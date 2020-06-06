1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Found a GMC Sierra truck online that met my requirements. Called the dealer, confirmed it was available and advised them that I would be purchasing with the GM Employee Discount. Placed a $500 deposit on the vehicle which was charged to my credit card. The sales rep called back later in the day and said that "the sales manager said this is our only truck and he's not going to sell it with a GM employee discount". Supposedly the deposit is getting refunded although 24 hours later I have not seen it. Would never give a penny to this dealer, completely unethical behavior. Read more