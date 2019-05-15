Preston Kia
Awesome Experience
by 05/15/2019on
From the time I talked with Brian B and Ed Smith I got my new Kia Soul, I felt like every question and concern I had was taken seriously and answered.
Amazing experience for a First time buyer.
by 05/07/2019on
The family a Preston definitely took the time to go above and beyond, they sat me down and were honest with me. They understood my situation and did everything to make sure I was taken care of. Thank you everyone at Preston even the guest were some of the nicest people I’ve ever met.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome dealership
by 05/02/2019on
Had another great leasing experience with Bruce Friedman, leased my wife's first Kia Sportage thru Bruce at another dealership and was happy to find him and lease another at Preston Kia … great dealership with a very accommodating staff.
Great Experience!
by 03/03/2019on
Tony Perry and the Preston staff were outstanding! They answered any and all questions we had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My 2019 Kia Sportage
by 03/03/2019on
Our salesman Brian Bossler was very helpful. He showed us all of the options that we had to choose from, which helped us make a great choice of our Sportage. He also was very down to earth which put us at ease while purchasing. Also Ed Smith, the sales manager, was so very helpful in helping us get a monthly payment we were comfortable with. So very happy with the sales team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolutely Fabulous
by 01/04/2019on
Thank you for making the car buying experience so good. 3 other dealers are getting bad reviews as they didn't care about us or what we wanted, just what they wanted to sell that day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership!
by 12/20/2018on
They went out of their way to make sure we were happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 11/03/2018on
Mike P has come through many, many times. We have bought/leased multiple cars/trucks from him and are always extremely satisfied. We have our cars serviced there also and appreciate the care they take care of our vehicles and us as people. Thank you!! Highly recommend!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ms
by 08/28/2018on
Sales people and financial person were extremely friendly and went out of their way to help me with my purchase. They did everything they could to get me the best possible rate.
Great experience
by 07/24/2018on
Bill Preston and Bill Lane were nothing but honest and a pleasure to deal with. I will be buying my next vehicle from them in the future. From their customer service to their maintenance staff, nothing went unfixed or unnoticed. Wonderful staff here all the way around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our Best Service
by 03/30/2018on
Main reason why we picked Preston even though we live 30 miles away is that they pick up and delivery for service. The service department is great so in addition to our Kia, I recently purchased an F150 from their Ford dealership. Thanks Pat for driving excellence in your dealership.
Great experiance
by 03/29/2018on
Karen, James and Ed were all very helpful and informative. They made our buying experience easy and pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leasing a Kia Sportage
by 03/27/2018on
I have purchased and leased Honda's for years. Decided to look around at other vehicles. Tony at Preston Kia greeted my husband and I as we entered the dealership. We took a text drive and liked what we saw. We sat with Tony and went over the Sportage details. In the end we leased the Kia. Tony was very knowledgeable about the product and is the type of person who is very suited to deal with the public. He reminded me to give him a call should any questions or problems arise. I thoroughly enjoyed the car shopping experience because there was no high pressure tactics involved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Customer Service
by 07/24/2017on
I called inquiring about possibly purchasing a new vehicle. An appointment was set up. I was matched with the perfect salesperson who took the time to listen to my needs, to better assist me with my decision. Every person I worked with, through the sales process, was wonderful and made me feel and understand that they wanted my entire experience to go well and send me home with exactly what I wanted. They went above my expectations! Thanks Preston Kia Team.
An outstanding experience
by 02/27/2017on
Everyone was very friendly and they all went out of their way to make our experience memorable. We went in looking for a used vehicle and ended up getting a new one for a little more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Vehicle
by 12/02/2016on
I went to the dealership to trade in my current lease and my regular salesman was out, another team member stepped up to the plate and took my info to give to Bill Hale. I must say Tom stepped in and up to the plate when our regular salesman Bill Hale was out for medical leave. Tom went above the call of duty. He was very kind and showed great patience with me and all my questions. You have a great team and I would highly recommend either of these fine gentleman to my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New vehicle
by 06/06/2016on
This is the 4th vehicle I've purchased or leased from Preston. My sales rep, JJ has always gone out of his way to ensure I'm comfortable in every aspect with my final decision in choosing a vehicle. Everyone at Preston is knowledgeable, courteous and caring, making me, the customer, feel like someone special. I am more than satisfied with the entire experience and love my new Kia Soul.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good experience
by 12/06/2015on
love the new kia but was disappointed I didn't find out how low the passenger seat was,I didn't notice it when i took test drive,but on the way home my husband drove,by the time we got home I had a stiff neck from trying to see out over the hood.We went told it didn't have an automatic seat rise,or that was an upgrade.When my grandson sits there hes almost on the floor,poor design,but Ill have to live with it for 39 months.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The ONLY dealership for me!
by 11/14/2015on
I just purchased my third vehicle from Preston, and I was very satisfied with the exceptional service from my Salesman, Bob Chatlos to Bill Preston who assisted with my financing, to the wonderful people in the service department who treated me like family!! I can't imagine doing business elsewhere.!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't buy a car anywhere but Preston!
by 07/29/2013on
I contacted many Kia dealers, but Preston guys work hard! I inquired online what I was looking for, and Rich contacted me within 30 minutes! He went above and beyond finding me a car, and wow. What a deal! These guys are amazing! I strongly recommend Rich as well as Jim B. Jimmy showed me all the bells and whistles then took me for a test drive. He was not pushy in any way, just explained all of my questions and worked with me on a price I could afford. I will never shop anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Wonderful Experience
by 06/30/2012on
I e-mailed 9 dealers asking for out the door quotes on a Kia Sorento with specific colors and features. Preston was the lowest out the door price including fees, taxes. After a long drive there I could not have been more impressed. They not only had the lowest price but Im sure the best service. While e-mailing dealers Greg Buber stood out among all for his clear explanations to my questions. They offered more for on a trade-in then another dealership Id try to work with. Bill Lane was clear about the possibility of getting the specifics we wanted, etc and in the end they found the exact Sorento we wanted within two days. It had a few extra features and they never mentioned trying to charge us more. They filled the tank full with gas, explained all the paperwork and the features of the car and just really could not have been nicer. As its a 45 minute drive away Im not planning to go back soon though they did throw in a free oil change. It was a real breath of fresh air compared to other dealerships and I honestly could not have been more impressed with everything about them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
