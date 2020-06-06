Dealer Took Deposit & Then Refused to Sell Vehicle
by Joe on 06/06/2020
Found a GMC Sierra truck online that met my requirements. Called the dealer, confirmed it was available and advised them that I would be purchasing with the GM Employee Discount.
Placed a $500 deposit on the vehicle which was charged to my credit card. The sales rep called back later in the day and said that "the sales manager said this is our only truck and he's not going to sell it with a GM employee discount". Supposedly the deposit is getting refunded although 24 hours later I have not seen it.
Would never give a penny to this dealer, completely unethical behavior.
I’ve had my 2018 Sierra in there twice for my transmission. They told me it was perfectly fine, yet it down shifted so hard on the highway today that it screeched my tires. They told me that it was my fuel pressure sensor.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
After being treated to typical sales games and tactics by another GMC dealer, we found ourselves at Toth, hoping to be treated fairly and with respect. I am happy to say that they gave us both. We worked with Keith and Tim to get the best deal possible. They gave us a good trade value for our MDX and a fair price on our Acadia Denali. They were a pleasure to work with and I would recommend them to anyone. We were very satisfied with our purchase from them.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
