Oil change and tire rotation
by 07/06/2020on
They are always very friendly and thorough in their explanations. They also give a heads up on the wear and tear on brakes/tires and an idea as to when they might need replaced.
Oil change and tire rotation
by 07/06/2020on
They are always very friendly and thorough in their explanations. They also give a heads up on the wear and tear on brakes/tires and an idea as to when they might need replaced.
Ridiculous dealer policies
by 06/17/2014on
We purchased a used van to donate to a young couple with a chronically ill newborn (cystic fibrosis) We wrote our check on the 5th. It cleared our bank on the 6th. The dealership refused to process the title work for 2 weeks. Without a title, we were unable to take the van from Ohio to Wisconsin. The family was unable to take the child to medical appointments during this time. The dealership refused to process the title on a vehicle for which payment had cleared the bank. We should have a right to have the title to a vehicle that was paid for.
Buy your Subaru here!
by 12/04/2012on
My wife was wanting her next car to be a Subaru.Stopped here on a Sat. afternoon a sales man came out on a cold and windy told us all about what they can do for us. Left and came back on Fri. left that day with the car my wife had always wanted...