Customer Reviews of Andy Shaw Ford all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (1)
Recommend: Yes (
1) No ( 0) service Rating Service at Andy Shaw Ford
by
on Eddie Lee 10/20/2018
As always the service was great and done on a timely manner
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Service at Andy Shaw Ford
by
on Eddie Lee 10/20/2018
As always the service was great and done on a timely manner
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Happi Guy 07/25/2018
Great customer service!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on BmankeBswift 06/14/2016
Our experience with Sandy Frazier at Andy Shaw Ford in Sylva NC was the best car purchase experience we have ever had. He was calm, patient, communicating everything we needed to understand without being condescending at all. We got a great deal, were MORE than completely satisfied, we were elated! We would recommend Sandy and the whole Andy Shaw team to anyone in the market for a vehicle, new or used. We will be back when we need another vehicle in the future.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review See less
1 Comments