ! All three times my truck comes back with bad reports and still shakes in the front end ! They even admitted to balancing my tires wrong. They said it Casued bad rod force and that they fixed it! So after all there work and all the read outs! The problem was not relsolved ! I feel they are just given me the run around and don’t know how to fix my truck ! With the added extra wear to my tires they still don’t want to fix the issue they want to tell me that it’s all fixed! When they rpopblem hasn’t been resolved!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by bluerider on 10/17/2018

Jeff was very helpful with my purchase of a new truck, he also checked all discounts running at that time to save me the most money they could. Left very happy and with the truck I love.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

broken part replacement

by Jeff Gorrell on 05/09/2018

Part that was broken by dealer was fixed in a timely manner at no charge. Very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Laura Pennie customer

by Casey1213 on 04/12/2018

Great experience !! Our salesman was wonderful to deal with. He answered all of our questions in a timely manner. Curtis went out of his way to make sure all of our needs were met . It was a real pleasure working with Curtis ! Curtis Evans is a real asset to your business !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Voss- A Pleasant New Car Purchase Adventure

by compyelc4 on 04/18/2014

Voss made our purchase a no hassle proposition. Our salesman, Aaron was quite but professional; no hard selling. We found just the car my wife wanted: a 2014 Chevy Malibu LTX in Diamond White. There were very nice discounts including 4,000 mi. mileage/use discount, GM Incentive, Veteran Discount, GM Friends/Family Discount. Altogether about $7k off sticker. Full new car warranties applied and we loved the free 2-year maintenance promise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sales person of the year!

by got1onme on 03/21/2014

I purchased a 2014 Chevy Spark from Lang Chevrolet, my sales person was excellent. All of my questions were answered and the questions that the sales person did not know, he found out for me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
123 cars in stock
0 new71 used52 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|1 used|
8 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes