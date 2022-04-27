5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Chris Parsell is an excellent communicator. Not once did I feel pressured or that he wasn’t being upfront with me. He was fast to respond and explain thing when asked. I’d been shopping for a new Tahoe for a long time. I had difficulty finding inventory and unfortunately was mislead by a couple of dealerships about inventory and the price. Chevy of Amherst was the 8th dealership I reached out to and Chris was worth the wait. We were able to discuss current inventory, vehicles in transit and my preferences. After learning from Chris, I decided to place a factory order through Chevy of Amherst. The process was simple and even in a time of shortages of inventory, the 2022 Tahoe arrived faster than expected (9 weeks). Chris kept me informed along the way regarding the vehicle building and shipping updates. Once the vehicle was delivered, the paperwork process was fast and easy. The manager and finance team were quick to answer my questions and iron out the details. Able to workout a reasonable amount for my trade-in. I’m completely satisfied. Read more