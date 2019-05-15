Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Preston Kia

Preston Kia

Visit dealer’s website 
14624 Rapids Rd, Burton, OH 44021
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Preston Kia

21 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Experience

by Tracy on 05/15/2019

From the time I talked with Brian B and Ed Smith I got my new Kia Soul, I felt like every question and concern I had was taken seriously and answered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing experience for a First time buyer.

by dalbritton on 05/07/2019

The family a Preston definitely took the time to go above and beyond, they sat me down and were honest with me. They understood my situation and did everything to make sure I was taken care of. Thank you everyone at Preston even the guest were some of the nicest people I’ve ever met.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome dealership

by Paul on 05/02/2019

Had another great leasing experience with Bruce Friedman, leased my wife's first Kia Sportage thru Bruce at another dealership and was happy to find him and lease another at Preston Kia … great dealership with a very accommodating staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by Brian on 03/03/2019

Tony Perry and the Preston staff were outstanding! They answered any and all questions we had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My 2019 Kia Sportage

by karen on 03/03/2019

Our salesman Brian Bossler was very helpful. He showed us all of the options that we had to choose from, which helped us make a great choice of our Sportage. He also was very down to earth which put us at ease while purchasing. Also Ed Smith, the sales manager, was so very helpful in helping us get a monthly payment we were comfortable with. So very happy with the sales team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Absolutely Fabulous

by The_Fords on 01/04/2019

Thank you for making the car buying experience so good. 3 other dealers are getting bad reviews as they didn't care about us or what we wanted, just what they wanted to sell that day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership!

by Marc on 12/20/2018

They went out of their way to make sure we were happy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Mbyler on 11/03/2018

Mike P has come through many, many times. We have bought/leased multiple cars/trucks from him and are always extremely satisfied. We have our cars serviced there also and appreciate the care they take care of our vehicles and us as people. Thank you!! Highly recommend!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ms

by Keg on 08/28/2018

Sales people and financial person were extremely friendly and went out of their way to help me with my purchase. They did everything they could to get me the best possible rate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Sburt2020 on 07/24/2018

Bill Preston and Bill Lane were nothing but honest and a pleasure to deal with. I will be buying my next vehicle from them in the future. From their customer service to their maintenance staff, nothing went unfixed or unnoticed. Wonderful staff here all the way around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our Best Service

by john_wayne8us on 03/30/2018

Main reason why we picked Preston even though we live 30 miles away is that they pick up and delivery for service. The service department is great so in addition to our Kia, I recently purchased an F150 from their Ford dealership. Thanks Pat for driving excellence in your dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experiance

by Dennis159 on 03/29/2018

Karen, James and Ed were all very helpful and informative. They made our buying experience easy and pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leasing a Kia Sportage

by browneyes47 on 03/27/2018

I have purchased and leased Honda's for years. Decided to look around at other vehicles. Tony at Preston Kia greeted my husband and I as we entered the dealership. We took a text drive and liked what we saw. We sat with Tony and went over the Sportage details. In the end we leased the Kia. Tony was very knowledgeable about the product and is the type of person who is very suited to deal with the public. He reminded me to give him a call should any questions or problems arise. I thoroughly enjoyed the car shopping experience because there was no high pressure tactics involved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Customer Service

by BGodwin on 07/24/2017

I called inquiring about possibly purchasing a new vehicle. An appointment was set up. I was matched with the perfect salesperson who took the time to listen to my needs, to better assist me with my decision. Every person I worked with, through the sales process, was wonderful and made me feel and understand that they wanted my entire experience to go well and send me home with exactly what I wanted. They went above my expectations! Thanks Preston Kia Team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

An outstanding experience

by dale44139 on 02/27/2017

Everyone was very friendly and they all went out of their way to make our experience memorable. We went in looking for a used vehicle and ended up getting a new one for a little more.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Vehicle

by Dlynn727 on 12/02/2016

I went to the dealership to trade in my current lease and my regular salesman was out, another team member stepped up to the plate and took my info to give to Bill Hale. I must say Tom stepped in and up to the plate when our regular salesman Bill Hale was out for medical leave. Tom went above the call of duty. He was very kind and showed great patience with me and all my questions. You have a great team and I would highly recommend either of these fine gentleman to my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New vehicle

by PeanutL on 06/06/2016

This is the 4th vehicle I've purchased or leased from Preston. My sales rep, JJ has always gone out of his way to ensure I'm comfortable in every aspect with my final decision in choosing a vehicle. Everyone at Preston is knowledgeable, courteous and caring, making me, the customer, feel like someone special. I am more than satisfied with the entire experience and love my new Kia Soul.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

good experience

by mastroberti on 12/06/2015

love the new kia but was disappointed I didn't find out how low the passenger seat was,I didn't notice it when i took test drive,but on the way home my husband drove,by the time we got home I had a stiff neck from trying to see out over the hood.We went told it didn't have an automatic seat rise,or that was an upgrade.When my grandson sits there hes almost on the floor,poor design,but Ill have to live with it for 39 months.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The ONLY dealership for me!

by Janetohio on 11/14/2015

I just purchased my third vehicle from Preston, and I was very satisfied with the exceptional service from my Salesman, Bob Chatlos to Bill Preston who assisted with my financing, to the wonderful people in the service department who treated me like family!! I can't imagine doing business elsewhere.!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Don't buy a car anywhere but Preston!

by kialovah on 07/29/2013

I contacted many Kia dealers, but Preston guys work hard! I inquired online what I was looking for, and Rich contacted me within 30 minutes! He went above and beyond finding me a car, and wow. What a deal! These guys are amazing! I strongly recommend Rich as well as Jim B. Jimmy showed me all the bells and whistles then took me for a test drive. He was not pushy in any way, just explained all of my questions and worked with me on a price I could afford. I will never shop anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful Experience

by jeremy39 on 06/30/2012

I e-mailed 9 dealers asking for out the door quotes on a Kia Sorento with specific colors and features. Preston was the lowest out the door price including fees, taxes. After a long drive there I could not have been more impressed. They not only had the lowest price but Im sure the best service. While e-mailing dealers Greg Buber stood out among all for his clear explanations to my questions. They offered more for on a trade-in then another dealership Id try to work with. Bill Lane was clear about the possibility of getting the specifics we wanted, etc and in the end they found the exact Sorento we wanted within two days. It had a few extra features and they never mentioned trying to charge us more. They filled the tank full with gas, explained all the paperwork and the features of the car and just really could not have been nicer. As its a 45 minute drive away Im not planning to go back soon though they did throw in a free oil change. It was a real breath of fresh air compared to other dealerships and I honestly could not have been more impressed with everything about them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
8 cars in stock
0 new0 used8 certified pre-owned
Kia Sportage
Kia Sportage
0 new|0 used|
5 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Kia Sorento
Kia Sorento
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Kia Telluride
Kia Telluride
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes