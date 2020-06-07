sales Rating

We purchased a used van to donate to a young couple with a chronically ill newborn (cystic fibrosis) We wrote our check on the 5th. It cleared our bank on the 6th. The dealership refused to process the title work for 2 weeks. Without a title, we were unable to take the van from Ohio to Wisconsin. The family was unable to take the child to medical appointments during this time. The dealership refused to process the title on a vehicle for which payment had cleared the bank. We should have a right to have the title to a vehicle that was paid for. Read more