1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were ordering a new Telluride. The sales person Charles was great. We stared going over the numbers and there were 5 or 6 options added to the price. There were 3 that they said we could not "opt" out of. Then my question is how is it anoption? 1. They were taking the free air out of the tires and charging $250 for nitrogen. I mean WTF? They said it was so you don't get as many false readings for tire pressure. So if i have to stop and get air while out and about it goes right back to were we started with air i the tires. Not many places have nitrogen and not always convenient to run out to them to fill. 2. I want to say it was $600, but maybe $500 for a flashing break light. It is the extra light on the actual dack door in the window. They say it is added safety for other drivers to see you. The average part is $15 and kia does not make it so it is after market. The video i watched said a novice can do it in less than 2 hours. So if they have everything there and have done a few of them probably an hour. That is $485 for an hour labor. If it does take them 2 hours it is still $240 an hour. 3. Then there was the interior package protection plan for $1000. Now we probably would have taken that, but the fact was you didn't have a choice. So just be aware of the "options" that really are not options. Yes we did cancel our order a week later after ordering is someplace else without the extra cost. I wrote the sales manager and general manager with my questions about the "options" and never heard back from either of them. Read more