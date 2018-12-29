I have bought lots of new Chevrolets in my life Wyler chev in bativia ohio is the worst dealer I have ever dealt with they add on paint and interior selants without even asking if you want it also theft protection the cost 1900 dollars.do not thrust their ads they change when you get there.
I have found this dealership's sales department to be very unprofessional. I was lied to on three separate items. They wanted to rescind the deal on a 2018 Tahoe Premier that I have had for 16 days to get out of their lies. While I loved the vehicle...I will not tolerate the rude bullying behavior that I encountered. After being made to wait for three hours--My 57000.00 check and my trade were brought back....I discovered that they had damaged the front bumper of my trade vehicle. I had to call the Union police department out to write a report. There are too many dealerships out there to tolerate this unreputable one! Chevrolet customer service 18002201020 as opened a dealer complaint. I encourage others to stand up against this sort of business practice.
****BUYER'S BEWARE****
Keith, my sales person, was awesome. We test drove several cars and he was very knowledgeable about all of them. I didnt feel pressured or pushed. In fact I spent hours looking at cars and Keith didnt seem to mind. He worked hard to get as much as he could for my trade in. I love my new car.
I was able to walk right in, asked for Ciara, and within two hours I was driving off with a new vehicle. It had taken years of shopping different cars at numerous locations and never have I felt more taken care of. They worked with me and made things happen. Ive had my car for a year now and meant to right my review then! My mom just asked who I bought my car from because she wants to go and remembered me speaking highly of them. Its only now that I remembered to come and speak highly about Jeff Wyler Eastgate/Ciara Slater to everyone else
Jeff Wyler Chevrolet went out of their way to find an end of model year 2017 Silverado High Country for me. They located one in Louisville and another in Northern Kentucky. The salesman, Tracy Callahan, was extremely helpful, in working to get the truck I wanted at a time when the 2017 market didn't have much left to offer. Will definitely work with Jeff Wyler Chevrolet and Tracy again with my next purchase. Great work and fair price.
We love our new mazda! Austin assisted us with my CX-5 purchase and kept in touch with us. 6 months later when it was time to replace my husband's car, we obviously called austin. We explained exactly what we wanted. Austin was able to get us what we wanted and bought the mazda with zero annoyance! We highly recommend mazda and austin!!
Recently bought a Chrysler Pacifica from Jeff Wyler Chrysler Jeep Dodge in eastgate. Haden Logan was our salesman and was a wonderful help to us. He explained everything we needed to know, he is very knowledgeable about the Pacifica. Made sure all our concerns were answered and gave me his personal number to reach him if necessary. Highly recommend this place and specifically Hayden to be your next car salesman.
Zac Worked a miracle to get my wife a new car replacement for her wrecked Kia Sedona even before we got the insurance settlement. We needed a car quickly and thought we would have to settle for an older used car.
Zac worked very long and hard to get us into a new more reliable Jeep Renegade and we are extremely thankful and appreciative for Zac and the whole sales and finance team at Jeff Wyler.
Very happy with the service and highly recommend Keith Beach is was very helpful and went out of his way to do everything possible he could to make this purchase happen, highly recommend him to all my friends and family excellent customer service.
I bought a new 2017 Mazda 3 from Wyler 's this past weekend and have no complaints with the buying process. Trace did a great job answering my questions and explaining the car's various bells and whistles. I've received a a few emails and phone calls asking me about my experience and letting me know they're always there to help, and although this is to be expected, I have a good feeling they will live up to that.
WE bought a new car on Sat. from Anthony Fishback,he went way beyond what most salesmen would do for a customer He did a great job.
We went back the next day and bought another car .
This time Andrew Beckman helped us He also did a great job.They both deserve great praise for there help and the great service we receive.
The best thing you can ask for when buying a new car is that the sales person has your best interests in mind and not just a possible sale sign on your forehead. That's exactly who Rowdy Gray is. I will go to no one else but him from now on.
The effort and time Christian put into finding us our car and getting what we wanted was remarkable. The whole staff there is great but Christian went above and beyond to help us get our car. I highly recommend him as well as the dealership as a whole.
We visited Jeff Wyler Eastgate a couple of weeks ago and as I was entering the building, Nick Frederick approached me to understand how I needed help. Since that first minute of service, Nick demonstrated being a great Sales person with a very professional treatment and making sure all my questions were answered as needed. He was definitely one of the factors why we purchased our Jeep and I am pleased with the Service he provided. Really, from the best experiences in this field.
Jeff Wyler Eastgate Chevrolet is your premier Cincinnati Chevrolet dealer. With over 1,000 new Chevy trucks, cars, and SUVs in stock, we have a huge selection for you to choose from. Visit us online and save time with Wyler Direct, where you can complete some or most of the car buying process online, saving you time in the showroom, or allowing you to take home delivery. You can also schedule your service online and our GM certified technicians will repair or service your vehicle. As one of the highest rated Chevrolet dealers in Ohio, our goal is to surpass your expectations. That is the Wyler Way.
what sets us apart
You can complete some or most of the car buying process online using Wyler Direct. Save time in the showroom or take home delivery
Value your trade or get pre-approved using our website tools.
The Wyler Family Foundation, was founded in 2009 to more formally address the charitable resources of Jeff Wyler Automotive Family, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. We resolve to give back to individuals and organizations within our communities.
2 Comments