Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Eastgate Auto Mall
Great Job
by 03/09/2022on
Blake did a fantastic job answering questions and getting me through the process of buying a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Waste of time
by 04/03/2022on
Only go here if you want to waste your time. Was scheduled this morning at 11am to look at a vehicle. When we got there the vehicle we were looking at is missing? Randy Flynn didn’t even try and sell us anything else. Didn’t offer anything else. All we got was a shrug of the shoulders and sorry it’s missing and he walked away. Super disappointed. Will not ever do business with them.
Great customer service from Diehlian at Jeff Wyler Eastgate.
by 03/18/2022on
I took my car into Jeff Wyler a few weeks ago for a new starter and wanted to thank Diehlian for his outstanding customer service! He was professional and explained what issues were with the car. When I called, he responded quickly. I am pleased overall with my experience. Thank you , April Sloan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job
by 03/09/2022on
Blake did a fantastic job answering questions and getting me through the process of buying a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst place EVER.
by 02/09/2022on
Haven’t made my first car payment and already had to put my car in the show. Had to get a rental cause quote (they didn’t have dealer tags for a loaner). Then they say bring your receipt to us and we will reimburse you. That was a lie. I know 3 other people who bought cars from them and come to find out all of them are having problems with their cars too
?
by 12/27/2021on
They told me what problem was which amount was ridiculous! It took them less than 1 hour I know the part only costs 75.00 and they charged me 899.00
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mrs
by 04/23/2021on
Had a knowledgeable, respectful salesman who went above and beyond to help me neutered we had a vehicle to fit our needs. He is as able to hero us well informed and helped us set up our first service appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"Options"
by 04/16/2021on
We were ordering a new Telluride. The sales person Charles was great. We stared going over the numbers and there were 5 or 6 options added to the price. There were 3 that they said we could not "opt" out of. Then my question is how is it anoption? 1. They were taking the free air out of the tires and charging $250 for nitrogen. I mean WTF? They said it was so you don't get as many false readings for tire pressure. So if i have to stop and get air while out and about it goes right back to were we started with air i the tires. Not many places have nitrogen and not always convenient to run out to them to fill. 2. I want to say it was $600, but maybe $500 for a flashing break light. It is the extra light on the actual dack door in the window. They say it is added safety for other drivers to see you. The average part is $15 and kia does not make it so it is after market. The video i watched said a novice can do it in less than 2 hours. So if they have everything there and have done a few of them probably an hour. That is $485 for an hour labor. If it does take them 2 hours it is still $240 an hour. 3. Then there was the interior package protection plan for $1000. Now we probably would have taken that, but the fact was you didn't have a choice. So just be aware of the "options" that really are not options. Yes we did cancel our order a week later after ordering is someplace else without the extra cost. I wrote the sales manager and general manager with my questions about the "options" and never heard back from either of them.
The sales team are great
by 03/15/2021on
They helped with all numbers and explained everything that was going on. Made me fell like part of the family.
If you insult me and tell me to buy elsewhere I will
by 01/20/2021on
Attempted to do business and was told to buy elsewhere when explaining I found a better deal elsewhere for the same car w comparable miles. The sales floor manager came out and was insulting and aggressive in a manner that I will never do business with Jeff Wyler at any location. I was told by the manager to go buy elsewhere if I found the deal I claimed (which I had paperwork for proving the deal from Kings Kia) so thats what I did. Found a car with 40,000 less miles for what I offered. Worst experience I have ever had buying a car. I was also told that being a cash buyer is of no benefit and they could car less they don't want my business as a cash buyer because he doesn't get kick backs from the bank. Buyer Beware!!! Charging $1000 destination fee on a used car? How is there a destination fee on a car thats traded in? $1000 accessory fee when the only accessories are what the car came with from the factory??? What a scam!!!
