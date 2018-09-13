sales Rating

After I bought the car I called the salesman to see if there was another set of keys, but after a day and a half of not returning my call I called the internet manager to ask the same question. I told her Matt G. has not called me back after 2 attempts of me calling him and leaving a message. I asked her to help me instead of him and she said yes. This was late in the day so I asked her to please get back tome by noon the next day and she agreed to. The next day at 2:00 pm she had not called me so I called the sales manager Vic. Upon talking to him it took 15 sec. to find out there was not a second set of keys. I also was told by Matt G the gouge on lower right rear bumper , that the entire bumper was replaced. The sales manager told me they repaired the gouge and painted it, so they lied to me. I then asked why there was paint dust on the car, its a black car so you could not see it unless you rubbed your hand over it and then your hand was black. I asked why they didn't cover rest of the car and got no answer. Vic told me they were suppose to wax it to get the dust off but didn't. This dealership is in Celina, Ohio I live 120 miles north west of there so they agreed to meet me in Fort Wayne to show me the car and make the deal. Vic told me to bring the car to them and they would wax it , I said I am 120 miles away, he had nothing else to offer me, he apologize. I am stuck with getting it done and paying for it myself. Never again. Car dealerships wonder why people hate dealing with them. Stay clear from Kerns Ford. Read more