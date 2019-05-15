5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I e-mailed 9 dealers asking for out the door quotes on a Kia Sorento with specific colors and features. Preston was the lowest out the door price including fees, taxes. After a long drive there I could not have been more impressed. They not only had the lowest price but Im sure the best service. While e-mailing dealers Greg Buber stood out among all for his clear explanations to my questions. They offered more for on a trade-in then another dealership Id try to work with. Bill Lane was clear about the possibility of getting the specifics we wanted, etc and in the end they found the exact Sorento we wanted within two days. It had a few extra features and they never mentioned trying to charge us more. They filled the tank full with gas, explained all the paperwork and the features of the car and just really could not have been nicer. As its a 45 minute drive away Im not planning to go back soon though they did throw in a free oil change. It was a real breath of fresh air compared to other dealerships and I honestly could not have been more impressed with everything about them. Read more