Andy Shaw Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
1231 E Main St, Sylva, NC 28779
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Andy Shaw Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Service at Andy Shaw Ford

by Eddie Lee on 10/20/2018

As always the service was great and done on a timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
3 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service at Andy Shaw Ford

by Eddie Lee on 10/20/2018

As always the service was great and done on a timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

In & Out Service

by Happi Guy on 07/25/2018

Great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Outstanding experience!

by BmankeBswift on 06/14/2016

Our experience with Sandy Frazier at Andy Shaw Ford in Sylva NC was the best car purchase experience we have ever had. He was calm, patient, communicating everything we needed to understand without being condescending at all. We got a great deal, were MORE than completely satisfied, we were elated! We would recommend Sandy and the whole Andy Shaw team to anyone in the market for a vehicle, new or used. We will be back when we need another vehicle in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
27 cars in stock
27 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
12 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
4 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
3 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes