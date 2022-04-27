Skip to main content
Spitzer Chevrolet Amherst

200 N Leavitt Rd, Amherst, OH 44001
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Chevrolet Amherst

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(54)
Recommend: Yes (48) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Vette owner on 04/27/2022

Dealing with Chase Raymond was an enjoyable experience. It started with a phone inquiry and ended up with us buying a Corvette over the phone, flying to Ohio, finalizing the sale and driving back to MA. Chase was very knowledgeable and helpful during the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

54 Reviews
Sort by:
1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 Colorado 4x4

by Bill Barney on 04/13/2022

My salesperson, Alice Dennis, made it so easy to order and buy a new Chevrolet Colorado. She worked so hard to help me through the long order process. When the truck finally arrived, she helped me through the process to receive my veterans benefits and all the GM benefits I was entitle to. My third truck from Spitzer Amherst.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick sale

by Steve and Stephanie Williams on 04/01/2022

We walked in with one idea and left with something totally better. Jacob helped us out greatly by keeping us in the budget we wanted and finding the specifics we wanted in a SUV. Also the sale process through the bank was super quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership. Jacob was great.

by tracy moore on 03/29/2022

Great place. Friendly and clean and super nice people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership.

by Jeffery payne on 02/23/2022

This guy's really try and earn your business. There very fair on trade in and purchase. I will deal with them 1st before any other dealership. Great guys. My salesman was Jacob solanics and Jason.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

colorado lt

by alice dennis on 02/04/2022

able to find a truck for me with options i wanted. other dealers did not even try!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience purchasing a Tahoe with Chris!!

by Jim from Cleveland on 01/26/2022

Chris Parsell is an excellent communicator. Not once did I feel pressured or that he wasn’t being upfront with me. He was fast to respond and explain thing when asked. I’d been shopping for a new Tahoe for a long time. I had difficulty finding inventory and unfortunately was mislead by a couple of dealerships about inventory and the price. Chevy of Amherst was the 8th dealership I reached out to and Chris was worth the wait. We were able to discuss current inventory, vehicles in transit and my preferences. After learning from Chris, I decided to place a factory order through Chevy of Amherst. The process was simple and even in a time of shortages of inventory, the 2022 Tahoe arrived faster than expected (9 weeks). Chris kept me informed along the way regarding the vehicle building and shipping updates. Once the vehicle was delivered, the paperwork process was fast and easy. The manager and finance team were quick to answer my questions and iron out the details. Able to workout a reasonable amount for my trade-in. I’m completely satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experiences with Spitzer Chevrolet in Amherst

by Tim on 01/07/2022

I've now purchased 2 vehicles from Spitzer. Both have been good purchases backed by excellent service. The salesperson, Jacob Solanics, was a great help in getting me in the car I wanted and helping me move forward

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Spitzer Chevy

by Mark kohler on 12/29/2021

Just bought a 2022 Colorado zR1 from Spitzer Amherst. Couldn’t be happier with the truck, the service and Jacob Solanics who found me the truck I wanted!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Merry OLeary on 12/23/2021

Jacob was an excellent salesman, he worked hard to get me the best car that fit within my budget! Very professional and best of all, kind!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easiest car-buying experience EVER

by Abbz on 12/23/2021

My salesman, Jacob Solanics, truly went above and beyond for me to get the car I wanted and needed. I had my heart set on a Traverse, and he made it happen! I got everything I wanted in this vehicle, and he even went the extra mile and delivered it straight to my house. I can’t say enough about the level of effort he put in to make this car buying experience not only easy but special as well. Highly recommend Jacob for all your car buying needs!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Made buying easy in a tough year

by Steve on 11/19/2021

Christopher Parcell. Big guy, big laugh, and big help!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Efficient dealership !!!

by Ashlee Corr on 10/27/2021

Everyone at the dealership is so helpful And knowledgeable in their own ways! My salesman Chace found the car I wanted in a fast amount of time and reviewed details thoroughly and efficiently for me! I ended up buying the car and am so satisfied!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Alice always does great at taking us thru our lease options. Very pleased

by Jim Grassnig on 10/11/2021

Always had good experience with Alice Dennis. Very competent and helpful. Leased many cars from Alice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beautiful red line equinox

by Don A on 08/09/2021

We had a great experience with salesman Jacob Solanics. He was well informed on the equinox and was very helpful setting up not only OnStar but Bluetooth and my cell phone to our new purchase. Spitzer is lucky to have him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by Kevin on 07/30/2021

This was the easiest car lease I’ve ever done. Chris Parsell and the staff at Spitzer were friendly, easy to work with, and made sure I got the best deal possible. Very impressed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Like Family

by Linda Hadaway on 07/27/2021

Dealing with Alice Dennis is like one of your family members. She is easy to understand and explains everything in detail no leaving you wondering what did she say. She took all the time that was required to work with me I did not feel rushed to hurry up because someone was waiting. Alice did a awesome job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Ride

by Sue Cambarare on 07/26/2021

The salesman “Chris” was very patient about my needs and wants for a new vehicle. He answered all my questions and concerns. The manager “Jason” was also helpful and very understanding. The Spitzer team was a pleasure to do business with. Love my new ride!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Silverado LT/WT

by shawnc440 on 07/21/2021

Friendly sales staff, listened to wants/needs, made purchase easy. Salesman Jacob Solanics spent time with me to answer questions and help setup safety and tech features in the vehicle. He was also very knowledgeable regarding the vehicle specifications and performance data.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent!

by Kathy C on 07/13/2021

Alice Dennis was exceptional in helping me find the right vehicle! She went over & above what most car dealers would do. The staff was all very kind & helpful. They were honest with all they told me. I highly recommend Alice & Spitzer in Amherst Ohio!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Superior service

by Jarrod White on 06/29/2021

Our salesman Chris went above and beyond for us. I would definitely recommend Chris, he will take good care of you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

20 cars in stock
0 new20 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Traverse
Chevrolet Traverse
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

