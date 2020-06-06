Skip to main content
Toth Buick GMC

Toth Buick GMC
3300 S Arlington Rd, Akron, OH 44312
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Dealer Took Deposit & Then Refused to Sell Vehicle

by Joe on 06/06/2020

Found a GMC Sierra truck online that met my requirements. Called the dealer, confirmed it was available and advised them that I would be purchasing with the GM Employee Discount. Placed a $500 deposit on the vehicle which was charged to my credit card. The sales rep called back later in the day and said that "the sales manager said this is our only truck and he's not going to sell it with a GM employee discount". Supposedly the deposit is getting refunded although 24 hours later I have not seen it. Would never give a penny to this dealer, completely unethical behavior.

  Recommend this dealer? No
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Mislead

by Pissed off on 04/27/2019

I've had my 2018 Sierra in there twice for my transmission. They told me it was perfectly fine, yet it down shifted so hard on the highway today that it screeched my tires. They told me that it was my fuel pressure sensor.

  Recommend this dealer? No
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Excellent Service

by Tricia S on 11/14/2018

The service department has always been very fast and honest with anything we've had done on our truck.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Did an oil change

by Kevin0608 on 10/29/2018

People was friendly and decently quick

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Ms Appleman

by Appleman on 08/20/2018

Awesome group. They go above and beyond to keep you satisfied

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 stars service Rating

Oil Change/Inspection

by TaraBurns on 08/06/2018

My service was fine and everyone was very kind. The only complaint was that the oil change took almost 2 hours and the tires were all at 30-31 psi and they should be at 35.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Toth GMC service

by chuck1012 on 06/01/2018

Great job by the service dept. Fixed the issues as expected

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Great experience with Toth!

by neohiomom on 06/27/2013

After being treated to typical sales games and tactics by another GMC dealer, we found ourselves at Toth, hoping to be treated fairly and with respect. I am happy to say that they gave us both. We worked with Keith and Tim to get the best deal possible. They gave us a good trade value for our MDX and a fair price on our Acadia Denali. They were a pleasure to work with and I would recommend them to anyone. We were very satisfied with our purchase from them.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