Jeff Wyle Eastgate
by 01/11/2021on
Jeff and Rob were great and helped me leave there with the PERFECT vehicle for my family!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 12/23/2020on
Rodney Hodges and his crew did an excellent job. I had time constraints and did not have to wait too long for the service job to be completed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
equinox
by 12/03/2019on
I have bought lots of new Chevrolets in my life Wyler chev in bativia ohio is the worst dealer I have ever dealt with they add on paint and interior selants without even asking if you want it also theft protection the cost 1900 dollars.do not thrust their ads they change when you get there.
Awesome experience
by 12/29/2018on
Blake T. Was an awesome salesman. He went above and beyond to get us I. A reliable vehicle at the price we wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
***Buyer's Beware****
by 06/19/2018on
I have found this dealership's sales department to be very unprofessional. I was lied to on three separate items. They wanted to rescind the deal on a 2018 Tahoe Premier that I have had for 16 days to get out of their lies. While I loved the vehicle...I will not tolerate the rude bullying behavior that I encountered. After being made to wait for three hours--My 57000.00 check and my trade were brought back....I discovered that they had damaged the front bumper of my trade vehicle. I had to call the Union police department out to write a report. There are too many dealerships out there to tolerate this unreputable one! Chevrolet customer service 18002201020 as opened a dealer complaint. I encourage others to stand up against this sort of business practice. ****BUYER'S BEWARE****
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Purchase of a car
by 04/17/2018on
It was an adventure to purchase the vehicle we bought but it was an adventure I'm glad I went through. We love our new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very satisfied customer
by 04/07/2018on
Keith, my sales person, was awesome. We test drove several cars and he was very knowledgeable about all of them. I didnt feel pressured or pushed. In fact I spent hours looking at cars and Keith didnt seem to mind. He worked hard to get as much as he could for my trade in. I love my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ciara Slater is your girl!
by 01/04/2018on
I was able to walk right in, asked for Ciara, and within two hours I was driving off with a new vehicle. It had taken years of shopping different cars at numerous locations and never have I felt more taken care of. They worked with me and made things happen. Ive had my car for a year now and meant to right my review then! My mom just asked who I bought my car from because she wants to go and remembered me speaking highly of them. Its only now that I remembered to come and speak highly about Jeff Wyler Eastgate/Ciara Slater to everyone else
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Tony Steigert
by 12/13/2017on
Tony Steigert from Nissan was excellent. He helped us tremendously! This is our second purchase from Nissan and Tony. We will continue to return.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience working with Wyler Chevrolet
by 12/06/2017on
Jeff Wyler Chevrolet went out of their way to find an end of model year 2017 Silverado High Country for me. They located one in Louisville and another in Northern Kentucky. The salesman, Tracy Callahan, was extremely helpful, in working to get the truck I wanted at a time when the 2017 market didn't have much left to offer. Will definitely work with Jeff Wyler Chevrolet and Tracy again with my next purchase. Great work and fair price.
Good salesperson
by 12/03/2017on
Recently purchased a Mazda. Christian Brumett was very easy to work with, and not the least bit pushy, which was great! He followed through and checked in with me after the purchase.
Austin hensley
by 11/30/2017on
We love our new mazda! Austin assisted us with my CX-5 purchase and kept in touch with us. 6 months later when it was time to replace my husband's car, we obviously called austin. We explained exactly what we wanted. Austin was able to get us what we wanted and bought the mazda with zero annoyance! We highly recommend mazda and austin!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeff Wyler Eastgate Chevrolet is your premier Cincinnati Chevrolet dealer. With over 1,000 new Chevy trucks, cars, and SUVs in stock, we have a huge selection for you to choose from. Visit us online and save time with Wyler Direct, where you can complete some or most of the car buying process online, saving you time in the showroom, or allowing you to take home delivery. You can also schedule your service online and our GM certified technicians will repair or service your vehicle. As one of the highest rated Chevrolet dealers in Ohio, our goal is to surpass your expectations. That is the Wyler Way.
2 Comments