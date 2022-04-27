Spitzer Chevrolet Amherst
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Chevrolet Amherst
Review
by 04/27/2022on
Dealing with Chase Raymond was an enjoyable experience. It started with a phone inquiry and ended up with us buying a Corvette over the phone, flying to Ohio, finalizing the sale and driving back to MA. Chase was very knowledgeable and helpful during the process.
Review
by 04/27/2022on
Dealing with Chase Raymond was an enjoyable experience. It started with a phone inquiry and ended up with us buying a Corvette over the phone, flying to Ohio, finalizing the sale and driving back to MA. Chase was very knowledgeable and helpful during the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2022 Colorado 4x4
by 04/13/2022on
My salesperson, Alice Dennis, made it so easy to order and buy a new Chevrolet Colorado. She worked so hard to help me through the long order process. When the truck finally arrived, she helped me through the process to receive my veterans benefits and all the GM benefits I was entitle to. My third truck from Spitzer Amherst.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Quick sale
by 04/01/2022on
We walked in with one idea and left with something totally better. Jacob helped us out greatly by keeping us in the budget we wanted and finding the specifics we wanted in a SUV. Also the sale process through the bank was super quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great dealership. Jacob was great.
by 03/29/2022on
Great place. Friendly and clean and super nice people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great dealership.
by 02/23/2022on
This guy's really try and earn your business. There very fair on trade in and purchase. I will deal with them 1st before any other dealership. Great guys. My salesman was Jacob solanics and Jason.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
colorado lt
by 02/04/2022on
able to find a truck for me with options i wanted. other dealers did not even try!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent experience purchasing a Tahoe with Chris!!
by 01/26/2022on
Chris Parsell is an excellent communicator. Not once did I feel pressured or that he wasn’t being upfront with me. He was fast to respond and explain thing when asked. I’d been shopping for a new Tahoe for a long time. I had difficulty finding inventory and unfortunately was mislead by a couple of dealerships about inventory and the price. Chevy of Amherst was the 8th dealership I reached out to and Chris was worth the wait. We were able to discuss current inventory, vehicles in transit and my preferences. After learning from Chris, I decided to place a factory order through Chevy of Amherst. The process was simple and even in a time of shortages of inventory, the 2022 Tahoe arrived faster than expected (9 weeks). Chris kept me informed along the way regarding the vehicle building and shipping updates. Once the vehicle was delivered, the paperwork process was fast and easy. The manager and finance team were quick to answer my questions and iron out the details. Able to workout a reasonable amount for my trade-in. I’m completely satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experiences with Spitzer Chevrolet in Amherst
by 01/07/2022on
I've now purchased 2 vehicles from Spitzer. Both have been good purchases backed by excellent service. The salesperson, Jacob Solanics, was a great help in getting me in the car I wanted and helping me move forward
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Spitzer Chevy
by 12/29/2021on
Just bought a 2022 Colorado zR1 from Spitzer Amherst. Couldn’t be happier with the truck, the service and Jacob Solanics who found me the truck I wanted!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 12/23/2021on
Jacob was an excellent salesman, he worked hard to get me the best car that fit within my budget! Very professional and best of all, kind!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Easiest car-buying experience EVER
by 12/23/2021on
My salesman, Jacob Solanics, truly went above and beyond for me to get the car I wanted and needed. I had my heart set on a Traverse, and he made it happen! I got everything I wanted in this vehicle, and he even went the extra mile and delivered it straight to my house. I can’t say enough about the level of effort he put in to make this car buying experience not only easy but special as well. Highly recommend Jacob for all your car buying needs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Made buying easy in a tough year
by 11/19/2021on
Christopher Parcell. Big guy, big laugh, and big help!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Efficient dealership !!!
by 10/27/2021on
Everyone at the dealership is so helpful And knowledgeable in their own ways! My salesman Chace found the car I wanted in a fast amount of time and reviewed details thoroughly and efficiently for me! I ended up buying the car and am so satisfied!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Alice always does great at taking us thru our lease options. Very pleased
by 10/11/2021on
Always had good experience with Alice Dennis. Very competent and helpful. Leased many cars from Alice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Beautiful red line equinox
by 08/09/2021on
We had a great experience with salesman Jacob Solanics. He was well informed on the equinox and was very helpful setting up not only OnStar but Bluetooth and my cell phone to our new purchase. Spitzer is lucky to have him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 07/30/2021on
This was the easiest car lease I’ve ever done. Chris Parsell and the staff at Spitzer were friendly, easy to work with, and made sure I got the best deal possible. Very impressed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Like Family
by 07/27/2021on
Dealing with Alice Dennis is like one of your family members. She is easy to understand and explains everything in detail no leaving you wondering what did she say. She took all the time that was required to work with me I did not feel rushed to hurry up because someone was waiting. Alice did a awesome job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Ride
by 07/26/2021on
The salesman “Chris” was very patient about my needs and wants for a new vehicle. He answered all my questions and concerns. The manager “Jason” was also helpful and very understanding. The Spitzer team was a pleasure to do business with. Love my new ride!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Silverado LT/WT
by 07/21/2021on
Friendly sales staff, listened to wants/needs, made purchase easy. Salesman Jacob Solanics spent time with me to answer questions and help setup safety and tech features in the vehicle. He was also very knowledgeable regarding the vehicle specifications and performance data.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent!
by 07/13/2021on
Alice Dennis was exceptional in helping me find the right vehicle! She went over & above what most car dealers would do. The staff was all very kind & helpful. They were honest with all they told me. I highly recommend Alice & Spitzer in Amherst Ohio!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Superior service
by 06/29/2021on
Our salesman Chris went above and beyond for us. I would definitely recommend Chris, he will take good care of you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments