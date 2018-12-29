sales Rating

I have found this dealership's sales department to be very unprofessional. I was lied to on three separate items. They wanted to rescind the deal on a 2018 Tahoe Premier that I have had for 16 days to get out of their lies. While I loved the vehicle...I will not tolerate the rude bullying behavior that I encountered. After being made to wait for three hours--My 57000.00 check and my trade were brought back....I discovered that they had damaged the front bumper of my trade vehicle. I had to call the Union police department out to write a report. There are too many dealerships out there to tolerate this unreputable one! Chevrolet customer service 18002201020 as opened a dealer complaint. I encourage others to stand up against this sort of business practice. ****BUYER'S BEWARE****