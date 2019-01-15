sales Rating

August of 2014 I purchased a 2011 Saab 9-5 from Spitzer in Amherst. I pulled into the parking lot and Bob Paradise walked up to my car and gave me a card. He asked if I was looking to trade my car in. and I told him I was, he then offered to have the used car appraiser come a give me a quick estimate on my car. The man walk around my car once while I was sitting in it, commented on my new tires and said we can give you $1500. I already had my eye on the Saab and told them I would be back later to show my wife the car I was looking at. The next day I called Bob Paradise and told him I wanted to move forward with the Saab price was 19500 on the tag in the window, but I saw online they had it listed for 18,500. Bob said they would honor the Internet price. I asked if they would do 18,000 flat for the car and give me 1750.00 for my trade in and Bob said they do not negotiate on the price of the car. But did say that he could probably get me a little more for trade. He did say thats how they negotiate now since they went to the price you see is the price you pay. He called me back and told me they could do the 1750.00 for my car. At this point I moved forward with the deal, he put all the paper work together. Put me in front of the fiancé guy and I swear 20 minutes later I was out the door with a new car. Went home happy as a clam until my wife stating going into the loan documents line by line. This is where I start to feel a little stupid. They only gave me 1500.00 for my car charged me for gap insurance and etch insurance with total I believe 1200.00 finance over the life of the loan. So I went back and sat with the finance manager and he took off the gap and etch insurance off but said they were not going to give the 1750.00 for my car. They brought the salesman into the office and Bob said I do not recall saying that we were going to give you 1750.00 for your car. So then walks in the used car appraiser guy and he says, we were only going to give you 1250.00 for the car but I told bob to do the 1500.00 to get the deal done. So know Im sitting here with the sneaky fiancé guy and salesman and used car appraiser that are all calling me a liar. They mentioned they would check the phone records and listen to the calls between me and Bob. So I said AWESOME and pulled out my cell phone and gave them all the times that I talked to Bob. Oh yeah I forgot to mention bobs brother was the sales manager, he mentioned that to me like 10 times. Not sure if it was supposed to make me feel good or what. After sitting in silence with their fiancé guy for about 10 minutes in silence, his office phone rang. He turned to me and said okay they are giving you the 1750.00 for your trade in. I know I should of walked away right there but of course I loved the car. So know its the Monday after, 3 days after I purchased the car and it dies in a shopping center parking lot. I had to bring the car back to them anyway because they were going to check on a rattle in the front end. When I arrived back at the dealership I pulled right around to the service department and told them I was supposed to come up so they could check a rattle in my front end and told them about how the car died a couple hours before. Sat there for about an hour and they called me back to tell me, you need a new battery 2 new rotors and brake pads totally about 800.00 due from me. I told the service manager that I wanted to talk to the dealership manager. Told him I bought this car 3 days ago and need 800.00 worth of work and asked if he was going to handle it or am I stuck with this. He said he would have to talk to the dealership the car came from. I guess every 45 days they move cars from lot to lot, so he called their dealership on Brook Park rd., where the car came from and completed the inspection on the car when it came in. but of course they could not find the original inspection report. I sat there for another hour while they figured out what they were going to do. The service manager called me back and said that the dealership was going to handle the battery and brakes and rotors, I just needed to pay 100.00 for some kind of 30 day warranty on the car so he could put the parts thru that. I agreed to do this, feeling that I was getting a deal for 100.00 vs 800.00. Oh yeah and my oil gage kicked on 1 week after that and had to go back and get an oil change that I paid for. Again I know I should of just gave the car back ..but I loved the car! And I guess I have sucker written on my fore head. So here I am a little over 300 days later and my engine blows .two cracked pistons. I had it towed and 3500.00 later I have a new/used engine. I didnt bother with the dealership this time, I called there corporate office in Elyria and talked to one of their directors. Told what had happened with my car and asked him what they would be willing to do. He asked did you buy the extended warranty, and replied no, so he said I guess you answered your own question. I really wanted to blow up on him at this point, but I decided to tell him about my experience from day one with Spitzer. The funny part he was more upset that the car had bum brakes then dishonest salesmen, used car appraisers and sneaky finance guys and the engine problems. He took all my information and said he or Jeff stalets? Would call me back. I waited a few days and on the following Monday I called him again and left a message on his voicemail to call me. Still to this day I have not received a call back form him or this Jeff stallets guy. So know my 18,500 dollar car is a 22,000 dollar car and Spitzer could give two craps less about the crap they are peddling off their lots and the integrity of their whole company is garbage based on the people they let represent them. Im pretty sure by reading up on the history of Spitzer Del would not have let this fly. And I need one of him famous TUIT coins so that the people that are running his dealerships can get A-ROUND-TUIT and least call me back. Being in sales almost 20 years, Im not sure how they are surviving, because I am more than positive that I am not the only customer they treated this way. So to Alison Spitzer if you would ever want me to come in and share my story to your Sales management team, I would love too, maybe this type of behavior would disappear within your company. And Spitzer can go back to selling with integrity. Read more