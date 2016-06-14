5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our experience with Sandy Frazier at Andy Shaw Ford in Sylva NC was the best car purchase experience we have ever had. He was calm, patient, communicating everything we needed to understand without being condescending at all. We got a great deal, were MORE than completely satisfied, we were elated! We would recommend Sandy and the whole Andy Shaw team to anyone in the market for a vehicle, new or used. We will be back when we need another vehicle in the future. Read more